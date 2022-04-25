Littlestown senior Chelsey Stonesifer starred both in the circle and in the batter’s box to lead the Thunderbolts to a 7-0 road victory over Delone Catholic in YAIAA softball action Monday afternoon in McSherrystown.
Stonesifer fired a two-hitter with 13 punchouts and two free passes, throwing strikes on 68 of her 104 pitches. Then with her stick, she homered, drove in two runs and scored twice.
“Chelsey works very hard at being an excellent softball player. Her ball has a lot of spin and when she’s on, she’s tough to hit,” Littlestown head coach James Loveless said. “At the plate, she’s one of our best hitters, too.”
Littlestown (10-2, 9-1 YAIAA 3) scored a single run in the second when Kailey Miller manufactured the tally. Miller singled to begin the inning, took second on a wild pitch, went to third on a ground out and then scampered home on another wild pitch.
In the third, the Bolts scored a trio of times with Bailey Rucker doubling home Carli Thayer, taking third on an error and scoring on a wild pitch.
Stonesifer then drew a walk and motored around from first on Destiney Henderson’s single.
Meanwhile, Delone never got more than one runner on in any frame and only had two runners get into scoring position.
“We’ve got to be able to score runs, but it’s tough to do against a pitcher that good,” Delone head coach Matt Rickrode said. “She’s not the hardest thrower we’ve faced this year, that’s the girl from Trinity (Maddie Smith), but she has the most movement on her pitches of anyone that we’ve seen.”
The Bolts added a pair of runs in the fifth with Stonesifer bringing home Rucker with a ground out, then Henderson doubled and her courtesy runner, Cassidy Reinhart, sprinted home on a passed ball.
“We gave them three runs on wild pitches or passed balls, however you want to score them,” Rickrode said. “We were flat today and that’s my fault. I didn’t get them fired up to play. But it is surprising, since we were facing a rival like Littlestown. Our girls are usually fired up when we play them.”
Stonesifer put a cap on the scoring with a solo dinger over the fence in center field in the top of the seventh.
Littlestown received two knocks apiece from Rucker and Henderson, while Rucker and Stonesifer each touched the dish twice.
“We’ve got nice depth to our batting order and that really helps our girls to not put pressure on themselves,” Loveless said. “We’re a senior-heavy team that has a lot of experience. Our practices are intense and tougher than the games. They’re a tight-knit group that picks each other up.”
Littlestown has now won seven straight and remains tied with Bermudian Springs for the division lead. The Bolts took their first matchup with the Eagles this season, 4-3, and they’re slated to meet again on May 9.
“We’ve got a lot of goals that we’d like to achieve this season and send the seniors out with a bang,” Loveless said. “We want to win our division, play in the county tournament, contend for the district title and qualify for states.”
Meanwhile, the Squirettes (7-4, 7-3) slipped into a tie with Fairfield in the loss column for the lead in YAIAA-4. Delone and Fairfield have yet to meet this season and will do so on May 6 and May 11.
Each squad has two contests remaining this week. Littlestown hosts York Catholic on Wednesday and travels to Eastern York on Friday. The Squirettes play at Gettysburg on Wednesday and welcome York Tech on Thursday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Littlestown 013 020 1 — 7 8 1
Delone Catholic 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Chelsey Stonesifer and Destiney Henderson; Amy Anderson and Nicole Brown. SO-BB: Stonesifer 13-2; Anderson 7-3. W-Stonesifer. L-Anderson. 2B: L-Bailey Rucker 2, Rebecca Green, Henderson. HR: L-Stonesifer.
