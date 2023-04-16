I was positive that when you read this edition of ‘On the Trail,’ I would literally be on the trail.
If all had gone well, I would have been somewhere in Shenandoah National Park, on my way to Harper’s Ferry, enjoying the progression of spring on the Appalachian Trail.
Well, things don’t always go as planned. I made it to just south of Shenandoah National Park, and admittedly ran out of gas. The hike was wonderful, the people grand, the memories of having hiked there before somewhat fuzzy, but it was a great section hike, and I will soon go back for more.
This is a hike that I had planned a full year ago, but injury changed my plans. I somehow managed to develop plantar fasciitis, and if you have ever had the displeasure of living with that condition, you know how uncomfortable and debilitating it can be. So here I am, a year older, still trying to move my way over hill and dale on the way to proving that age is just a number, not a state of mind. However, the number does keeps getting bigger.
This trip was to have been almost 300 miles and about three weeks long. As it turned out, I traveled 98 miles in eight days, and had a great finish near the southern border of the Shenandoahs. Every time I am on the AT, I am taken back to my completed hike a few years ago. It is interesting doing hikes that are weeks, rather than months, in length. I intend to keep hammering out sections until I can’t!
Long distance hiking is full of lessons, and no matter how many miles you hike, you are learning a little bit more about what is required of yourself to be successful on the trail. But it always amazes me how much you also learn about yourself and your own life. You see, there are so many lessons learned on the trail that can be directly applied and used in everyday life as well.
A couple of weeks ago, a group of about 115 people gathered at Gettysburg College to hear Heather Anderson speak. Anderson, whose hiking exploits have been celebrated in this column, is an endurance adventurer, author, and speaker. She has hiked and backpacked over 45,000 miles, including completion of the Triple Crown of long-distance hiking (the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail, and the Continental Divide Trail) three times. She is the only female to have completed that feat. In 2018, Anderson completing the Calendar Year Triple Crown, hiking over 8,000 miles between March and November.
Anderson believes that “the trail can teach us many important things about being a successful person and a better human,” and she is big on life lessons learned on the trail. She and I are in agreement on several of those lessons.
It can be a scary thing to go on a long distance hike, particularly if you haven’t made proper plans, or don’t really know what you are doing. Being prepared is key to success on the trail, and certainly can be useful in normal life. And then once you are ready to go, it is important to have the courage to actually go out and take that first step. Once that has been done, the trail can be a classroom for self-achievement.
Once you get going, that achievement you are striving for is often just a matter of putting one foot in front of the other. In other words, keep going. Keep striving for your goals. Even if the steps are small, and even if you trip along the way, just get up and keep putting one foot in front of the other. To learn the value of perseverance, even in the face of potential failure, is likely one of the greatest life lessons of all, and it is certainly required of completing a hike of hundreds or thousands of miles.
Speaking of tripping, that happens all the time on the trail, and metaphorically it happens more often than you can count in everyday life. The point is not that you trip. What is important is what you do when you get back up. Do you show resilience when things are tough? Part of resilience is a faith that things are going to work out, especially if you keep moving. There is a saying on the trail – the trail provides. It is hard to explain, but for those who are resilient, keep trying, keep walking, and keep a positive attitude, the trail does seem to have some magical hold on us, and does seem to provide for us when we most need it. That was certainly the case for me the last 10 days.
We humans are most definitely social people. That is not to say we are all extroverts, but it is very difficult to get through life as a loner. We need others, and we need community. Family is community, as are friends and neighbors. On the trail, one can easily develop a family, a band of brothers and sisters that have your back and walk your walk with you. From my own experience, I can tell you that the most important and satisfying part of my AT hike was the people – those souls who are going through what you are going through, and who help you along the way. I could not have completed the trail without them, and it would be hard as well in life to be successful without them.
For me, the biggest lesson I have learned hiking is one of self-reliance. I have learned what I am capable of, and what I need help with. I have surprised myself in certain situations when I have had a big problem and figured out, on my own, how to handle it. I have learned that to have responsibility for myself, I must be able to trust my instincts, my abilities, and my common sense. It is pretty obvious how this skill can transfer to everyday life, and how it can improve one’s quality of life.
So, I keep hiking. I keep learning, and I keep applying that knowledge to the trail and to my everyday life. Trust the trail, trust the journey, and hike on.
