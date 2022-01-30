Biglerville’s absence from the District 3 Team Wrestling Championships was brief.
The Canners’ trip to Monday’s Class 2A first-round match will be even shorter.
After posting a 14-4 record and capturing the YAIAA-3 title for the first time since 2009, Biglerville is back in the team tournament. The Black-n-Gold will host Upper Dauphin in a first-round matchup set to begin at 6 p.m. tonight.
“It’s nice because we’ll have more fans and be in a gym that we’re used to wrestling in,” said Canner head coach Ken Haines of earning a home date. “And we don’t have to travel so it should be fun. It should also be a closely contested match.”
Biglerville has been a fixture in the 2A field since the tournament’s inception in 1990, the year it won its lone title. Monday will mark the Canners’ 21st appearance, second-most among 2A programs behind Boiling Springs and Bermudian Springs which are tied at 22 apiece.
The Canners are looking to snap a four-match skid in the team tourney dating back to 2013, when they reached the semifinals before dropping a 37-27 decision to Bermudian. Since then, Biglerville lost lopsided decisions to Boiling Springs and Hamburg in 2015 and 2016, respectively, in addition to coming up short against Newport, 49-30, in the 2020 tournament.
In order to get back into the team tourney win column Biglerville must dispatch a Trojan team that appears to sport a balanced lineup. Sophomore Jordan Peiffer has gone 17-3 with time spent between 113 and 120, and junior Noah Smith has 15 wins at 106 this season. Sophomore Jonah Peterson (17-9) is solid at 126, giving the Trojans plenty of pop down low.
Cale Welker (15-10) likely goes at 152 for the Trojans. Welker has 11 falls this season but has also lost 10 times via the pin.
Upper Dauphin (12-3) is steady through the middle of its lineup but makes most of its hay up top where thumpers Dillon Johns and Peyton Wentzel reside. Johns (22-2) can slide between 189 and 215 while Wentzel (20-1) is an ideal closer at 285. The duo has a combined 27 pins this season.
“I hope our guys are relaxed and continue to be themselves, continue to wrestle the way they’ve been wrestling,” said Haines.
Biglerville enters Monday’s contest having won 14 of its last 16 matches. The Canners have a strong 1-2 punch out of the gate in freshman Caden Kessel (17-4) and junior Brody Gardner (18-7), who are interchangeable at 106 and 113. Gardner has a dozen pins thus far.
Talented junior Devan Ponce is 23-4 with 15 pins in his return to the mat after not competing last season. Ponce has competed at 126 and 132, with sophomore Joey Ney (15-10) following him to form another 1-2 attack.
Junior Seth Lady (145) has come on as of late with seven falls among his eight victories. Lady has served as a bridge to senior leader Gage Bishop, who stands at 20-4.
Levi Roberts (14-12), Jacob Mead (9-2) and Mason Keiper (20-7) are tasked with combating UDA’s big finish of Johns, Wentzel and Sean Wenrick (13-7). Keiper has 13 pins to this point in his freshman campaign.
Haines anticipates a healthy does of home-mat advantage but is mindful of his team getting caught up in the emotion of a postseason match.
“I hope it’s entertaining and the team appreciates the opportunity, and it’s meaningful to the community,” he said. “But I also hope the boys don’t get too wound up in it and keep the competitor mindset. Go out and focus on what they can control and stay within their toolbox.”
The winner of tonight’s match books a date against top seed and defending champion Boiling Springs (15-1) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. Championship semifinals and a round of consolations will also take place Wednesday, meaning a victory tonight would ensure two matches that evening.
Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com
District 3 Team Wrestling Championships
Class 3A
Top 4 finishers qualify for PIAA Championships
Tuesday — First Round, 6 p.m.
At Hempfield
16. Conestoga Valley (8-4) vs. 1. Hempfield (13-1)
9. York Suburban (13-4) vs. 8. Warwick (10-4)
At Gettysburg
13. Conrad Weiser (15-4) vs. 4. Gettysburg (17-0)
12. Spring Grove (12-6) vs. 5. Carlisle (16-1)
At Dallastown
15. Solanco (8-4) vs. 2. Dallastown (15-1)
10. Manheim Twp. (10-5) vs. 7. Cumberland Valley (13-4)
At Central Dauphin
14. Red Land (8-2) vs. 3. Central Dauphin (11-1)
11. Cocalico (9-5) vs. 6. Wilson (13-3)
Quarterfinals to follow first round
Conestoga Valley-Hempfield winner vs. York Suburban-Warwick winner
Conrad Weiser-Gettysburg winner vs. Spring Grove-Carlisle winner
Solanco-Dallastown winner vs. Manheim Twp.-Cumberland Valley winner
Red Land-Central Dauphin winner vs. Cocalico-Wilson winner
Thursday — Spring Grove H.S.
Semifinals & Consolations, 5
Consolation semifinals to follow championship semifinals
Saturday — Cumberland Valley H.S.
Championship and Third-Place match, 1
Class 2A
Top 3 finishers qualify for PIAA Championships
Monday — First Round, 6
9. Upper Dauphin (12-3) at 8. Biglerville (14-4)
12. Brandywine Heights (7-5) at West Perry (14-4)
10. Susquenita (10-5) at 7. Camp Hill (13-2)
11. ELCO (14-6) at 6. Newport (11-1)
Wednesday
Quarterfinals, 6
At Boiling Springs
Upper Dauphin-Biglerville winner vs. 1. Boiling Springs (15-1)
Brandywine-West Perry winner vs. 4. Northern Lebanon (16-5)
At Bishop McDevitt
Susquenita-Camp Hill winner vs. 2. Bishop McDevitt (8-0)
ELCO-Newport winner vs. 3. Berks Catholic (11-2)
Semifinals and consolations to follow quarterfinals
Saturday — Cumberland Valley H.S.
Consolation semifinals, 10:30
Championship and Third-Place match, 3:30
