New Oxford pitcher Tyson Carpenter delivers during Wednesday’s American Legion baseball game against visiting Red Lion. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Red Lion righties Conner Decker and A.J. Lipscomb combined to author a five-hit shutout to lead their team to a 1-0 victory over New Oxford in a York-Adams American Legion baseball contest Wednesday night at New Oxford.

New Oxford (0-2) never had more than one runner on base at a time, and the only inning where more than two runners even reached base was the seventh.

