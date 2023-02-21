Following up on the best season in program history after the graduation of six seniors, including three that reached 1,000 points in their standout careers, Bermudian Springs had, by any measure, a successful run this year.
The Eagles finished third in YAIAA-3, losing only to Delone Catholic and York Catholic (twice to each) and ended the season with a winning record. The curtain came down on their 2022-23 campaign with a 58-37 loss to Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 4A girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday night at Saint Sebastian Hall in Harrisburg.
“We had a successful year, though I thought it could’ve been a little bit better. I thought we lost a game or two that we could’ve won,” Berm head coach Todd Askins said. “But we have a good team coming back next season.”
Berm (12-11) graduates only Amelia Peters, who averaged 10.4 ppg and provided veteran leadership as the only full-time starter that returned from last year’s team that reached the second round of the state playoffs.
Among those returnees is Lucy Peters, who was outstanding in defeat on Tuesday night. The hard-nosed sophomore shot 8-of-11 from the field to finish with 19 points, while hauling down 21 rebounds.
“I know that Lucy has this in her and she’s capable of playing this way every game, she just doesn’t bring it out of herself every night,” Askins said. “She’s got strength, big hands and post moves needed to dominate games. The sky’s the limit for her, if she continues to put in the work.”
Peters said, “I play a similar position to (older sister Lily). I learned a lot of things from watching her play last season.”
McDevitt (17-6) was able to fluster the Eagles at the start, with Berm not even attempting a shot in its first three possessions. A trio of turnovers allowed the hosts to jump out to a 6-0 lead, though the visitors answered with the next five points.
A steal and layup by Lily Carlson, then a freebie from Carlson and a backdoor cut for a layup from Lucy Peters off an assist from Tori Bross comprised the spurt.
Unfortunately for Berm, the Crusaders zipped off an 11-1 run on the way to a 24-10 lead after the opening quarter.
McDevitt shot 11-of-12 from the field in the first quarter.
“We were getting ourselves out of position defensively and getting too far away to close out on shooters,” Askins said. “Our struggle all year has been on defense. Whether it’s zone or man-to-man, we don’t create nearly enough turnovers to make up for when we struggle in our halfcourt offense.”
A 5-0 start to the second quarter pushed McDevitt’s extended run to 23-5 and the lead stood at 32-12 before the Berm snapped to life and closed the half on an 11-4 run to trail 36-23 at intermission.
McDevitt kept the pedal to the floor after halftime, erasing any chance of a comeback. The Crusaders pushed their lead to 48-31 after three quarters and the closest that the Eagles got in the fourth quarter was 50-34 following a Peters hoop with 4:03 left.
“I actually wanted us to get the ball into Lucy more than we did. I wanted her to get a touch every time we had the ball in the halfcourt,” Askins said. “She was making good things happen for us.”
Carlson, Hannah Metzger and Amelia Peters each finished with six points, as the Eagles had just four players register all of their points.
For the winners, Sophia Formica led the way with 14 points to go with four boards and four assists. Mia Walker tossed in 10 points and hauled down nine rebounds and Elle Osevala pitched in with ten, as well.
It’s not the way Berm was hoping to end the season, but with four starters back — along with Ella Benzel, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in early January — the Eagles look to have better days on the way.
“This was a growing year for us,” Lucy Peters said. “I think we’re going to learn from this and do well in the future.”
Askins added, “We had some girls that made huge jumps from the start of the season til now and Lucy and Tori can both be 1,000-point scorers if they’re willing to put the work in to get there. It’s right there in front of them.”
Bermudian Springs 10 13 8 6 — 37
Bishop McDevitt 24 12 12 10 — 58
Bermudian Springs (37): Hannah Metzger 2 0-0 6, Lily Carlson 1 4-6 6, Amelia Peters 2 1-2 6, Lucy Peters 8 3-6 19. Non-scorers: Roomsburg, Bross, DeVita. Totals: 13 8-15 37
Bishop McDevitt (58): Elle Osevala 5 0-0 10, Olivia Grella 1 2-6 5, Sophia Formica 4 5-6 14, Olivia Deantonio 1 0-0 2, Maya Dickerson 2 2-2 7, Kamya Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Kayla Culver 4 0-0 8, Mia Walker 4 2-3 10. Non-scorer: Brescia. Totals: 22 11-17 58.
3-pointers: BS-Metzger 2, A. Peters; BM-Grella, Formica, Dickerson.
