Fairfield defensive back Andrew Koons (31) looks to make a stop during a win over Eastern York last season. Koons, one of the Times Area’s leading returning receivers, heads up a Knight squad that narrowly missed out on a District 3 playoff bid in 2021. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Fairfield’s 2021 season on the gridiron produced some memorable moments, including thrashing Eastern York by 21 points, defeating Bermudian Springs on a failed two-point conversion try in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter for the first win in program history over the Eagles, and a thrilling come-from-behind, last-second victory at Hanover.

Those moments all came in the first five games of the season and had the team sitting pretty for a District 3 playoff berth and a chance to win the YAIAA-3 title for the first time ever.

