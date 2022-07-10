Well, those crazy tourists have been at it again in Yellowstone National Park.
As if the park didn’t have enough problems in the last two weeks with epic flooding, two more humans — a day apart — decided that they could mingle with the bison in the park. Things didn’t work out well, as they usually don’t, and they were gored and tossed about like ragdolls.
That is what 2,000 pound, six-feet tall beasts do when they feel that their territory is being encroached. It was the third bison ‘attack’ in the last month.
It isn’t the bisons’ fault, either. The magnificent creatures have been living in the Yellowstone area since prehistoric times. It is their home, and let’s face it, they are wild animals. There are currently close to 4,000 bison living in the park. If only common sense was really common, these incidents would not have occurred.
When in areas where there are wild, big animals, it is prudent to stay in the car, or to stay at least 100 feet away. Fortunately, none of the three tourists in the last month were seriously injured. Hopefully, people will start to understand that these behemoths do not want to be bothered by us.
Speaking of large animals, one of the most frequent questions I get about my hiking adventures in the woods is, “did you see any bears?” The answer is yes.
And, “were you ever chased by a bear or other animal?” No. And the simple reason is, I keep my distance and don’t make any effort to get to know them!
First of all, there is a big difference between the black bears found on the east coast and the grizzly bears out west. Black bears are like Yogi the Bear. They go about their business in their neck of the woods, looking for food and protecting their young. If you don’t tempt them with food, or get between them and their young ones, you will likely never have a problem with a black bear.
I have only seen five bears in all my wanderings. The first was in Shenandoah National Park. Walking along in my hiker haze, I was startled by a very un-human grunt. Looking to the side, I saw what looked to be a teenage bear about 15 feet up a tree. I grabbed a quick picture and on I went. When I saw some buddies at a rest stop about a half mile later, I said, “did you see that bear back there?” One guy said, “that bear? I saw three!”
I missed Mama Bear, and that was fine with me.
Another time I was hiking with my own adult children, and at the end of a great 8-mile hike with them, we saw a huge black bear right near where my son had parked his car. What a way to end a day-hike for them!
And of course, at the Bear Mountain Zoo in Ft. Montgomery, NY along the Appalachian Trail, I saw a bear, right at the lowest point of the whole trail. It was in a cage, and I had been in the woods for three months. It was very sad to see it cooped up in a small enclosure, when I had seen some of his kin out in the wild.
Grizzly bears, which I have not ever seen, are more aggressive than black bears. When startled, they are more likely to attack, whereas a black bear, when startled, is more likely to run away. But there are definitely some things a hiker can do to avoid black bears, and to get away from them if confronted.
If you make noise while you are hiking, it is likely that a black bear will go the other way if it hears you. Sounds, like talking and making noise with your feet, are usually sufficient. Bear bells are entirely unnecessary, and can be exceptionally annoying to those hiking with you.
There was a joke going around that the National Park Service was advising hikers in parks out West to be alert for bears, and that they advised park visitors to wear little bells on their clothes so they make noise when hiking. The idea was that the noise would let the bears know that hikers were in the area, and they would not be startled. The story was that hikers should also carry pepper spray in case a bear is encountered, that would irritate the bear’s sensitive nose, causing it to run away.
Keeping an eye out for fresh bear scat can also alert hikers that there are bears in the area. The story pointed out that black bear droppings are smaller and often contain berries, leaves, and possibly bits of fur, while grizzly bear droppings tend to contain small bells and smell of pepper. In other words, grizzlies don’t care!
The other precautions primarily have to do with food. It is a good idea not to cook right at the spot where your tent is. The smell of cooking lingers, and will definitely attract bears. And actually, if you get in bed with the same clothes on that you cooked in, the same thing could happen. Most importantly, pack all of your food, trash, and scented items into a bear bag or bear canister.
A bear bag is simply a bag for your food that is hung high from a tree. It is quite an impressive skill to throw a rope over a tree branch at least 15 feet off the ground, far from the tree’s trunk, and then haul all of your food up in the air.
A bear canister is a great idea, though those can be heavy and bulky in your pack. But all the food, trash, and scented items go into an indestructible plastic container, and get placed at least 50 feet from your campsite. Some areas on the A.T. require bear canisters if you plan on camping in that area. The canister can also serve as a great camp seat!
I like it best when a shelter on trail is equipped with a bear box, which is a big metal box, bolted to a concrete slab, in which you place your bag of food. It is usually placed away from the shelter, and a bear simply cannot open it. However, this is not terribly common in the wild, but it is becoming more popular on the A.T.
If you see a bear, there are some things you should keep in mind so that there is no incident. The first thing is to stay calm. Freaking out, screaming and running is not necessarily the best course of action, but staying calm and slowly backing away quietly can get you away. Screaming may startle the bear, and there is no way to outrun it.
Do not, of course, approach the big beast, lest you become tomorrow’s headlines. Usually, the bear will get bored and move off away from you. If it doesn’t, then making yourself look big can help, by standing tall and waving your arms, and speaking in a firm, low, calm voice. Of course, if you have gotten yourself between Mama and her cub, you are in the wrong place!
The magnificent creatures living out in the wild are absolutely amazing to behold. Hopefully, human visitors can enjoy them without getting near them. That would be better for human and beast.
