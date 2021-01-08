Trailing by six at halftime, the Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team needed a spark to rally and sweep St. Francis Brooklyn. Once again they found it in senior Kendall Bresee, as well as clutch shots from Michaela Harrison and Aryna Taylor. The result was a 65-59 win over the Terriers.
Inhibited by foul trouble early, Bresee rose to the challenge in the second half. She finished with her second straight double-double, this time scoring 18 points with 11 rebounds. Taylor wound up with 14 points and Harrison added 13, each splashing home a trio of triples.
Rebecca Lee supplied a strong defensive performance with five blocks and four rebounds. The defense held the Terriers (1-5, 1-5 NEC) without a field goal for the final five minutes, 27 seconds of play, and to five points total in the third quarter.
“I’m so proud of the way the team pushed through.” head coach Maria Marchesano said. “Every timeout, they were counting – six more minutes, four more minutes – just keep grinding out each possession. But we really locked in, and you could tell they were out of sorts and didn’t know what to do. That’s what closed the game for us.”
The Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0 NEC) broke out to a quick eight point lead in the first seven minutes, but the Terriers rallied thanks to a 6-0 run. Playing out almost the same as yesterday, the two sides battled to an 18-17 Mount advantage after 10 minutes.
St. Francis Brooklyn used physical prowess to pull ahead in the second quarter. While the visiting Terriers matched the Mount in field goals made with six, they drew six fouls and nine free throws at the charity stripe. By converting seven of those, the Ramsen Street bunch reveled in a 38-32 lead at the break.
With Bresee well rested after sitting much of the second quarter in foul trouble, the Mountaineers pounced when the second half got underway. Two jumpers from the senior, as well as a layup from Taylor, swiftly leveled the contest. St. Francis stabilized out of the rally, and the game developed into a chess match into the fourth quarter – each side battling through multiple and slim margins, up to a 50-50 deadlock.
The Terriers enjoyed a hot shooting start in the fourth, making five out of six buckets. But the Mount countered with drawing fouls of their own, earning the bonus before committing a violation themselves. Following the 50-50 tie, the sides traded leads up to 57-56 Brooklyn. With 3:37 remaining, Lee drew a key foul on the Terriers’ Ally Lassen. The key playmaker had to sit with four infractions, and Lee’s foul shots were successful to flip the lead to 58-57.
Offense went quiet temporarily for both teams, with the Mount tacking on one foul shot for a two point lead. At the two minute mark, a St. Francis triple missed, and Taylor respond with a three, extending the edge to 62-57. The very next possession, a Harrison triple iced the contest and the sweep for the Mountaineers.
Mount St. Mary’s will look to continue the momentum into next week’s contests. Originally the Mount was scheduled to play Merrimack, but instead the team will travel to Sacred Heart for contests on the 14th and 15th of January. The two-game series was moved up two weeks to fill gaps in the teams’ schedules. Both games will tip-off at noon.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Mount St. Mary’s fell at St. Francis Brooklyn, 67-55, on Friday afternoon as the Terriers swept the two-game series. Damian Chong Qui scored 15 points while Nana Opoku added 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Mountaineers fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in the Northeast Conference.
After dropping the first game of the series, 70-55, to the Terriers yesterday, the Mount was looking to earn a split. It was a close-knit first half that featured seven lead changes and five ties, and the Mount went to the locker room with a 28-26 advantage.
The Mountaineers had the first scoring run of the game, a 9-0 spurt to grab a 15-8 lead midway through the opening half. Malik Jefferson scored in the paint to open the run ahead of a Chong Qui bucket. Mezie Offurum connected on a three from the left corner and then scored in the paint to put the Mount up seven. The Terriers answered with the next seven points to even the score, and pulled ahead, 20-19, on a Rob Higgins jumper with 5:50 left in the half.
The Mount responded with another 9-0 run to take its biggest lead of the game at 28-20. Frantisek Barton converted a feed from Deandre Thomas to put the Mount ahead before Chong Qui and Opoku each added a pair of free throws to make it 25-20. Josh Reaves then nailed a 3-pointer to make it 28-20 with 2:30 left in the half. St. Francis Brooklyn (4-3, 4-2 NEC) scored the final six points of the half to cut the deficit to 28-26 at the break.
There were nine lead changes in the opening eight minutes of the second half as each team was trying to establish control. Reaves hit his second 3-pointer of the game with 12:46 left to put the Mount on top, 39-38. Trey Quartlebaum’s only basket of the game on the next possession put the Terriers back on top, 40-39, in what would ultimately be the last lead change in the game.
The Mountaineers remained within striking distance, cutting the deficit to 55-52 when Opoku went 1-of-2 at the line with 3:10 on the clock. A Chong Qui basket with 1:50 left made it a four-point game, 59-55, but the Terriers went 2-for-4 at the line over its next two possessions for a 61-55 lead. The Mount had a chance to cut into the deficit again, but a turnover led to a Chauncey Hawkins lay-up for a 63-55 Terrier advantage that effectively sealed the win.
Chong Qui led the Mount with 15 points, but struggled from the field, going 4-for-16 in the game. Opoku had 11 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in the loss to record his fourth career double-double. Offurum added nine points and five rebounds while Jefferson, Reaves and Thomas all had six points each in the game.
The Mountaineers return to action next Thursday at 7 p.m. when Merrimack visits Knott Arena to begin a two-game series.
