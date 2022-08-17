Fairfield’s 2021 season on the gridiron produced some memorable moments, including thrashing Eastern York by 21 points, defeating Bermudian Springs on a failed two-point conversion try in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter for the first win in program history over the Eagles, and a thrilling come-from-behind, last-second victory at Hanover.
Those moments all came in the first five games of the season and had the team sitting pretty for a District 3 playoff berth and a chance to win the YAIAA-3 title for the first time ever.
Losses in three of their last four games kept the Knights from accomplishing either and now they enter the 2022 season without a quarter of last season’s roster following the graduation of six players.
Included in that number are multiple four-year starters. Gone is wrecking ball Peyton Stadler (FB/LB), Jake Myers (QB/DB/K), Cody Valentine (RB/LB), Will Myers (OL/LB) and Carr Baker (OL/DL).
Stadler rumbled for 607 yards and three scores while piling up 76 tackles on defense. Valentine scored five rushing touchdowns and added three more through the air, while Jake Myers threw for 889 yards and eight scoring tosses, with three more trips to paydirt coming on the ground. He also recorded 37 tackles on defense and supplied 17 points through the kicking game.
Will Myers led the team in tackles with 80 stops, while Baker brought the ball carrier down 69 times and had four sacks.
“We have some weapons returning this season, but they had limited roles last year,” fifth-year head coach Jason Thurston said. “We’re comfortable everywhere, except with our offensive line. We only have six linemen on the roster and we aren’t going to be as much of a ground-and-pound team as we were. We’ll throw it more this season.”
The new man under center for the Green & White will be junior Wyatt Kuhn, who transferred in during the season last year from New Oxford.
“Wyatt came to a few of our games last season after he moved here,” Thurston said. “He’s done well this summer in our 7-on-7’s and picked up the offense well for someone who hasn’t been with us for very long.”
Kuhn will have the services of one of the best returning receivers in the Times’ Area in senior split end Andrew Koons.
Koons hauled in 17 balls for 295 yards and five scores, while also intercepting four passes on defense.
“It was a little rough at first, but he’s learning quickly,” Koons said of his relationship with Kuhn. “We’ve got the basics down, but we’ve got to build on that. Jake and I played together forever, so we had great chemistry. Wyatt is a little taller than Jake, so it’s easier to see him. Hopefully we can develop a good connection.”
Thurston tabbed sophomore Stephen Higgs as his starter at fullback with junior Dominic Smitley or junior Camden Bryant being the halfback. Senior Connor Joy will start at wingback and junior Dylan Hanvey will man the tight end spot.
Up front, senior Johnathan Anders and freshman Lincoln Kearchner will bookend the line at the tackle spots. Senior Trent Witte and freshman Austin Snyder will play guard and senior Victor McRae will anchor the line in the middle.
On defense, Anders, McRae and Kearchner will play tackle with Higgs at one end. The other end will be Snyder, junior Eli Kritsberg or senior Quinn Dehart. Anders had 31 tackles a year ago, the most of any returning player. McRae had 30 tackles and recovered three fumbles.
Witte and Hanvey will be the inside linebackers with Smitley and Bryant lining up at outside backer. Smitley topped that quartet with 29 stops.
In the secondary, Joy will play centerfield as the lone safety with Koons at one corner and junior Jackson Reinke at the other.
“I feel great about our team, as long as we can stay healthy. We’ve got a talented group, but we’re thin. A key injury here or there could really hurt us,” Thurston said. “Our goal is to be better than we were last year and that’s always our top goal. We want to keep moving the program forward and for the kids to have a positive experience.”
The Knights’ 2022 campaign begins with a neutral site game against District 5 outfit Windber, which went 11-1 last season. That will be played on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Chambersburg at 11:30 a.m. Then comes road tussles at Eastern York and Hamburg, before Biglerville comes to town for the YAIAA-3 opener for both teams and that Week 4 matchup also serves as Fairfield’s home opener for the season.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.