Littlestown 4, Frederick 2
Frederick 6, Littlestown 4
The Dodgers and Flying Dogs split a season-opening twinbill on Sunday, featuring late-inning dramatics on both ends.
Littlestown scored twice in the ninth inning to take a 4-2 win in the opener. Jacob Saylor drew a walk, and after a pair of outs, moved to third on Brandon Naill’s single. Another walk packed the sacks before Saylor hustled home on a wild pitch. Justin Gladhill then plunked a single to score Naill and the Dodgers went on to win.
Gladhill went the distance, striking out five in a four-hitter that included only one walk.
The Flying Dogs used a pair of homers, including a walk-off shot, to earn the split. Down 4-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, Eric Turner popped a solo home run to spark a five-run rally. Calvin Sichler’s two-run blast served as the game-winner, giving Frederick a win.
Trent Copenhaver went 2-for-2 with a double and a pair of walks in the loss. Naill was 1-for-1 with three free passes.
Littlestown 000 100 012 — 4 4 3
Frederick 100 000 010 — 2 4 4
Justin Gladhill. Grimes, Hoffman (7). WP: Gladhill. LP: Hoffman. SO-BB: Gladhill 5-1, Grimes 6-1, Hoffman 4-4. 2B: F-Piefer. HR: F-Moore
Littlestown 000 003 1 — 4 7 5
Frederick 000 001 5 — 6 6 0
Calvin Benevento, Justin Keith (7). Jean-Baptiste. WP: Jean-Baptiste. LP: Keith. SO-BB: Benevento 4-1, Keith 1-0, Baptiste 5-5. 2B: L-Trent Copenhaver; F-Piefer. HR: F-Turner, Sichler
Cashtown 11, Brushtown 0
Cashtown 11, Brushtown 1
The Pirates plated 22 total runs in a pair of five-inning wins on Sunday to kick off the 2023 South Penn League season. Cashtown banged out seven extra-base hits, including a two-run home run by Chris Schachle in the second inning of the opener.
Schachle went 3-for-3 with five RBI and a pair of runs scored. Chase King doubled and drove in a pair, while Mike Tempel and Ethan Ketterman both scored twice.
Austin Kunkel was in fine form on the mound, where he struck out nine without walking a batter over five frames.
Wes Deporter singled twice for the Bulldogs.
In Game 2, DJ Cool cracked a pair of doubles and drove in two runs while also logging five innings on the mound. Cool scattered four hits and fanned four to get the win.
Tempel, Schachle and Ketterman smacked two hits apiece, and all doubled for the Bucs.
Blake Phillips singled home the lone run for Brushtown.
Brushtown 000 00 — 0 4 2
Cashtown 721 1x — 11 5 0
Dehaas, Slusser (2). Kunkel. WP: Kunkel. LP: Dehaas. SO-BB: Dehaas 0-9, Slusser 3-3, Kunkel 9-0. 2B: C-King. HR: C-Schachle
Brushtown 010 00 — 1 4 3
Cashtown 200 81 — 11 10 0
Sherdel, Sherdel (5). Cool. WP: Cool. LP: Sherdel. SO-BB: Sherdel 2-3, Sherdel 0-0, Cool 4-1. 2B: B-Deporter; C-Tempel, Schachel, Cool 2, E. Ketterman
Biglerville 14, North Carroll 0
Biglerville 7, North Carroll 0
The Black Sox opened the season with a bang on Sunday, outscoring the Panthers by a combined 21-0 in a South Penn League twinbill. A trio of Biglerville pitchers allowed only four singles over 12 innings of play.
Tanner Byers fired a gem in an 11-0 win, striking out nine while walking two over five innings. Offensively, Chase Long was 4-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored. Pat Armor doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while Bo Redding, Dylan Johnson and Shawn Redding also hit two-baggers.
Steve Gentzler and Branson Diller nearly combined for a no-hitter in a 7-0 win. Ethan Brathuhn’s single in the sixth broke up the no-no bid.
Long doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a pair as part of a huge day. Armor went 3-for-4 with two more doubles, while Dylan Johnson and Ty Schuhart collected two hits apiece for Biglerville.
Biglerville 163 13 — 14 11 0
North Carroll 000 00 — 0 3 5
Byers. Sadowski, Stonesifer (5). WP: Byers. LP: Sadowski. SO-BB: Byers 9-2, Sadowski 2-5, Stonesifer 2-2. 2B: B-Armor, B. Redding, Johnson, S. Redding
Biglerville 051 100 0 — 7 12 0
North Carroll 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Gentzler, Diller. Bodmer, Bass (5). WP: Diller. LP: Bodmer. SO-BB: Gentzler 1-2, Diller 9-2, Bodmer 4-1, Bass 1-0. 2B: B-Armor 2, Johnson, B. Redding, Long. 3B: B-Long
Other scores from Sunday
Mason-Dixon 5, Shippensburg 4
Mason-Dixon 7, Shippensburg 1
Hanover vs. New Oxford ppd.
Hanover vs. New Oxford ppd.
