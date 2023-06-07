Red Lion righties Conner Decker and A.J. Lipscomb combined to author a five-hit shutout to lead their team to a 1-0 victory over New Oxford in a York-Adams American Legion baseball contest Wednesday night at New Oxford.
New Oxford (0-2) never had more than one runner on base at a time, and the only inning where more than two runners even reached base was the seventh.
Adam Pascoe began the seventh by beating out an infield single, but he was cut down trying to steal second after Kolton Haifley had struck out.
That was the second runner of the night Red Lion backstop Lane Heuer erased trying to steal. The other was Haifley, after he had singled with one down in the second.
“Lane is a very good catcher and he’s got an excellent arm,” Red Lion head coach Kevin Lawrence said. “He threw out 44 percent of guys that tried to steal against him during the high school season.”
Following Pascoe being thrown out, Cade Baker walked, but Lipscomb froze the next hitter for the punchout to end the game.
That wrapped up three excellent innings of relief from Lipscomb as he allowed two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk to earn the save.
Decker picked up the win by working the first four innings and yielded three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
“We aren’t hitting well, we’ve got two runs total in two games,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “We didn’t have a ton of opportunities tonight and that’s baseball. Sometimes you don’t hit the ball well.”
Anderson continued, “Credit to their pitchers, they were both very good tonight.”
Red Lion (2-0) threatened in the top of the first when Connor Lawrence and Jakob Shaffer recorded back-to-back singles with one down, but Ox hurler Tyson Carpenter fanned the next two batters.
In the second, Logan Knaubb walked with one out and came around to score on a triple that Eli Morales smoked to deep center.
The visitors had other chances to increase their lead, notably in the third and fifth innings when Lawrence singled and then stole second in both frames, only to be stranded there as Carpenter got out of the jams.
Carpenter gave his team six strong innings and allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts and three walks.
“(Carpenter) did a good job of mixing speeds and hitting spots tonight,” Lawrence said. “They played really good defense behind him, too.”
Anderson remarked of his righty hurler, “Tyson really settled in as the game wore on. He did a good job of throwing strikes tonight and getting out of jams.”
The hosts’ best chance of scoring before the seventh came when Jake Sharrer roped a two-bagger to the gap in left-center with two down in the fifth, but he went no further as Lipscomb fanned the next hitter to end the threat.
In the sixth, Kristian Wolfe reached on an error to start the inning for the Ox, but Lipscomb proceeded to strike out the side to end the inning.
Lawrence was the only player in the game to record multiple knocks, as he had three hits and also swiped two bases for the winners.
New Oxford returns to action Friday when it welcomes Gettysburg (0-2) for a 6 p.m. tilt.
Red Lion 010 000 0 — 1 7 1
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 5 0
Conner Decker, A.J. Lipscomb (5) and Lane Heuer; Tyson Carpenter, Zach Shaffer and Coy Baker. WP: Decker. LP: Carpenter. SO-BB: Decker 3-0, Lipscomb 7-1; Carpenter 6-3, Shaffer 0-1 2B: RL-Decker; NO-Jake Sharrer. 3B: RL-Eli Morales.
