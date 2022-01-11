SWIMMING
Gettysburg boys 122, Waynesboro 39
Waynesboro girls 88, Gettysburg 82
Gettysburg celebrated its Senior Night in style with a school record on Tuesday at Gettysburg College.
The boys’ 200 medley relay team of Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson and Sam Carlson turned in a blistering performance with a time of 1:40.87 to establish a new program standard. The previous mark of 1:41.55 was established last season.
The win was one of four on the evening that included Tipton, who won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke in addition to swimming on the victorious 200 freestyle relay squad.
Turner took the 100 free and 100 backstroke and Nelson was first to touch the wall in both the 200 free and 100 butterfly.
Carlson, a senior, also won the 50 free in 23.25.
The Warriors girls dropped a close decision in the team score but received individual wins from Hannah Brainard in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
BOYS
200 medley relay-1. Gettysburg (Zach Turner, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Sam Carlson) 1:40.87; 200 free-1. Nelson (G) 1:52.46, 2. Finn Clarke (G) 2:03.58, 3. Evan Kahn (G) 2:13.71; 200 IM-1. Tipton (G) 2:12.92; 50 free-1. Carlson (G) 23.25, 3. Gabe Delacruz (G) 28.60; 100 fly-1.Nelson (G) 58.10, 2. Clarke (G) 1:01.99; 100 free-1. Turner (G) 50.93, 2. Carlson (G) 56.31, 3. Wes Coolbaugh (G) 1:01.54; 500 free-1. Noah Collier (W) 5:11.92, 2. Colin Arnold (G) 6:01.89, 3. Kahn (G) 6:24.81; 200 free relay-1. Gettysburg (Coolbaugh, Alex Koufos, Tipton, Arnold) 1:42.40; 100 back-1. Turner (G) 1:01.40, 2. Koufos (G) 1:09.06, 3. Coolbaugh (G) 1:13.49; 100 breast-1. Tipton (G) 1:06.26, 3. Auden Day (G) 1:20.82; 400 free relay-1. Gettysburg (Kahn, Connor Peterman, Delacruz, Arnold) 3:43.87.
GIRLS
200 medley relay-1. Waynesboro (Blake, Hess, Phillips, Beck) 1:59.22, 2. Gettysburg (Morgan Bishop, Hannah Brainard, Maya Brainard, Addy Dunlop) 2:00.99; 200 free-1. Phillips (W) 2:02.93, 3. Rebekah Reaver (W) 2:21.43; 200 IM-1. Bishop (G) 2:28.31; 50 free-1. H.Brainard (G) 25.16; 100 fly-1. Phillips (W) 59.63, 2. M. Brainard (G) 1:04.96; 100 free-1. H. Brainard (G) 54.45; 500 free-1. Nadden (W) 5:57.74, 2. Hannah Green (G) 6:08.88; 200 free relay-1. Waynesboro (Swanson, Beck, Hess, Phillips) 1:46.73, 2. Gettysburg (Bishop, Dunlop, M. Brainard, H. Brainard) 1:47.10; 100 back-1. Blake (W) 1:07.59, 2. Bishop (G) 1:09.52, 3. Dunlop (G) 1:19.38, 100 breast-1. M. Brainard (G) 1:17.37, 2. Natalie Hurtwitch 1:18.05; 400 free relay-1. Waynesboro (Swanson, Blake, Toney, Naddeo) 4:06.30, 2. Gettysburg (Green, Malina Reber, Reaver, Carolyn Scheungrab) 4:21.65.
WRESTLING
Delone Catholic 45, York Tech 18
The Squires built a 23-0 lead through five bouts on Tuesday and never looked back, throttling the Spartans.
Connor Bauerline kicked things off with a 15-0 technical fall at 132, followed by pins from Artem Reichart and Justin Emeigh and a forfeit to Domonic Giraffa.
Evan Glass closed the match with a first-period pin at 120, and Sam Scovitch added an 11-1 major decision at 215 for Delone (4-8).
126-no contest; 132-Connor Bauerline (DC) tf. Youngblood, 2:52 (15-0); 138-Artem Reichart (DC) p. Butler, 3:20; 145-Justin Emeigh (DC) p. Childs, :29; 152-Domonic Giraffa (DC) fft; 160-VanValen (YT) p. Devin Reese, 3:48; 172-Jack Scovitch (DC) fft; 189-Glover (YT) fft; 215-Sam Scovitch (DC) md. Markel, 11-1; 285-Chavis (YT) p. Seth Hilfiger, 1:12; 106-no contest; 113-John Groves (DC) fft; 120-Evan Glass (DC) p. Buer, 1:49
Bermudian Springs 78, Fairfield 0
Alyssa Kuhn and Bryce Harner recorded falls for the Eagles in the two contested bouts of Tuesday’s match. Kuhn notched a first-period pin at 106 while Harner did the same at 145 for Bermudian (5-4).
106-Alyssa Kuhn (BS) p. Bethany Starliper, 1:21; 113-Austin Anderson (BS) fft; 120-Reece Daniels (BS) fft; 126-Ty Livelsberger (BS) fft; 132-Brennan Schisler (BS) fft; 138-Jakson Keffer (BS) fft; 145-Bryce Harner (BS) p. Emma Flohr, 1:18; 152-Chanse Boyer (BS) fft; 160-Evan Beshore (BS); 172-Carter Storm (BS) fft; 189-Jesiah Farley (BS) fft; 215-Codi Rodgers (BS) fft; 285-Caden Dull (BS) fft.
Hawks Duals at Hamburg
Littlestown went 2-3 in five matches at Hamburg on Saturday. The Bolts earned close wins over Lampeter-Strasburg and Abington Heights while falling to Upper Perkiomen, Dallastown and Tamaqua.
Littlestown 34, Lampeter-Strasburg 31
113-Erb (LS) fft; 120-Bonholtzer (LS) p. Barrett Zeigler; 126-Cameron Mingee (L) p. Myers; 132-Caden Rankin (L) md. Cramer, 16-3; 138-Tanner Yingling (L) p. Mitchell (LS); 145-Heisey (LS) d. Dylan Herr, 9-8; 152-Cody Glover (L) fft; 160-Newton (LS) p. Alex Shirdon; 172-Tanner Rock (L) p. Witmer; 189-Bitler (LS) d. Tommy Carucci, 4-0; 215-Mitchell Feeser (L) fft; 285-Spahr (LS) p. Cooper Scarborough; 106-no contest
Upper Perkiomen 35, Littlestown 34
120-Rozanski (UP) tf. Zeigler, 19-4; 126-Mingee (L) md. Godshall, 11-3; 132-Rankin (L) d. Hoffer, 5-2; 138-Yingling (L) p. Fehnel; 145-Freeh (UP) p. Herr; 152-Cobb (UP) p. Shirdon; 160-Rock (L) fft; 172-Harrison Harbin (L) fft; 189-Carucci (L) d. Eruba, 4-1; 215-Flud (UP) p. Feeser; 285-Scarborough (L) p. Hill; 106-Tulone (UP) fft; 113-Milkowich (UP) fft
Dallastown 56, Littlestown 0
126-Luckenbaugh (D) d. Mingee, 7-2; 132-Carulli (D) p. Rankin, 3:12; 138-Bricker (D) d. Yingling, 7-3; 145-Baldwin (D) p. Herr, 4:43; 152-Dobbins (D) p. Shirdon, 1:01; 160-Deller (D) d. Rock, 14-7; 172-Feeney (D) md. Harbin, 11-0; 189-Klinger (D) p. Carucci, 1:50; 215-Usow (D) md. Feeser, 11-2; 285-Bisking (D) p. Scarborough, 1:23; 106-no contest; 113-Turnbull (D) fft; 120-Key (D) d. Zeigler, 5-2
Littlestown 34, Abington Heights 33
132-Rankin (L) d. Werner, 2-1; 138-Yingling (L) p. Brett; 145-Kibler (A) p. Herr; 152-Egan (A) p. Shirdon; 160-Rock (L) d. Kiesling, 4-0; 172-Harbin (L) p. Wesley; 189-Dalton (A) d. Carucci, 3-2; 215-Feeser (L) md. Wright, 23-12; 285-Glemser (A) p. Scarborough; 106-Gilette (A) fft; 113-Keller (A) fft; 120-Zeigler (L) p. Podolsky; 126-Mingee (L) p. McCaughey
Tamaqua 51, Littlestown 24
138-J. Schlier (T) p. Yinglin; 145-Steigerwalt (T) p. Herr; 152-Hedrick (T) p. Shirdon; 160-Rock (L) fft; 172-Hehn (T) p. Harbin; 189-Eberts (T) p. Carucci; 215-Feeser (L) p. Buday; 285-Albert (T) p. Scarborough; 106-A. Schlier (T) fft; 113-Kunkel (T) fft; 120-Erbe (T) d. Zeigler, 5-4; 126-Mingee (L) p. Boyce; 132-Rankin (L) p. Walker
Times not provided for falls
