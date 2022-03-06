When Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair was watching film to prepare the Warriors to face Mechanicsburg, he noticed that by the way the Wildcats defended they would probably allow Warrior senior Autumn Oaster to have open looks from three-point range.
That turned out to be true and Oaster stepped into the moment, matching her career high with 14 points to help Gettysburg to a 42-36 victory in the District 3 Class 5A championship game Saturday night at Giant Center in Hershey.
Oaster connected on 4-of-7 shots from beyond the arc, while also sinking a pair of free throws in the final minute of the game to help nail down the victory.
“We knew that Autumn would get open looks, it was just a matter of whether or not she would make them,” Bair said. “We asked her during practice where she liked to shoot from and she told us. We tried to get her the ball in the those spots.”
The win gives the Warriors their second district championship in the past three years and they’ve appeared in each of the last four title tilts.
“We were confident all year that we would get back here. We learned and grew from our losses this season,” senior Anne Bair said. “I always wanted to play in the Giant Center and it was a dream of mine to win a district title. I’m very proud to have won two.”
With the district tournament in the rear view mirror, Gettysburg will now shift its focus to the PIAA tournament, which begins on Wednesday. The Warriors will host Trinity (Washington) the seventh-place finisher out of District 7 at 6 p.m.
Gettysburg (22-5) led for most of the first half, but was trailing 19-17 in the last minute of the second quarter when Bri Abate’s old-fashioned 3-point play pushed the Warriors ahead by a point and they carried that advantage into intermission. Abate made a tough catch in traffic on a pass from Bair and muscled up through the contact for the layup.
Mechanicsburg (21-5) received back-to-back trifectas from Jayden Eager and Priya Loran to began the third quarter and quickly assumed a 25-20 lead.
A triple by Cassie Eager gave the Wildcats their largest lead of the contest at 28-22.
Then Oaster dialed long distance to halve the deficit, before Camryn Felix scored her first points of the night to cut it to 28-27 with 1:08 to go in the frame.
Emma Castilla exchanged long balls with Felix in the final minute of the third quarter and Mechanicsburg held a 31-30 lead going into the final stanza.
Felix gave Gettysburg a 33-31 advantage on a triple 95 seconds into the fourth quarter, but that was answered by a Gracen Nutt hoop on the other end to level things.
On the ensuing possession, Bair probed the defense, looking for a spot to attack. When she got into the lane, the Wildcat defense collapsed and she was able to pitch it out to Oaster in the left corner for a wide open triple and Oaster bottomed it for a 36-33 lead.
“We had to stay calm and composed,” Oaster said. “We knew that we’d make a run, but we had to keep them from getting too far ahead.”
As the clock bled under two minutes with Gettysburg holding a two-point lead, Bair went to the bucket and was fouled. She converted the shot and tacked on the freebie to open a 39-34 lead.
Cassie Eager drew the ‘Cats to within 39-36 with 1:17 to go, but the Warriors put it away by making 3-of-4 from the charity stripe in the last minute.
“We executed our stuff tonight,” Coach Bair said. “The stuff that we worked on in practice worked. We put in a new inbounds play in practice yesterday, used it tonight and it worked.”
Gettysburg got out to an 8-2 lead just over three minutes into the game with Oaster connecting twice from deep and the lead stood at 12-7 after the opening quarter.
Gettysburg led 16-9 before the Wildcats ripped off eight straight, all from the Eager sisters. Jayden buried a pair of 3-pointers and Cassie scored on a runner in the lane.
Bair joined Oaster in double digits with 11 points, while also grabbing five boards and handing out nine assists.
“Anne sets everything up for us,” Oaster said. “She gets us good shots and makes everything easier for all of us.”
Coach Bair added, “So much of what Anne does has to do with her vision. She reads the defense so well.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Gettysburg 12 8 10 12 — 42
Mechanicsburg 7 12 12 5 — 36
Gettysburg (42): Camryn Felix 3 1-2 9, Autumn Oaster 4 2-2 14, Anne Bair 3 5-7 11, Bri Abate 3 2-3 8. Non-scorers: Carly Eckhart, Emili Scavitto. Totals: 13 10-14 42.
Mechanicsburg (36): Eager 5 0-0 14, Nutt 1 1-2 3, Loran 3 0-0 7, Eager 3 0-0 7, Castilla 2 0-2 5. Totals: 14 1-4 36.
3-pointers: G-Oaster 4, Felix 2; M-J. Eager 4, Loran, C. Eager, Castilla.
