The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will hold its quarterly meeting in-person on Monday in Harrisburg and on the agenda is a proposal to stay with something by enacting a singular statewide opening day of regular trout season.
Before the last two exceptional years, there used to be two regional opening days of trout season. The 18 counties in southern region of Pennsylvania opened first, followed by the rest of the Commonwealth two weeks later.
Then, along came COVID.
On April 7, 2020, there was a singular opening day that Tuesday, in order to avoid the overcrowding of a typical regional opening day Saturday.
In 2021 as social distancing concerns continued a singular statewide opening day was held then as well.
As a trout angler myself and living in and representing the southcentral part of the Commonwealth on the Fish and Boat board of commissioners, it had become clear and through many voices of others, that the regional opening day wasn’t working for this region much than it did anywhere else.
Anglers from the northern tier of Pennsylvania, who had to wait the two extra weeks for their season to open, were making the trek into our neck of the woods to catch trout. While legal, it depleted the supply of fish available to locals, and put an added burden on property owners having to deal with the extra vehicles and walkabouts.
This is the main reason I support staying with a singular statewide opening day.
Determining what that single opening day will be for future years will also be made easier, by using a marker on the calendar – that opening day will be the first Saturday after April 11 and continue through midnight Labor Day. Using April 11 as a marker, anglers can look ahead to 2022 and beyond and know when opening day will be.
Having a singular opening day and setting up this way also simplifies the season parameters and makes scheduling less complicated.
The Commission meeting starts at 10 a.m. at its Harrisburg headquarters and is open to the public. The schedule and agenda can be found on the website www.fishandboat.com. A live stream will be available on the PAFishandBoat Facebook page.
GAME MEETING
The Pennsylvania Game Commission will hold its live and in-person meeting today at 1 p.m. and Saturday at its Harrisburg headquarters.
The board will take reports from staff today and public comment is not part of this meeting.
After taking public comment on Saturday, the board will take up its regular agenda and discuss new business.
The agenda can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov. The live stream of both days can be found on the Commission’s YouTube channel.
HIT AND RUN
A juvenile will be charged after hitting a Game Commission employee with an ATV.
The game lands maintenance supervisor in Schuylkill County, was helping to perform road improvements at the site when struck Monday morning.
The ATV rider fled the scene and was apprehended soon after.
The employee suffered serious injury to his left leg and was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
It is unlawful to ride motorized vehicles anywhere on state game lands, except on marked roads designated for that use.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Random bear is definitely one way to motivate the marathon runners.” – Alex Guillen
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
