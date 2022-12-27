WAGNER
Gettysburg’s Brody Wagner shoots over Catoctin’s Robert Ruch (30) and Colin Toms (35) during their game in the Gettysburg Lions Club Holiday Tournament on Tuesday in Gettysburg. The Warriors won, 53-39. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Gettysburg’s nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrank to one measly point with just under five minutes to go. But the Warriors sped to the finish line to win going away, 53-39, over visiting Catoctin on the opening night of the Gettysburg Lions Club Holiday Tournament Tuesday night.

A stickback and bucket by Brody Wagner gave Gettysburg a 35-26 lead, but the Cougars responded with a 10-2 spurt and drew within 37-36 when Logan Williams connected from deep out on the left wing with 4:53 remaining.

