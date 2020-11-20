Amid rising concerns regarding COVID-19 cases in the district and a change that will see all students out of in-person schooling until Dec. 2, Fairfield High School announced Friday that it would delay the start of its winter sports practices.
The delay won’t be long, however, as athletic director Crystal Heller told The Gettysburg Times on Friday that students would begin practicing on Monday, just three days after the originally scheduled day.
“Honestly, we haven’t had to change much, thankfully,” Heller said. “We’re starting practice on Monday and we should still have plenty of practices before the season begins.”
The first day for competition Friday, Dec. 11 and Heller added that neither basketball team had scrimmages scheduled until the week prior.
“We didn’t really have anything scheduled until December anyway,” she said. “And as far as I’m aware, if the school extends the shutdown we would still be able to compete.”
The school district has three programs competing in the winter, with wrestling joining both the boys’ and girls’ basketball programs on the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.