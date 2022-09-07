Every game in Gettysburg’s first trip through the Mid-Penn Colonial schedule figures to be a learning experience for the Warriors. Their latest matchup may have been more instructive than most.
Gettysburg squared off with a red-hot Northern squad in a girls’ soccer game Wednesday, giving the Warriors their first up-close look at a team that could be the pace-setter in their new division. There were both encouraging signs and eye-opening moments as the Polar Bears tallied three second-half goals to take a 3-0 victory over the Warriors at Lobar Field in Dillsburg.
The shutout was Northern’s fourth in four games, a stretch that has included clean sheets against Mechanicsburg and ELCO, last season’s District 3 Class 3A finalists. The Warriors equaled their effort in a scoreless first half before the Polar Bears turned up the pressure after the break.
“We haven’t been able to see them play, and we haven’t played them before,” Gettysburg coach John Colgan said. “We were really pleased with the first half and the way they played defensively. One of the things that we recognized about this club, Northern, is that they are very physical, and they are very fit.”
The Polar Bears’ first two goals were off the foot of Sydney Waits, whose move to center midfield in the second half sparked a Northern offense that had been held in check. Freshman mid Allison Bechtel began the breakthrough in the 54th minute with a run down right side, delivering an on-target cross to a driving Waits. The junior buried it to give Northern a 1-0 lead.
“Everywhere on the field, we have these intricate parts that work so well together and are so close,” Waits said. “The main reason is because of our chemistry. We can combine so well and play for each other. Before the second half started, we just said, ‘Let’s play for each other.’”
Despite the Northern pressure, that single-goal margin held for the next 17 minutes until Waits struck again. This time it was off a penalty kick, which she potted with 9:20 remaining to give the Polar Bears the 2-0 advantage.
Abby Freese would finish the scoring with just under five minutes to go, notching a header off a corner kick from Bechtel.
“Chemistry for us has always been a big thing, but this year more than any other year the girls have all bought in,” Northern coach Seth Lehman said. “We’re starting three freshmen, and in a league this competitive and against good teams like Gettysburg you have to play. Four shutouts is big for us, too. It’s a big emphasis this year with (Camryn Porter) as a goalie, and our back line is just playing lights-out.”
The second-half flurry was in contrast to the first half, when both teams had high-danger chances early but settled into a defensive battle over the frame’s middle and latter stages. Gettysburg’s Solie Stenger had a free kick that Lauren Spangler nearly redirected into the goal in the 5th minute, and Northern’s Rylin Fisher glanced one off the top of the crossbar minutes later, but otherwise opportunities were limited.
The roughly equal first half quickly gave way to the Northern-controlled second half, with Gettysburg keeper Lydia Floreck turning in some strong saves early before Waits broke the ice.
Goals: N-Sydney Waits 2, Abby Freese. Assists: Allison Bechtel 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.