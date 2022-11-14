Like any other sprint car driver, Brent Marks wanted to end the season on a high note Saturday night at BAPS Motor Speedway.
It’s all about going into the offseason on a high note. And after the final checkered flew on the 410 sprint car season, Marks was on top ... again.
Marks was the car to beat from the time he rolled out of the trailer. He got to the front before Danny Dietrich and held off his closest challenger in a five-lap sprint to capture the 30-Lap Engler Machine & Tool Final Showdown presented by FK Rod Ends main event and earn a $6,500 payday.
“We had a great year,” Marks said. “It’s amazing what we’ve accomplished in the races that we’ve won, and to come back here and win the last race of the year, it just means a lot to me.
“So, we ended last year off with a win and did it again this year. It’s pretty cool. We had a really fast race car all night long, and I’m really happy with the way the track turned out with all the rain that we’ve had. So, this is amazing.”
Devon Borden started on the outside of the front row and surged ahead of Riley Emig in the second corner to grab the lead. Emig settled into second, with Marks, who started fourth, grabbing third.
Marks started his assault on the front of the field on the second circuit. He stalked Emig and nipped him at the line by less than a half car-length to take second. One lap later, Dietrich also got by Emig to claim third.
By the time the fifth circuit was scored, Borden had built a 1.582-second lead. Marks cut it down to .886 seconds on Lap 8 and was within .397 seconds two laps later.
Marks took his shot on Lap 11, pulling a slider entering Turn 3. Borden crossed Marks over coming out of the fourth corner and continued to lead at the stripe by .272 seconds.
While Borden remained around the top, Marks stayed pinned to the bottom. That paid off on Lap 14, when Marks blasted around the bottom of Turns 1 and 2 to get past Borden and take over the top spot.
“The top half was so dirty,” Marks said. “I knew if guys kept running up there, it would clean off, but I just felt comfortable down low and just wanted to stick with it.
“I just felt like it was too dirty for anybody to pass up top, so we just kind of searched around a little bit and found what was best for me tonight. Everything just went smooth. We got quick time, won our heat race, and won the feature.”
The first caution of the event came out on Lap 20, when Emig spun between Turns 1 and 2. Dylan Norris was also involved.
Borden tried the outside of Marks on the restart and got beside the leader in the first corner. Marks had the preferred line on the bottom and was able to maintain his lead at the stripe.
Dietrich was also lurking in third. The Gettysburg driver tried a flyer for second on Lap 22, but Borden crossed back under Dietrich coming out of Turn 4 to hold the spot at the line.
As for Marks, he was gone. He opened up a two-second lead through traffic and was driving away when Emig stopped on the track to bring out the final caution on the 25th circuit.
Marks pulled away on the restart, but Dietrich wasn’t giving up easy. He ripped around the top of Borden in the second corner to take the runner-up spot and set sail after the leader with five laps remaining.
The two drivers seemed to be pretty equal in clean air. Marks had the advantage being out front and claimed his 18th win of the season by .972 seconds at the finish.
Dietrich, who has 14 wins this year, put together another good run to finish second. Freddie Rahmer, Lucas Wolfe and Borden completed the top five.
In the 358 Modified portion of the program, Mike Gular topped the field with an impressive run to capture the 30-Lap main event.
Gular started third on the grid and got around second-place starter Kevin Beach on the opening lap. He chased early-leader Wade Hendrickson for the first eight laps before catching a caution on the ninth circuit.
Jordan Watson stopped on the backstretch on Lap 10 with a flat tire. Gular used the restart to stay close to Hendrickson before taking the lead on the 13th circuit.
From there, it was a fight to the finish. Doug Manmiller, who started fourth, harassed Gular but came up short at the finish by a mere .145 seconds.
Louden Reimert stormed from 13th to third in the final rundown and clinched the Pennsylvania Tri-Track title. Jeff Strunk and Hendrickson completed the top five.
BAPS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
Saturday, 11/12
410 Sprint Cars
Feature (30 laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[4]; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer[7]; 4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[3]; 5. 23-Devon Borden[2]; 6. 39-Troy Wagaman Jr[5]; 7. 99M-Kyle Moody[8]; 8. 19T-Brock Zearfoss[10]; 9. 39T-Cameron Smith (MX)[14]; 10. 55-Alex Bowman[12]; 11. 22-Bryn Gohn[11]; 12. 55M-Domenic Melair[13]; 13. (DNF) 9-Gordon Senft Jr[17]; 14. (DNF) 33-Riley Emig[1]; 15. (DNF) 44-Dylan Norris[18]; 16. (DNF) 0-Rick Lafferty[9]; 17. (DNF) 77K-Steven Kisamore[19]; 18. (DNF) 69K-Kassidy Kreitz[16]; 19. (DNS) 41-Logan Rumsey; 20. (DNS) 4B-Jon Brennfleck.
Lap leaders: Borden (1-13), Marks (14-30)
Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[4]; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer[2]; 3. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[3]; 4. 55-Alex Bowman[6]; 5. 55M-Domenic Melair[5]; 6. 41-Logan Rumsey[1]; 7. 9-Gordon Senft Jr[7].
Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 19-Brent Marks[4]; 2. 99M-Kyle Moody[5]; 3. 19T-Brock Zearfoss[1]; 4. 39-Troy Wagaman Jr[3]; 5. 39T-Cameron Smith (MX)[2]; 6. 69K-Kassidy Kreitz[7]; 7. (DNF) 44-Dylan Norris[6].
Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 23-Devon Borden[4]; 2. 0-Rick Lafferty[2]; 3. 22-Bryn Gohn[1]; 4. 33-Riley Emig[3]; 5. (DNF) 77K-Steven Kisamore[5]; 6. (DNS) 4B-Jon Brennfleck.
358 Modifieds
Feature (30 laps): 1. 2A-Mike Gular[3]; 2. 44-Doug Manmiller[4]; 3. 16-Louden Reimert[13]; 4. 126-Jeff Strunk[6]; 5. 51M-Wade Hendrickson[1]; 6. 5-Jack Butler[5]; 7. 7-Rick Laubach[7]; 8. 401-Frank Cozze Sr[8]; 9. 30-Craig Von Dohren[23]; 10. 51T-Joe Toth[12]; 11. 17X-Kevin Beach[2]; 12. 44D-Briggs Danner[22]; 13. 51-Jordan Watson[10]; 14. 15L-Mike Lisowski[19]; 15. 88X-Dave Dissinger[16]; 16. 456-Jesse Lieby[9]; 17. 01-Dan Waisempacher[11]; 18. 14RR-Joe Funk[14]; 19. 704-Kory Fleming[15]; 20. 221-Ryan Beltz[18]; 21. 88K-Mark Kratz[24]; 22. 64-Wayne Witmer[17]; 23. (DNF) 19-Shawn Light[21]; 24. (DNF) 7X-Rick Wegner Jr[20].
Lap leaders: Hendrickson (1-12), Gular (13-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 51-Jordan Watson[1]; 2. 7-Rick Laubach[3]; 3. 44-Doug Manmiller[2]; 4. 51T-Joe Toth[4]; 5. 16-Louden Reimert[5]; 6. 88X-Dave Dissinger[7]; 7. 15L-Mike Lisowski[8]; 8. 44D-Briggs Danner[6]; 9. 12Z-Doug Snyder[9].
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 51M-Wade Hendrickson[5]; 2. 401-Frank Cozze Sr[3]; 3. 17X-Kevin Beach[1]; 4. 5-Jack Butler[2]; 5. 14RR-Joe Funk[6]; 6. 64-Wayne Witmer[7]; 7. 7X-Rick Wegner Jr[9]; 8. (DNF) 9L-Jimmy Lieby[8]; 9. (DNS) 30-Craig Von Dohren.
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 2A-Mike Gular[4]; 2. 456-Jesse Lieby[2]; 3. 126-Jeff Strunk[3]; 4. 01-Dan Waisempacher[1]; 5. 704-Kory Fleming[5]; 6. 221-Ryan Beltz[7]; 7. 19-Shawn Light[6]; 8. 88K-Mark Kratz[8]; 9. (DNS) 17B-Ryan Higgs.
Big Car Enduro
Feature (50 laps): 1. 77-Brandon Guyer[2]; 2. 65H-Ty Huntsberger[8]; 3. 25C-Nick Clemens[11]; 4. 88-Dylan Schantz[1]; 5. 69-Robbie Carroll[4]; 6. 3
Small Car Enduro
Feature (50 laps): 1. 111-Rob Pyle[1]; 2. 4-Carl Davis Jr[14]; 3. 19-Roy Denike[16]; 4. 51-Hunter Whitcomb[20]; 5. 73-Jeremy Krauss[4]; 6. 39-Phil Levering[17]; 7. 88-Dylan Schantz[5]; 8. 34-Dylan Sheeler[13]; 9. 20-Roger Kummerer[21]; 10. 43-Jonathan Kerlin[8]; 11. 87-Sven Olson[6]; 12. 44B-Bruce Long[7]; 13. 49-Clay Wollyung[11]; 14. 21-Riley Titus[18]; 15. 18T-Tyler Denike[9].
