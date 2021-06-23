New Oxford 7,
Bermudian Springs 1
Luke Rickrode ripped a home run and Josh Bethas belted a double as New Oxford took down Bermudian Springs on Wednesday.
Rickrode’s three-run shot highlighted a four-run third inning for the Ox. Bethas, Charles Clark and Adam Pascoe also drove in runs for the winners.
Jesse Bitzer and Aaron Smith struck out five batters each in a combined one-hitter.
Lucas Zepp had the lone RBI for Bermudian, which issued a dozen walks in the game.
New Oxford 104 000 1 — 7 5 1
Bermudian 000 100 0 — 1 1 2
Jesse Bitzer, Aaron Smith (5) and Coy Baker. Carter Stuart, Gabe Kline (4) and Liam Cook. WP: Bitzer. LP: Stuart. SO-BB: Stuart 2-6, Kline 1-6, Bitzer 5-3, Smith 5-2. 2B: NO-Josh Bethas. HR: NO-Luke Rickrode
Chambersburg 7,
Biglerville 6
Chambersburg drew four straight walks in the bottom of the seventh inning to plate the winning run against Biglerville on Wednesday.
Biglerville (3-3) trailed 6-2 into the top of the seventh where it staged a game-tying rally, scoring four times with two outs. Austin Black drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Cody Valentine and Jake Myers sliced a two-run single to chase home a pair of runs.
Valentine, Black and Ben Angstadt collected two hits each and Logan Brewer doubled for Post 202.
Biglerville 100 001 4 — 6 8 1
Chambersburg 011 310 1 — 7 10 1
Kolton Trimmer, Andrew Koons (4). Swartsburg, Sease (7), Sarvis (7). WP: Sarvis. LP: Koons. SO-BB: Trimmer 1-1, Koons 1-5, Swartsburg 4-5, Sease 0-2, Sarvis 0-0. 2B: B-Logan Brewer. 3B: C-Maun.
Dover 3, Gettysburg 2
Ben Lieb fired a two-hitter and Dover scored single runs in each of the final three frames to edge Gettysburg on Wednesday.
Lieb’s gem included seven strikeouts without a walked batter.
Wade Coolbaugh was saddled with the loss despite allowing only four hits and one earned run. He fanned five and walked one, and also drove in a run at the dish.
Dover 000 011 1 — 3 4 2
Gettysburg 000 010 0 — 2 2 6
WP: Lieb. LP: Coolbaugh. SO-BB: Lieb 7-0, Coolbaugh 5-1. 2B: D-Kennell
