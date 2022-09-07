Every game in Gettysburg’s first trip through the Mid-Penn Colonial schedule figures to be a learning experience for the Warriors. Their latest matchup may have been more instructive than most.

Gettysburg squared off with a red-hot Northern squad in a girls’ soccer game Wednesday, giving the Warriors their first up-close look at a team that could be the pace-setter in their new division. There were both encouraging signs and eye-opening moments as the Polar Bears tallied three second-half goals to take a 3-0 victory over the Warriors at Lobar Field in Dillsburg.

