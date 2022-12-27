Gettysburg’s nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrank to one measly point with just under five minutes to go. But the Warriors sped to the finish line to win going away, 53-39, over visiting Catoctin on the opening night of the Gettysburg Lions Club Holiday Tournament Tuesday night.
A stickback and bucket by Brody Wagner gave Gettysburg a 35-26 lead, but the Cougars responded with a 10-2 spurt and drew within 37-36 when Logan Williams connected from deep out on the left wing with 4:53 remaining.
A bucket by Jonathan Darnell, on the ensuing possession for the hosts, ignited a 16-3 run to finish the night.
Rob Ruch split a pair of free throws at the 4:34 mark to make it 39-37, but Gettysburg ran off the next eight. A Williams hoop temporarily slowed the Warriors, but they got a few stops and run-out layups to put things away.
“I’m not going to lie — I wasn’t feeling great about it when it got down to 37-36,” Gettysburg head coach Mark McLean said. “We called a timeout and I told the guys that when we got a stop that we needed to push the ball up the floor and try to score quickly. We had trouble scoring out of our halfcourt offense, but I think we had tired them down, so we wanted to push the pace.”
McLean had visions of his squad allowing a third game to slip away, after failing to put Shippensburg and Conestoga Valley away and then ultimately losing those contests.
“To be honest, outside of our loss to Carlisle, we should probably be 6-1,” McLean said. “We haven’t been able to close games, but tonight we did.”
Gettysburg (4-3) was led by 18 points from Ian McLean and 12 points from Josh Herr, while Brody Wagner, who was held to half of his 12 ppg. season average, did a great job on Catoctin 6-foot-8 sophomore Colin Toms. Toms shot 1-of-11 from the field for two points to go with 12 boards. Wagner grabbed 10 boards and played Toms to a standstill.
“For the last three days, we’ve talked about having to deal with (Toms) and that he’d be a tough matchup for us,” Mark McLean said. “Brody couldn’t get his offense going tonight, but he did an excellent job of making (Toms) work for everything that he got.”
The Warriors possessed a 22-17 lead at intermission after Tegan Kuhns connected from deep just before the halftime horn, but that advantage quickly disappeared after a Ruch deuce and triple to start the third quarter.
Tied at 22, Gettysburg put in 11 of the last 15 of the frame to head for the final stanza with a 33-26 lead.
Williams was the high-point man for his side, pitching in a quartet of 3-pointers on his way to 18 points, while Ruch tossed in 12.
In the opener, South Western blew past Biglerville, 73-33.
The Mustangs opened the game hot and aside from a good second quarter from the Canners, it was all South Western.
South Western (3-6) led 24-9 after the opening frame and ballooned its advantage to 36-14 midway through the second quarter.
Biglerville (2-6) played well for the rest of the half, cutting the lead to 42-24 at intermission, but there wasn’t a big comeback in store after the break as the winners won the third quarter, 22-6.
“We got down and couldn’t recover. We gave up too many open shots and they made those shots,” Biglerville head coach Neil Weigle said. “We executed better and didn’t turn the ball over as much in the second quarter, but we need to play that way all the time. Not just for a quarter per game.”
The Mustangs connected on 10-of-19 from beyond the arc with Max Wisensale leading the way with four makes from deep on his way to 14 points. Aidan Littleton paced the Steeds with 16 points.
Meanwhile for Biglerville, Lukas Smelser had 14 markers and grabbed eight boards.
“Lukas played very well tonight,” Weigle said. “He worked hard and played a really nice game.”
Gettysburg and South Western face off in the championship game, which follows the Canners and Cougars getting after it in the consolation tilt at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Catoctin 8 9 9 13 — 39
Gettysburg 10 12 11 20 — 53
Catoctin (39): Offutt 0 1-2 1, Krauss 1 0-2 2, Williams 6 2-2 18, Reed 0 2-2 2, Ruch 5 1-2 12, Toms 1 0-2 2, Watkins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 6-12 39.
Gettysburg (53): Jonathan Darnell 2 1-2 5, Tegan Kuhns 4 0-0 9, Brody Wagner 3 0-2 6, Ian McLean 8 1-4 18, Josh Herr 6 0-0 12, Charlie Shull 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Warren, C. Kuhns. Totals: 24 3-10 53.
3-Pointers: C-Williams 4, Ruch; G-T. Kuhns, McLean.
South Western 24 18 22 9 — 73
Biglerville 9 15 6 3 — 33
South Western (73): Seth Sager 2 2-9 6, Damon Ogden 2 0-0 4, Deacon Terry 1 0-0 2, Logan Sax 4 0-0 8, Aidan Littleton 7 0-0 16, Dom Gilberto 2 3-6 9, Carlos Caraballo 2 0-0 5, Max Wisensale 5 0-0 14, Elijah Holly 1 2-2 4, Dom Calcutt 0 2-2 2, Elijah Gordon 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Stickler, Beckley, Trone, Wildasin. Totals 27 9-19 73.
Biglerville (33): Anthony Cervantes 0 0-1 0, Christian Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Lukas Smelser 7 0-2 14, Caleol Palmer-McGraw 1 0-0 2, Roberto Salazar 1 0-1 2, Nolan Miller 0 0-2 0, Cam Tyson 2 1-2 6, Bear Zullinger 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Althoff, McAuliffe, Steinour, Zarate, Woolson. Totals: 15 1-8 33.
3-Pointers: SW-Wisensale 4, Littleton 2, Gilberto 2, Caraballo, Gordon; B-Shaffer, Tyson.
