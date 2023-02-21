PETERS
Buy Now

Bermudian Springs’ Lucy Peters attempts a shot during a game earlier this season. On Tuesday, Peters scored 19 points and hauled down 21 rebounds in the Eagles’ 58-37 loss to Bishop McDevitt in the District 3 Class 4A playoffs. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Following up on the best season in program history after the graduation of six seniors, including three that reached 1,000 points in their standout careers, Bermudian Springs had, by any measure, a successful run this year.

The Eagles finished third in YAIAA-3, losing only to Delone Catholic and York Catholic (twice to each) and ended the season with a winning record. The curtain came down on their 2022-23 campaign with a 58-37 loss to Bishop McDevitt in the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 4A girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday night at Saint Sebastian Hall in Harrisburg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.