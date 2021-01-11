Littlestown trailed by four points with just over a minute to go when Rachard Holder stole the ball and appeared to go in for a layup to cut the lead in half.
Only Holder was whistled for a travel and he protested vehemently, earning a technical foul in the process.
York Catholic’s Preston Boeckel canned both freebies and Caden Boeckel immediately followed with a layup to help the Fighting Irish to a 54-44 victory in YAIAA-3 boys basketball action Monday night at the Thunderdome in Littlestown.
“I saw Rachard put it on the floor and go in for a layup,” Littlestown head coach Johnathan Forster said. “I don’t blame him at all for being upset.
“It’s unfortunate, because I just wish the ten kids on the floor would have had the opportunity to decide the game.”
Littlestown (1-1, 0-1) missed its first 11 field goal attempts of the night and didn’t scratch until Jayden Weishaar’s run-out layup with 1:09 left in the opening frame to break YC’s 14-0 start to the game.
Michael Gazmen connected on a 3-pointer from the left corner with 38 seconds to go in the first quarter and York Catholic was in front 14-5 at the end of the stanza.
Neither team dented the scoreboard in the second quarter until Gazmen knocked down a triple with 2:23 remaining until the break and the Irish carried a 20-9 lead to intermission.
The Bolts shot just 3-of-25 (12 percent) from the field in the first half.
“Offensively, that’s the worst half of basketball that we’ve played since I’ve been here,” Forster said. “We figured that they would play a lot of zone tonight and they did. We had some open looks that we didn’t make.”
The scoring picked up for both sides out of the break and Holder’s hoop with 3:04 to go in the third narrowed the gap to 28-25.
Littlestown trailed 31-27 when Weishaar picked up his fourth foul at the 1:47 mark and he sat for the next three minutes.
When the senior star returned with 6:37 to play in the game, YC was ahead, 36-27.
York Catholic (1-0, 1-0) assumed a 41-30 lead when Luke Forjan scored with 4:44 remaining, but the hosts steadily chipped away.
Weishaar’s bucket with 1:18 left trimmed the deficit to 47-43.
After torching West York for a career-high 38 points in Friday’s 66-60 victory, Weishaar was held in check on Monday, scoring just nine points on 3-of-12 from the field.
“We had a gameplan to really make him work when we were in our man-to-man,” York Catholic head coach Dustin Boeckel said. “We didn’t want to let him catch the ball, but when he did, we wanted to make him work. We also used some zone and made sure that everyone knew that if he come into your area that you had to guard him closely.”
Holder and Gazmen paced the Bolts with 10 points apiece.
While Forjan had a game-high 20 for the Irish and Preston Boeckel was a strong inside presence with 15 points, 14 boards and three blocks.
“Their two big guys are nice players,” Forster said. “They both had good games tonight.”
Littlestown will look to regroup when it plays at Biglerville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
York Catholic 14 6 16 18 — 54
Littlestown 5 4 18 17 — 44
York Catholic (54): Brady Walker 0 1-2 1, Caden Boeckel 4 4-4 13, John Forjan 2 0-0 5, Luke Forjan 6 8-13 20, Preston Boeckel 6 2-2 15. Non-scorers: Daniel Sterling, Jaelyn Goulbourne, Grasen Brady, Ryan Oathout. Totals: 18 15-21 54.
Littlestown (44): Rachard Holder 4 2-4 10, Michael Gazmen 3 1-2 10, Lucas Denault 0 2-2 2, Braden Unger 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 1 0-0 2, Dante Elliot 2 0-1 5, Christopher Meakin 2 0-0 4, Jayden Weishaar 3 3-3 9. Non-scorers: Bernard Holder, Ben McKinney, Xavier Benner, Nathan King. Totals 16 8-12 44.
3-pointers: YC-C. Boeckel, J. Forjan, P. Boeckel; L-Gazmen 3, Elliot. JV: Littlestown 39, York Catholic 35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.