While there are many tangible obstacles – number of players, injuries, size and strength to name a few — for Jason Thurston to deal with as the coach of a Class 1A football team, the Fairfield boss was looking to conquer one intangible on Friday night.
The hurdle Thurston was looking to get past as his team prepared to take on perennial YAIAA-3 foe York Catholic was a mental one in nature: believing.
Facing an Irish side that has failed to live up to its own history of success this year, Thurston just wanted his squad to believe it could finally get the better of York Catholic.
That may not have been the case early on, but as the game progressed Thurston started to get a sense that it was coming.
Unfortunately for Thurston and the Knights, by the time that the light-bulb turned on it was a tad bit late.
Trailing by a touchdown midway in the fourth quarter, the Knights were stymied on a goal-to-go possession inside the YC 10. A fumble on the ensuing possession by the Irish, however, gave the Fairfield boys new life. Connor Joy was able to barely get around the corner on a pitch for a 2-yard touchdown that brought the Knights even with the Irish with just over three minutes left.
With a sophomore signal caller making his first varsity start, the Irish responded. Evan Kipple hit fellow sophomore Jack Lawrence for a 2-yard touchdown strike with 18.8 seconds left, lifting York Catholic to a 17-10 triumph.
“It was an epic game,” Thurston said. “This is what Friday night football is all about. We just have been trying to get the kids to believe that they can play in these kind of games. We told them all week that they could win this game and we started the game and you could just tell that they weren’t buying it.”
Part of Thurston’s confidence came from the rumors this week that York Catholic standout Levan McFadden wouldn’t be playing. That turned out to be the case as McFadden wasn’t in uniform.
Without McFadden, the Irish turned to Kipple, who began the season as the No. 3 QB on the YC depth chart. With both McFadden and Mason Boyer held out – Kipple would only confirm that both were ineligible – the potency of the Irish offense was weakened.
Still, the Irish (4-5 overall, 4-2) were able to move the ball and take the lead in the first stanza on a Manny Lucena 12-yard run. Lucena did the bulk of the rushing on the night for YC, with the senior tallying 27 carries for 134 yards and that score.
The Knights (2-6, 2-4) responded with a strong drive on the ensuing possession. Fairfield drove inside the YC 10, but was forced to settle for a 21-yard field goal that made it 7-3 with 9:23 left in the half.
“By halftime, they were convinced,” Thurston said. “I wish we would have come out a little sharper and played with a little more intensity in the first half.”
The Irish were stopped with a goal-to-go late in the third quarter by the Fairfield defense, which set up a 24-yard field goal by John Watson to stretch the YC lead to 10-3.
The Knights appeared on the cusp of evening it up midway through the fourth. A 17-play drive that started at their own 27 wound up with a 1st-and- goal at the 6. The Irish defense, however, yielded just two yards on four attempts to force a turnover on downs at the 5.
Just a week after four turnovers proved costly in a loss to Littlestown, the York Catholic offense gifted the Knights the ball back on a fumble that was recovered at the YC 10. Joy finished the 10-yard drive by diving into the end zone for a score that brought the Knights even.
With Kipple at the controls, the YC sophomore calmly led a nine-play drive with time winding down. Kipple connected with Lawrence for what appeared to be a 35-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left, but Lawrence was ruled to be down at the 1.
After the Knights stuffed a run attempt for a loss of a yard, Kipple faked a handoff and found Lawrence wide-open for the game-winning score.
With 13 seconds left on the clock, the Knights tried a bit of trickery with a double-reverse, but couldn’t get past the Irish 47 before time expired.
Fairfield 0 3 0 7 — 10
York Catholic 7 0 3 7 — 17
Y-Manny Lucena 12 run (John Watson kick), 3:48
Second Quarter
F-Wyatt Kuhn 21 field goal, 9:23
Third Quarter
Y-Watson 24 field goal, 1:39
Fourth Quarter
F-Connor Joy 2 run (Kuhn kick), 3:04
Y-Jack Lawrence 2 pass from Evan Kipple (Watson kick), 18.8
Team Statistics
F YC
First Downs 10 19
Rushing 159 149
Passing 5-7-0 9-10-1
Passing Yards 23 91
Total Yards 182 240
Fumble-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-25 6-45
Punts-yards 3-43 2-21.5
Individual Statistics
Rushing: F-Stephen Higgs 14-71, Dominic Smitley 9-37, Camden Bryant 6-41, Wyatt Kuhn 7-(-2), Connor Joy 4-29, Jackson Reinke 1-(-1), Team 1-(-16). YC-Manny Lucena 27-134, Nick Creisher 4-7, Evan Kipple 4-7, Matthew Ranieri 2-(-4), Quinn Brennan 1-5.
Passing: F-Kuhn 4-6-0, 17; Andrew Koons 1-1-0, 6. YC-Kipple 9-10-1, 91.
Receiving: F-Higgs 3-24, Joy 1-6, Bryant 1-(-7). YC-Jack Lawrence 4-49, Brycen Hissong 2-16, Quinn Brennan 2-18, Creisher 1-8.
