The postseason awards continued to roll in for the Gettysburg College women’s soccer team, as three Bullets were named to the United Soccer Coaches Division III Region V Team.
Senior defender Kelly Gaudian, senior forward Erika Muskus and senior midfielder Molly O’Shea each captured second-team recognition.
The three all-region nods marked the most since the 2015 season.
Gaudian finished her career as a two-time All-Centennial Conference and two-time all-region performer. This season, she fronted a defense that posted seven shutouts and a 0.63 goals-against average, which ranks fifth-best in single-season program history. The senior helped the defensive unit limit its opponents to 11 goals in 17 games and never allowed a team to score more than two goals in a game. Gaudian tallied her lone goal and third of her career in the 1-1 draw at Franklin & Marshall College. In three seasons, she played in 52 careers games while starting 51.
A First Team All-Centennial Conference selection earlier this fall, Muskus closed out an astonishing career as one of the best forwards for the Bullets program. She ranks first in program history in game-winning goals (12), fifth in goals (26), and seventh in points with 62 (26 goals, 10 assists) in 52 career games. The senior captain, who garnered her second career all-region nod, is tied for first in single-season history in game-winning goals with five that occurred in 2019. This season, Muskus led the Orange and Blue in points (17) and goals (eight) and ranked ninth in the conference in points. She registered a two-goal performance and fifth of her career in the 2-0 victory at Lebanon Valley College. The three-time All-CC honoree accumulated at least one point in eight of 16 games.
O’Shea picked up her first second-team all-region accolade after landing second-team all-conference earlier this month. She helped orchestrate the midfield in 16 games started, gathering two goals and two assists for six points. She dished out one assist at LVC and the other in the 3-1 victory against Washington College. Her first tally and game-winner of the season came in a 1-0 win against St. Mary’s College of Maryland, while her second tally was in the 3-0 shutout at Catholic University.
Gaudian, Muskus, and O’Shea, who all served as team captains this season, were each named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll and Academic All-Centennial Team last week.
Gettysburg posted an 11-4-2 overall record and a 5-3-2 conference mark on the season. The Bullets made their tenth appearance in 11 seasons in the CC tournament and earned weekly regional rankings from the United Soccer Coaches and the NCAA Division III poll.
RIFE LANDS ALL-REGION HONORS: Junior forward Connor Fife of the Gettysburg College men’s soccer team picked up his second major postseason award, earning a spot on the United Soccer Coaches Division III Region V Team.
Fife landed second-team honors for the first time in his career, which marked his second postseason honor this season. Earlier this month, he was named First Team All-Centennial Conference.
After having a stellar, career-high season, Fife led the Bullets in goals (12) and points (26) and ranked tied for first in the conference in goals and tied for second in points. The junior, who started in 17 of 20 games, collected his first career hat trick against Salisbury University, becoming the second player in four years to achieve the accomplishment. The following week, he was honored as the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 11-17). He scored at least one point in 12 of 20 games and notched four game-winners. He ranks tied for tenth in single-season history in goals (12).
As a team, Gettysburg tallied the fifth-most points (141), goals (48), and assists (45) in single-season history.
The Bullets finished the season with a 13-6-2 overall record and a 5-3-1 mark in the CC. The 13-wins marked the second time in four campaigns Gettysburg achieved the accomplishment under head coach Mark Mettrick. The Orange and Blue also earned their fourth consecutive trip to the conference tournament and appeared in the finals for the first time since 2007. Gettysburg concluded its outstanding season in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament, falling to Kean University, which marked their second straight trip to the national stage. Throughout the season, Gettysburg earned a ranking in the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Division III Region V and the NCAA Division III Region V polls.
SZLOSEK NAMED POY: The Gettysburg College women’s basketball team featured the Centennial Conference Player of the Week for the second week in a row as freshman Mackenzie Szlosek took home the honor on Tuesday.
Szlosek powered Gettysburg (3-1, 1-0 CC) to its first conference victory of the season before Thanksgiving, scoring 16 of her season-high 20 points in the first half of a 67-58 decision at Johns Hopkins University on Nov. 23. She scored nine of the Bullets’ first 11 points in the game and tacked on seven rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in the victory.
Szlosek has scored in double-figures in each of her first four collegiate contests and currently leads the team at 13.5 points per game. She has hit 50 percent of her shot attempts and is averaging 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and two steals per game.
Last week, senior Christina Richson became the program’s first CC Player of the Week this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.