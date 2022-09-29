The screams of joy as her players mobbed one another were music to the ears of Kristen Zehr.
Bermudian Springs fended off an all-out surge in the waning moments of Thursday’s pivotal YAIAA-3 field hockey game at Biglerville to secure a much-needed 2-1 victory. The win pumped life into Berm’s once-sagging District 3 playoff chances and created a logjam atop the division.
The celebration was warranted as the Eagles pulled even with the Canners in the division at 5-1-1. Littlestown (6-1-0 Y3) is also squarely in the title chase.
“We knew exactly what we needed to do,” said sophomore midfielder Aliza Staub, who was a presence from the opening whistle. “We crossed the field and overlapped a lot, which is what we were supposed to do. We were finding where they were hitting the ball and stopping it.
“Our energy was definitely up the whole time. We were goal hungry because we needed this game for sure.”
Biglerville (7-6-1) had an opportunity to take control of its own divisional destiny on Thursday but fell short not for lack of effort. Both co-coaches Katie Weigle and Sara Peterson were pleased with the effort given by their squad.
“If you walk away from this game knowing you laid it all out, then you should walk away with your chin up,” said Weigle of the post-game message. “There are certain things we’ve been working in practice, very specific things, and they put it together on the field. We are proud of what they put on the field tonight. Not much more you can ask for.”
The Eagles (6-5-1 overall) received a huge lift with the return of senior scorer extraordinaire Melanie Beall, who suffered a knee injury in overtime of the teams’ first meeting on Sept. 13. Zehr said the initial diagnosis was a torn ACL, but following an MRI it was determined that Beall’s injury was a contusion.
The Eagles went 3-1 in her absence but having Beall, who has 184 career points, medically cleared to play on Wednesday provided an additional spark at just the right time.
“She’s very intense,” said Zehr. “I’ve had some awesome players over the years, but Mel plays during practice like it’s a game. That separates her from everyone else.”
The host Canners drew first blood when sophomore Ava Peterson stuffed home a shot from the right side of the cage at point-blank range. The goal was the 18th of the season for Peterson, who leads the entire YAIAA.
The Eagles answered moments later off a penalty corner, with Beall taking a pass and dishing to Ella Benzel whose shot was true. Benzel’s tally seem to spark something in the Eagles, who took that momentum into a second quarter where they controlled throughout.
Berm generated five penalty corners in the period, two of which were thwarted by big saves by Canner keeper Gabrielle Rogerson. The relentless pressure finally paid off for the Eagles when they inched in front 3:27 before halftime. Staub received the ball after an insert and crushed a drive that found iron.
A melee ensued in front of the cage, and after several seconds of uncertainty it was Bella DeVita whose stick forced the ball across the line for the go-ahead goal.
Attempts by the Canners to answer were stifled by the likes of Staub, who expertly patrolled the center of the field, as well as Hazel Gembe and Marilyn Rios-Carillo who helped to clog passing lanes. Additionally, Rios-Carillo came up with a defensive save early in the contest.
“I thought our overlapping tonight was amazing, and that was the key,” said Zehr. “One girl is pressure, one girl is cover and the third girl is ready to overlap. If one girl gets beat, the others step up.”
The Canners found their footing after the intermission as the momentum swung back to the home side. Hannah Naylor and Kierney Weigle initiated attacks and counter-attacks with booming drives and piercing runs into the scoring third.
“We didn’t really adjust anything at halftime,” said Sara Peterson. “The second quarter was definitely more offensive for the Eagles. We just sked them to pick their heads up and to give it all they got. We feel like we controlled the second half a little more.”
Eagle keeper Addie Madara made a nice save at the 9:00 mark before turning away a good shot by Ava Peterson moments later.
Benzell nearly iced the game four minutes into the fourth but a huge save by Rogerson kept it at 2-1.
The Canners had a pair of corner opportunities with under four minutes left in regulation but couldn’t crack the code, and the Eagles were able to salt away the remaining time on the clock.
Staub believes the win can be a springboard down the stretch.
This is a lot for us,” she said. “I think we’ll go into games now and say ‘let’s do what we did against Biglerville’ because we played amazing. Think about the energy we had this game and carry it.”
Entering the contest, both teams were in unfamiliar territory on the wrong side of the District 3 Class 1A cutline, and the margins for error remain razor-thin. Biglerville slipped a few spots to 19th while Bermudian, which has qualified for the playoffs every year since 2004, will likely hop the Canners but still need a solid finish to the regular season.
“We really haven’t talked about districts, we’ve been concentrating on the division,” said Zehr. “This has been a hard year for us. We don’ have a lot of players this year, and we’re not playing JV because of injuries. That’s hard on the team.”
Both squads have monster matchups with Littlestown on the horizon. Bermudian, which dropped a 4-0 decision to the Bolts earlier this season, hosts Ltown on Monday. The Canners, who edged the Bolts 1-0 in their first clash, travel to Littlestown on Oct. 5.
“We have to go into Littlestown and take care of business, it’s a business trip,” said Sara Peterson. “Littlestown is a game we really need to be on our toes for.”
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
Bermudian Springs 1 1 0 0 – 2
Biglerville 1 0 0 0 – 1
Goals: BS-Ella Benzel, Bella DeVita; Big-Ava Peterson. Assists: BS-Melanie Beall, Taylor Botterbusch. Shots: BS-8; Big-7. Corners: BS-14; Big-6. Saves: BS-Addie Madara 6; Big-Gabrielle Rogerson 6
