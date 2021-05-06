Mallory Topper, New Oxford Softball: Mallory went 9-for-14 over 3 games with 8 RBI, 8 runs scored and 3 home runs

Hannah Chenault, Bermudian Springs Softball: Hannah went 8-for-15 at the plate with 9 RBI and 5 runs scored for the Eagles

Kenzie White, Biglerville Track & Field: Kenzie broke her own school record in the javelin with a throw of 123-10 in a meet at Fairfield

Brett Laughman, Bermudian Springs Tennis: Brett placed second in the YAIAA Singles Tournament, going 3-1 with 3 straight-set wins

Alivia Colgan, Gettysburg Track & Field: Alivia tied a school record in the 100 dash with a 12.3, winning 5 individual races and running on 2 victorious relays for the Warriors

