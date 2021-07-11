Cashtown 5, Littlestown 1
Cashtown 6, Littlestown 4
The Pirates pilfered a pair of wins from the Dodgers in a doubleheader matchup of South Penn League title contenders on Sunday afternoon.
Cashtown (18-5) bolstered its grip on third place behind Shippensburg (19-1) and Hagerstown (20-3) with the sweep. Littlestown (16-8) comfortably holds down the fourth spot.
Ethan Ketterman homered to highlight a two-run fourth for the Pirates, who tacked on three more runs in the fifth to cement the win in Game 1. Ketterman was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI in support of Austin Kunkel, who needed no relief in a complete-game effort.
Kunkel fanned five and walked two, keeping the Dodgers to just two singles.
The Pirates erased a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning of Game 2, knotting things on a Ketterman RBI knock and a two-run error. Cashtown put three more on the board in the seventh, scoring one when Tyler Reinert was hit by a pitch with the sacks packed and two more on a Dodger defensive miscue.
Ketterman continued his big day by gong 3-for-4 and Simeon Davis added two singles.
Sam Wertz was 2-for-4 for the Dodgers, who scored just four runs despite posting five hits and taking 11 walks.
Cashtown 000 230 0 — 5 5 0
Littlestown 000 100 0 — 1 2 2
Austin Kunkel. Ryan D’Allesandro, Calvin Benevento (5). WP: Kunkel. LP: D’Allesandro. SO-BB: Kunkel 5-2, D’Allesandro 3-1, Benevento 0-2. HR: C-Ethan Ketterman
Cashtown 000 003 3 — 6 7 4
Littlestown 010 111 0 — 4 5 3
Tyler Reinert, Mike Tempel (4). Justin Gladhill, Trent Copenhaver (6), Benevento (7). WP: Tempel. LP: Copenhaver. SO-BB: Reinert 7-8, Tempel 3-3, Gladhill 0-3, Copenhaver 1-3, Benevento 0-0
Hanover 8, Biglerville 1
Biglerville 11, Hanover 0
The Raiders took Game 1 against the Black Sox on Saturday, giving them a twinbill split as they fight for the final spot in the upcoming South Penn League playoffs.
Hanover (7-18-1), which trails Mason-Dixon for the eighth and final postseason bid, plated seven runs over the sixth and seventh innings for the win. Austin Kibler, Bobby Taylor and Zack Keffer provided the pop for Hanover by swatting two hits apiece, with all three doubling.
Logan Strausbaugh went the route, delivering a two-hitter with four strikeouts.
Brandon Miller doubled for the Sox (13-10), who are tied for fifth in the standings.
It was all Biglerville in the second game as the hosts raced out to a 5-0 lead after two innings before ending things with a six-spot in the fourth. Four players clubbed two hits each in the win, including Miller, Logan Brewer, Chase Long and Tucker Byers. Miller and Brewer both banged out two-baggers.
Tanner Byers took care of things on the hill, logging all seven innings for the complete-game victory.
Hanover 000 104 3 — 8 12 0
Biglerville 000 001 0 — 1 2 2
Logan Strausbaugh. Ben Bretzman, Branodn Miller (5), Tanner Byers (6), Tyler Kime (6), Brian Redding (7). WP: Strausbaugh. LP: Bretzman. SO-BB: Strausbaugh 4-2, Bretzman 4-1, Miller 0-0, Byers 0-0, Kime 0-1, Redding 0-0. 2B: H-Austin Kibler, Bobby Taylor, Zack Keffer, Wade Linebaugh; B-Brandon Miller
Hanover 000 00 — 0 6 1
Biglerville 230 6x — 11 10 0
Kyle Bowman, Kibler (3), Linebaugh (4). Tanner Byers. WP: Byers. LP: Bowman. SO-BB: Bowman 1-0, Kibler 1-2, Linebaugh 0-1, Byers 1-0
2B: H-Patrick Brady, Taylor; B-Miller, Logan Brewer
Hagerstown 4, Brushtown 3
Hagerstown 6, Brushtown 0
The Braves scratched out single runs in each of the final four innings to slip past the Bulldogs in the opening game of the doubleheader on Saturday night. Game 2 was smoother sailing for the hosts, thanks to Mitch Wilson who chucked a one-hitter.
Hagerstown (20-3), which is riding a 13-game winning streak, benefitted from 13 singles, 11 walks and six Bulldog errors. Jarrett Biesecker keyed the offense by going 5-for-7 with three runs scored from his leadoff spot.
Brushtown (6-18) saw Luke Rickrode log six innings in the opener, scattering five hits while working around seven free passes.
The Bulldog offense was limited to just four singles over the twinbill.
Brushtown 010 020 0 — 3 3 4
Hagerstown 001 111 x — 4 5 3
Luke Rickrode. John Carter, Josh Derocher (6). WP: Derocher. LP: Rickrode. SO-BB: Rickrode 4-7, Carter 4-3, Derocher 2-0.
Brushtown 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Hagerstown 103 011 x — 6 8 0
Alex Meckley, Sherdel (6). Mitch Wilson. WP: Wilson. LP: Meckley. SO-BB: Meckley 10-3, Sherdel 0-1, Wilson 10-0.
