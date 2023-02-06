BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 82, Lancaster Catholic 67
The Squires shot the lights out on Monday, racking up 49 first-half points on their way to a pasting of the visiting Crusaders in non-league action. Delone, which had lost three of its last four games, built a commanding 49-22 halftime lead and never looked back as it notched its 15th win of the season.
At the point of the offensive eruption was Cam Keller, who filled up the nets to the tune of 30 points. Keller buried 10 field goals, half coming from beyond the 3-point line. He was also a cool 5-for-6 from the stripe.
Bryson Kopp poured in 20 points, and like Aidan Bealmear who added 10, connected on a pair of 3-pointers.
Gage Zimmerman added nine for the Squires, who knocked down 19 of 23 free throw attempts in the rout.
Thaddeus Lee finished with 28 points for the Crusaders (9-12).
Lancaster Catholic 11 11 19 26 — 67
Delone Catholic 26 23 12 21 — 82
Lancaster Catholic (67): Kultnovich 3 2-4 8, Parker 2 1-2 5, Lee 13 2-3 28, Lambert 2 2-2 7, Wells 5 2-4 13, Richardson 2 0-0 6. Totals: 27 9-15 67
Delone Catholic (82): Liam O’Brien 1 0-0 2, Aidan Wittmer 1 4-4 6, Cam Keller 10 5-6 30, Gage Zimmerman 4 1-2 9, Bryson Kopp 5 8-9 20, Brady Dettinburn 0 1-2 1, Braden Smith 1 0-0 2, Jack Goedecker 1 0-0 2, Aidan Bealmear 4 0-0 10. Non-scorers: Claybaugh, Sieg, Payne. Totals: 27 19-23 82.
3-pointers: LC-Lambert, Wells, Richardson 2; DC-Keller 5, Kopp 2, Bealmear 2. JV: Delone 43, Lancaster Catholic 42
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Dallastown 53, South Western 19
A 22-5 run in the second quarter sent the Wildcats on their way to a big win over the Mustangs in YAIAA-1 action on Monday. Dallastown (14-8) picked up a dozen points from Praise Matthews in the victory.
Carly Louey had six points for South Western, which closed its season at 7-15.
Dallastown 7 22 15 9 — 53
South Western 4 5 3 7 — 19
Dallastown (53): Good 3 2-2 9, Groh 2 1-4 5 Kelley 1 0-0 2, McNealy 3 0-2 6, O’Neill 1 0-0 3, Poff 3 0-0 6, H. Jamison 1 0-0 3, Matthews 4 3-5 12, A. Jamison 3 0-1 7. Totals: 21 6-14 53
South Western (19): Olivia Snell 0 1-2 1, Abby Collins 0 1-2 1, Ashlyn Trone 1 0-0 3, Cali Cook 1 0-2 2, Savannah Brooks 2 0-0 4, Carly Louey 3 0-0 6, Lucy Peltzer 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Thompson, Green, Bateman. Totals: 8 2-6 19.
3-pointers: D-Good, O’Neill, H. Jamison, Matthews, A. Jamison; SW-Trone
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fannett-Metal Tournament
Fairfield went 1-1 to place third at Fannett-Metal on Saturday. The Knights dropped a 29-11 decision to the hosts in the opening round before scoring a 25-24 victory over Forbes Road in the third-place game.
Aubrey Whitney and Reese Sweeney scored 11 points apiece over the two games, with Whitney posting seven against Fannett-Metal and Sweeney charting seven versus Forbes Road.
Trinity Coons added six points in the third-place game, followed by Aubree Eichenlaub, Journey Coons and Whitney with four apiece.
