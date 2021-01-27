For the second time in as many duals, the Bermudian Springs wrestling team came up just short of statement victory.
After losing narrowly to fourth-ranked Northern Lebanon on Saturday, the Eagles fell 36-31 to fifth-ranked and visiting Boiling Springs Wednesday night in a District 3 Class 2A clash.
“It was a great high school match,” Bermudian coach Dave McCollum said afterward. “It was 31-30 coming down to the last match. Last dual it was the same thing coming down the last match. I’m so proud of these kids with all that we’re dealing with.”
The Eagles (1-2 overall, 1-0) started off as strongly as they could’ve hoped as senior Caleb Mantz took the Bubblers’ Ean Wilson to his back for a fall in :22.
“I didn’t know anything about him before the match,” Mantz said of the pin. “I just saw he put his knee near his head and went for the cradle.”
Boiling Springs (8-1) responded as sophomore state qualifier Michael Duggan, who racked up a 21-5 tech fall victory over Chanse Boyer at 152, was followed by an Eli Crum first-period pin of Cole Mosier to give the Bubblers an 11-6 lead.
Jonah Martin righted the ship a bit for the hosts, using four takedowns in a workmanlike performance for a 13-5 major decision victory over Trey McCardell at 172, but a Collin Neal 9-4 win over Jhonathan Balek made it 14-10 after the 189.
That’s when Bermudian hit its stride.
First, it was state qualifier and senior Savauri Shelton, who whipped over opponent Max Gillen in just 32 seconds for the fall to give the Eagles a 16-14 lead. Then at heavyweight, Hogan Swenski dominated en route to a fall in 1:05 over Julyan Dodson to push that lead to 22-14.
Finally, in perhaps the upset of the night, senior Coby Johnston overturned a 17-2 technical fall loss from a year ago to knock off Boiling Springs’ senior James Snyder, 6-3, at 106 pounds.
Johnston got on the board first mid-way through the first period, wrestling through a position to finish a single leg and take a 2-1 lead into the second period. He notched a reversal in the second period but a Snyder escape made it 4-2 going into the third. Snyder escaped again to cut it to 4-3 and Johnston was hit for stalling with 33 seconds remaining.
“I looked up at the clock at that point and everyone was screaming and I knew I couldn’t give it up,” Johnston said after the match. “So I kept on fighting with everything I had left and then he snapped me down and I saw his legs so I went for it.”
Johnston finished a low double with 20 seconds left in the bout and rode out the final seconds for a 6-3 victory, one of the biggest of his career.
“We talked about it all week. We felt Coby’s improved and we felt he had a shot at Snyder tonight and he proved us right,” McCollum said after the dual.
The win gave the Eagles a 25-14 lead, but the Bubblers fought right back.
At 113 pounds, regional qualifier Raif Barber pinned Ty Livelsberger in 48 seconds, and freshman Jackson Mentzer followed that up with a pin of Jacob Simpson at 120 to put Boiling Springs up 26-25 in the dual.
Eli Bounds added a 9-1 major decision victory at 126 over Jakson Keffer to push the lead to 30-25, before Brennan Schisler gave the hosts a bit of life with a 19-second pin over Aiden McCombs to put the Eagles back on top 31-30.
Ultimately, though, it was Bubblers’ junior Kobin Karper, a regional qualifier, who came up with the final and decision victory at 138. Karper (9-0) recorded an early takedown of Bermudian freshman Bryce Harner before taking Harner to his back for the fall at 1:03.
“”You’ve just got to move on and bounce back tomorrow night,’ McCollum said after the dual. “We have another big match and the only thing you can do is wrestle out of it. Both (Harner) and Jakson have good attitudes. They work hard in the room. We were going to leave them on junior high and we talked about it and we said ‘we have two spots where we could use you on varsity, do you want to come up and take your lumps, get some varsity action’ and they both said ‘yup, let’s do it.’ So they’re here for the long haul.”
There will be no rest for the weary, as the Eagles travel to Littlestown (2-0, 2-0) today for a pivotal YAIAA-3 dual.
Boiling Springs 36,
Bermudian Springs 31
145-Caleb Mantz (Berm) p. Ean Wilson, :22; 152-Michael Duggan (BoS) tf. Chanse Boyer, 21-5 (4:44); 160-Eli Crum (BoS) p. Cole Mosier, 1:49; 172-Jonah Martin (Berm) md. Trey McCardell, 13-5; 189-Collin Neal (Boiling) d. Jhonathan Balek, 9-4; 215-Savauri Shelton (Berm) p. Max Gillen, :32; 285-Hogan Swenski (Berm) p. Julyan Dodson, 1:05; 106-Coby Johnston (Berm) d. James Snyder, 6-3; 113-Raif Barber (BoS) p. Ty Livelsberger, :48; 120-Jackson Mentzer (BoS) p. Jacob Simpson, 4:44; 126-Eli Bounds md. Jakson Keffer, 9-1; 132-Brennan Schisler (Berm) p. Aiden McCombs, :19; 138-Kobin Karper (BoS) p. Bryce Harner, 1:03.
