As many of us continue to try to do our best working from home during this pandemic, I thought I should share a photo of my office away from home starting tomorrow.
Yes, the bow season starts on Saturday and this year includes a Sunday (Nov. 15) and an extra week, running through Nov. 20.
There may not be a tree in our living rooms tonight, but the anticipation bowbenders feel can be likened to the night before Christmas.
Best of luck, fellow stick-flingers. If you get your first buck with a bow, feel free to share with me and readers, by sending a photo to be by email.
Again during the deer seasons, the Times and Bucher Meats in McKnightstown will be teaming up for “Hunters Feed the Hungry” to collect venison for the less fortunate. The healthy game meat will be distributed to the local food pantry and rescue mission.
Hunters take their deer to Bucher’s on the Tillietown Road, pay for processing, and then leave a portion of it at the butcher, to be part of the donation.
Bucher’s donates the cost of processing whole deer donated by hunters.
Call Bucher’s at (717) 334-3575 and check on hours of operation before going to Tillietown Road.
HUNTING CHANGES
ON THE HORIZON
In more hunting-related news, the Board of Pennsylvania Game Commissioners met recently and is looking at a slew of regulations changes.
Commissioners gave final approval to a regulatory change that will allow the use of handheld and sporting-arm mounted night-vision and infrared (thermal) optics while hunting furbearers.
“Hunters will be able to use these devices this year and at a time when furbearer pelts are becoming prime, “ Board President Charlie Fox said. “This equipment will provide furbearer hunters an additional tool that will allow them to be more efficient, and safe when hunting at night.”
The Commission is also looking at extending the ability to address wildlife diseases beyond chronic wasting disease, by executive order. Being able to mobilize resources without board approval means a more rapid response when time is of the essence.
“As we have seen with wildlife diseases such as CWD in deer, West Nile virus in grouse, and white-nose syndrome in bats, disease impacts on wildlife populations can occur quickly and to a severe degree,” President Fox said. “While the Game Commission has the authority to quickly step in to confront new or growing CWD issues, other diseases also are of concern and, at times, the ability to act immediately could make a meaningful difference for wildlife.”
Good move.
Commissioners also decided to align state regulations with new guidelines that extend the time period when farmers and other landowners take care of Canada goose problems
Landowners properly registered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service previously can now destroy Canada goose nests and eggs on their properties year-round. Properly permitted agricultural producers can kill small numbers of adult geese causing crop damage April through August.
SNAPSHOTS
• For National Hunting and Fishing Day last Saturday, Gov. Wolf’s proclamation noted that more than 1.4 million Pennsylvania hunters and anglers contribute to the state’s economy through more than $1.5 billion in annual spending, and support more than 24,000 jobs, creating $181 million in state and local taxes.
• The Game Commission would rather sell antlerless deer licenses through the existing automated license system, on a first-come, first-serve basis and is working on a plan to get the process away from county treasurers. Such a change takes legislative action and the Commission is working on it.
• Treestand hunters take note that about 40 hunters experience traumatic injuries from falls in Pennsylvania every year.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
