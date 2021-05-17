SOFTBALL
Gettysburg 15, York Catholic 0
At 12-6, the Warriors have now set a school record for wins in a season and did so in impressive fashion, demolishing the Irish in three innings on Monday.
Abby Hurst led the way on offense, going 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Rachel Keller, Emily Delacruz and Samantha Carbaugh each scored twice as well.
Jenna Brasee got the win in the circle, starting and striking out five in two innings of work, with Berit Miller coming on to finish it out. Gettysburg sits at No. 13 in the D3-5A power rankings, three spots inside the playoff cutline with one game to play.
York Catholic 0 0 0 — 0 1 1
Gettysburg 4(10)1 — 15 8 1
Michalski, Quid (3) and Stoudt; Jenna Brasee, Berit Miller (3) and Rachel Keller. WP: Brasee. LP: Michalski. SO-BB: YC-Michalski 0-10, Quid 0-0; G-Brasee 5-2, Miller 1-0. 2B: G-Hurst.
Fairfield 16, Hanover 0
Fairfield 12, Hanover 2
The Green Knights rolled past the Hawkettes in the front end of a doubleheader as Kira Weikert was all but perfect in the circle over three innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. She also reached base four times, scoring once and driving in a pair.
Chelsea Carrea’s second-inning single for Hanover prevented the no-hitter.
Fairfield (8-7) took the second round of the double header in five innings, with Ellie Snyder getting the win in the circle. Snyder also led off and scored three runs for the Knights, while Sarah Devilbiss, Cristina Hamilton and Cameryn Swartz each scored twice.
Keana Noel took the loss for the Hawkettes, but notched a double and triple in her two plate appearances.
Fairfield 790 — 16 2 1
Hanover 000 — 0 1 1
Kira Weikert and Sarah Devilbiss; Bryonna Hatfield, Kat Austad and Chelsea Carrea. WP: Weikert. LP: Hatfield. SO-BB: F-Weikert 7-0; H-Hatfield 0-21, 0-2.
Hanover 011 00 — 2 5 6
Fairfield 351 12 — 12 9 2
Keana Noel and Chelsey Carrea; Ellie Snyder and Sarah Devilbiss. WP: Snyder. LP: Noel. SO-BB: H-Noel 7-5; F-Snyder 4-1. 2B: H-Noel; F-Snyder, Cristina Hamilton. 3B: H-Noel.
Biglerville 7, Camp Hill 2
The Canners scored six times in the seventh inning to tame the host Lions on Monday in non-conference action.
McKenzie Weigle and Olivia Miller posted RBI singles before Lexi Pickett plated two runners with a liner to center. MacKensie Vance capped the big frame with a run-scoring double, her second hit of the game.
Miller was 3-for-4 while Weigle and Pickett added two hits apiece. Pickett drove in three runs for the Canners (6-14), who closed the season by winning four of their final five games.
Abigail Reckard spun a five-hitter with six strikeouts, blanking Camp Hill over the first six innings.
Biglerville 000 001 6 — 7 9 0
Camp Hill 000 000 2 — 2 5 1
WP: Abigail Reckard. LP: Kunkle. SO-BB: Reckard 6-1, Kunkle 8-3. 2B: B-MacKensie Vance, Olivia Miller
Eastern York 8,
Delone Catholic 0
The Squirettes (10-7) struggled to get going against Eastern York’s Morgan Estes, who struck out 14 in a complete-game shutout.
Amy Anderson started and took the loss, but did recorded a double at the plate, as did Nicole Brown and Emma Goddard for Delone.
Eastern York 140 030 0 — 8 8 1
Delone Catholic 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
Estes; Amy Anderson and Alma Partenza (5). WP: Estes. LP: Anderson. SO-BB: EY-Estes 14-2; DC-Anderson 0-2, Partenza 7-2. 2B: KD-Breault, Cook, Felix, Kirkessner; DC-Anderson, Nicole Brown, Emma Goddard.
BASEBALL
New Oxford 2, Dover 1
Mason Weaver twirled a gem for the Colonials, going eight innings and allowing just one run to pick up the victory on the bump.
The Colonials left it late, as Aden Hafer scored the game-winning run on a Dover error in the bottom of the eighth to pick up the victory.
Weaver was also 3 for 4 at the dish with a run scored, while Hafer was 2 for 3. The two combined for the only hits for the Ox.
Dover 010 000 00 — 1 6 1
New Oxford 100 000 01 — 2 5 0
Leib, Klinedinst (6); Mason Weaver. WP: Weaver. LP: Klinedinst. SO-BB: D-Leib 8-2, Klinedinst 4-1; NO-Weaver 4-1. 2B: D-Leib, Kennell.
Gettysburg 3,
Greencastle-Antrim 0
The Warriors won their fourth straight behind the arm of freshman Tegan Kuhns, who pitched 6 1/3 of shutout ball with seven strikeouts against just two walks.
Gettysburg (13-6) struck for all three of its runs in the top of the third inning on a bases-clearing double by Marshall Mott.
Gettysburg 003 000 0 — 3 3 5
Greencastle 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Tegan Kuhns, Bryce Rudisill (7) and Cody Furman; Kerns, Reid. WP: Kuhns. LP: Furman. SO-BB: G-Kuhns 7-2, Rudisill 1-2; GA-Kerns 8-5, Reid 5-0. 2B: G-Marshall Mott.
Littlestown 7,
James Buchanan 2
The Bolts used a four-run fifth inning on Monday to surge past the Rockets and solidfy their playoff status.
Seven different players recorded a hit for Littlestown (11-7), including Colby Hahn who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ryan Jones knocked in a pair of runs in support of Andrew Olvera, who went the route in a five-hitter.
Olvera fanned seven and did not walk a batter.
Littlestown 000 142 0 — 7 8 2
James Buchanan 001 000 1 — 2 5 2
Andrew Olvera. Scofield, Piper (5), Amsley (6). WP: Olvera. LP: Scofield. SO-BB: Olvera 7-0, Scofield 0-3, Piper 0-1, Amsley 2-1.
Trinity 22,
Bermudian Springs 2
The Shamrocks hung 14 runs on the board in the top of the seventh inning on Monday as they secured their 14th win of the season.
Ethan Beachy drove in a run for the Eagles (4-14), who were limited to five hits against a pair of Trinity hurlers.
Trinty 310 004 (14) — 22 16 0
Bermudian 000 000 2 — 2 5 1
Kuntzelin, McCombs (6). Dalton Reinert, Carter Stuart (4), Brandon Sims (7), Connor Shaw (7), Tyson Carpenter (7). WP: Kuntzelin. LP: Reinert. SO-BB: Kuntzelin 7-3, McCombs 6-3, Reinert 5-3, Stuart 0-3, Sims 0-2, Shaw 0-3, Carpenter 1-0. 2B: T-Ness, Warner
Eastern York 4
Delone Catholic 3
The Squires came up just short in a battle between the second-placed teams in the D3-2A and D4-4A power rankings.
Jake Sherdel went 6 2/3 in the loss for Delone, allowing four runs, three earned, to go along with five strikeouts. He also went 1 for 3 at the dish with a double. Brodie Collins, Aiden Wittmer and Ryan Moore each scored for the hosts.
Owen Shimmel picked up the win for the Golden Knights, allowing three runs, but just one earned, in 6 1/3.
Eastern York 000 130 0 — 4 9 2
Delone Catholic 000 020 1 — 3 5 1
Shimmel, McNew (6); Jake Sherdel. Nick Pierce (7). WP: Shimmel. LP: Sherdel. SO-BB: EY-Shimmel 5-3, McNew 1-1; DC-Sherdel 5-3, Pierce 0-0. 2B: EY-Ranker; DC-Sherdel. 3B: DC-Avery Kuntz.
South Western 9,
Northeastern 3
The Mustangs picked up a big road win that keeps them comfortably inside the D3-5A playoff cutline at No.13.
Josh Berzonski came on in relief of Carlos Caraballo and pitched four scoreless innings to get the win.
At the plate, the South Western’s Kamden Truelove had a grand slam to break the game open in the top of the seventh, part of a 1 for 3 effort with five RBI and two runs scored.
South Western 300 001 5 — 9 7 1
Northeastern 201 000 0 — 3 7 3
Carlos Caraballo, Josh Berzonski (4); Toomey, Shindler (6), Mort (7), Dragoo (7). WP: Berzonski. LP: Toomey. SO-BB: SW-Carabello 0-0, Berzonski 4-0; N-Toomey 4-6, Shindler 0-1, Mort 0-0, Draggoo 2-0. 2B: SW-Jeremy Carter; N-Cavan Beck. HR: SW-Kamden Truelove.
Camp Hill 7, Biglerville 5
The Canners rallied late, scoring three runs in the seventh, but came up just short of upending the D3-2A leading Lions.
Logan Brewer started and went five innings for Biglerville, allowing six runs but just three earned. He took the loss, though he also notched an RBI at the plate in addition to Cameron Hartzel, Eli Weigle, Nolan Miller and Kolton Trimmer. Hartzel also reached base four times in the contest, including three walks.
Biglerville 200 000 3 — 5 6 2
Camp Hill 041 011 x — 7 12 1
Logan Brewer, Eli Weigle (6) and Kolton Trimmer; Parise, Doi. WP: Parise. LP: Brewer. SO-BB: B-Brewer 3-1, Weigle 1-0. CH-Parise 6-8, Doi 3-3. 2B: CH-Thompson, Tyler.
Kennard-Dale 12, Fairfield 0
The Knights struggled to get the bats going against Kennard-Dale starter Adam Louks, who went the distance.
Connor Joy went 5 1/3 for Fairfield in the loss. Josh Myers and Zach Oswald recorded hits for the hosts.
Kennard-Dale 200 019 — 12 0 0
Fairfield 000 000 — 0 2 3
Loucks and Leighty; Connor Joy, Knox Deming (6) and Jake Myers. WP: Louks. LP: Joy. SO-BB: KD-Loucks 8-3; F-Joy 4-6, Deming 1-0. 2B: KD-Nagel, Schubert. HR: KD-Williams.
