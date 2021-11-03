On Sept. 9, following a 3-1 win over Bermudian Springs, Littlestown field hockey coach Sara Lawyer said that her team was in the process of learning how to compete with the best programs in the district.
The Thunderbolts continued that process throughout that season, riding it to 14-4 regular season record and a spot in the District 3 Class 1A tournament.
On Wednesday, this season’s portion of that process came to an end as Littlestown fell to Annville-Cleona, 1-0, after a shootout to end the Bolts’ hopes of a trip to the state tournament.
“Obviously this sucks, we were hoping for the win. And to get into the shootout, it’s a tough way to go,” Lawyer said after the game played in Palmyra. “But I think they’re realizing what they can do and they’ve got high expectations for themselves, and that’s what I need.”
The story of the game was evident early on, as the Dutchmen (15-5) seized control early and pestered the Littlestown (15-6) cage throughout much of the first half. The issue for Annville came in the form of Bolts’ goalkeeper Taytum Lombardi, who was resolute throughout the afternoon.
Early in the second quarter, with the two teams scoreless, Littlestown began to grab a foothold in the game, notching back-to-back corners but failing to trouble Dutchmen goalkeeper Ava Wentling. Wentling was making her first start of the year in place of regular starter Grace Coleman, who missed the game due to undisclosed reasons.
The teams went to the half scoreless, and early in the third quarter Lombardi was again called upon to make a sprawling save to keep Annville off the board. The Littlestown junior made 11 saves, keeping her team alive throughout.
“I can’t say enough about how she played,” Lawyer said of Lombardi. “She kept us in the game. She did great.”
The Bolts not only responded to the pressure but registered a chance of their own as Wentling was forced into action, pushing a Bailey Rucker shot onto the post and out to keep the score tied at 0-0 after three quarters.
In the fourth, it was Littlestown’s time to press and the Bolts had chances from a pair of corners but didn’t trouble Wentling. The two teams entered overtime with it all to play for and each looking a bit worse for the wear after 60 difficult minutes.
The best chance of the first overtime fell to the Dutchmen, as they managed to create a breakaway attempt that Lombardi came 15 yards out of her goal to end before Annville could get a shot away. In the second overtime session, the two teams each appeared a bit tentative, with neither wanting to make the mistake to end the game, and so they headed to a shootout.
In the opening round of the playoffs, the Dutchmen knocked out Biglerville in a shootout on the same field at Palmyra Area High School. On that day, it was Coleman who played the role of hero. Wednesday, it was Wentling. The junior stopped all three Littlestown shots she saw in the shootout, while Braetan Peters, Tori Cisney and Danika Setlock all delivered for Annville to give their team a 3-0 victory in the shootout and send them to Saturday’s PIAA tournament qualifier against either Susquehanna Township or Susquenita.
“It’s awesome. It’s awesome. I’m so proud of her,” Annville coach Carrie Gingrich said of Wentling. “She was a little nervous, but I think having the defense in front of her and the team really being there for her helped calm her nerves.”
The Bolts, meanwhile, finish two games shy of a state tournament berth, wrapping up a season that Lawyer says was an unquestioned success.
“They’re already talking about next year, so that’s exciting,” she said. “They have the potential to do some really great things.”
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 0 0 (0) — 0
Annville-Cleona 0 0 0 0 0 0 (3) — 1
Shots: L-4; AC-11. Saves: L-Taytum Lombardi 11; AC-Ava Wentling 3. Corners: L-5; AC-8.
