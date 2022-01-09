Delone Catholic watched as its comfortable 13-point lead late in the third quarter dwindled down to four points. The Squires responded by ripping off 10 straight points to hold off visiting Fairfield, 62-53, in YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball action Saturday afternoon at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.
The Squires assumed their largest lead of the game, a 42-29 advantage, at the 1:42 mark of the third quarter following a hoop by sophomore Cam Keller.
Fairfield (5-4, 2-3) answered with a strong finish to end the stanza and shaved the deficit to 46-42, the closest the game had been since late in the first quarter, when Cody Valentine connected on a triple from the left corner 38 seconds into the fourth. Valentine’s shot capped a 13-4 run that took just over two minutes to assemble.
It was Valentine’s third make from that exact spot and fourth connection from downtown after intermission.
“Cody got hot for a little while there in the second half and that helped us to get back in the game,” Fairfield head coach Andy Winebrenner said. “Unfortunately, we hit a scoring drought then and that’s been a problem throughout the season for us. We had too many easy shots that we missed in the fourth quarter.”
Delone head coach Brandon Staub called for time following Valentine’s trey and the Squires responded with a 10-0 run, receiving two buckets each from Asher Rudolph and Bryson Kopp and one from Keller.
“We reiterated that we still had the lead and not to panic,” Staub said of what he told his team during the timeout. “We wanted to keep running our offense and take good shots.”
Griffin Tabler finally got the lid off the basket, breaking Fairfield’s scoring drought that lasted almost five and a half minutes when he scored to make it 56-44 with 1:56 remaining. But the game had gotten away from the visitors by that point.
Delone (6-5, 3-2) started off the afternoon well, holding an 11-3 advantage midway through the opening frame.
Fairfield closed the gap to 11-7, but a hoop by Keller and a trifecta by Chase Hoffman to end the stanza pushed Delone’s lead to 16-7.
“We’ve been having good starts to games recently and hopefully that continues,” Staub said. “Because early in the season, we were struggling at the start and falling into holes. Then you spend a lot of energy trying to catch up.”
The Squires were doubling up the Knights, 22-11, before Team Green scored six straight on a bucket by Tabler and a pair of buckets from Eric Ball.
“We knew exactly what to expect from them defensively, but we made some very careless turnovers,” Winebrenner said. “That put us in a hole and we spent the rest of the game chasing them.”
After committing eight turnovers in the first quarter, the visitors turned it over just six times the rest of the game.
However, Delone put together an 8-2 sprint to end the half with a 30-19 lead. Rudolph put in six of those points on his way to a team-high 18 points to go with five boards.
“Asher played very well today,” Staub said. “He’s been struggling to finish his opportunities in the paint, but he finished well there today.”
Keller tossed in 13 points, while Gage Zimmerman supplied 12 off the bench and Kopp put in eight to go with seven rebounds.
Ball was the high-point man for Fairfield with 18 and the Knights received 12 points from Valentine and an additional 10 from Stadler.
Both teams return to the hardwood on Monday with the Squires hosting Bermudian Springs (4-5, 3-2), while the Knights hit the road for a tussle with York Tech (3-9, 2-4).
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Fairfield 7 12 20 14 — 53
Delone 16 14 16 16 — 62
Fairfield (53): Andrew Koons 1 0-0 2, Will Myers 1 1-3 3, Eric Ball 7 2-4 18, Cody Valentine 4 0-0 12, Griffin Tabler 3 2-2 8, Peyton Stadler 4 2-2 10. Totals: 20 7-11 53.
Delone Catholic (62): Coltyn Keller 1 5-6 7, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 3, Asher Rudolph 9 0-0 18, Cam Keller 6 0-0 13, Gage Zimmerman 5 2-2 12, Bryson Kopp 4 0-0 8, Noah Crawford 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Aidan Wittmer, Brady Dettinburn, Aidan Bealmear. Totals: 26 8-10 62.
3-pointers: F-Valentine 4, Ball 2; DC-Hoffman, Ca. Keller. JV: Delone 58, Fairfield 18
