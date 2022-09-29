eagles
Biglerville’s Hannah Naylor defends as Bermudian Springs’ Melanie Beall carries the ball upfield during Thursday’s YAIAA-3 matchup in Biglerville. The Eagles edged the Canners, 2-1. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

The screams of joy as her players mobbed one another were music to the ears of Kristen Zehr.

Bermudian Springs fended off an all-out surge in the waning moments of Thursday’s pivotal YAIAA-3 field hockey game at Biglerville to secure a much-needed 2-1 victory. The win pumped life into Berm’s once-sagging District 3 playoff chances and created a logjam atop the division.

