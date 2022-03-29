No. 10 TCNJ scored the game’s first nine goals and then held off a furious rally by No. 4 Gettysburg College to earn a 16-10 victory in non-conference women’s lacrosse action on Tuesday.
TCNJ (8-1) won the opening draw and came away with the game’s first goal on a free-position shot by Jennifer LaRocca just over a minute into the contest. The Bullets posted their first shot on goal 30 seconds later, but Julia Charest stopped the attempt by sophomore Regan Rightmire.
With Charest stopping all four shots she saw on goal in the first half, the Lions continued to roar, turning in four more goals in the first period and tacking on four in the second. Gettysburg (6-3) was unable to penetrate TCNJ’s defense and turned the ball over on its final four possessions of the opening half on the way to a 9-0 deficit.
The Bullets regrouped and opened the second half in strong fashion as junior goalie Shannon Twill posted a save before classmate Kelly O’Connor scored the team’s first goal on a free-position attempt at 12:41. Sophomore Jordan Basso made it 9-2 with a goal from sophomore Caroline Sullivan at 10:27.
The Lions scored three of the final four goals of the third period to take a 12-3 lead. TCNJ led 14-4 with 9:13 remaining in the game before the Bullets mounted a rally. Basso scored on a free-position shot at 8:28 and just 35 seconds later junior Katie Fullowan attacked the goal for a free-position score of her own to make it 14-6.
After a goal by the Lions, the Bullets ran off four consecutive scores, including three out of the stick of Fullowan to cut the lead down to 15-10 with 4:31 remaining. Gettysburg turned the ball over on its next possession and TCNJ scored after a yellow card to take a 16-10 lead with 1:29 left.
Gettysburg was playing its eighth consecutive game against a nationally-ranked opponent. The Bullets trailed in shots 30-29, while both teams managed to track down 17 ground balls. The Orange and Blue dominated the draw circle 21-9, but committed 19 turnovers.
Fullowan tossed in five goals and tracked down a career-high 10 draw controls. Basso tallied four goals, while Sullivan finished with two assists and five ground balls. Freshman Lily Macatee corralled six ground balls and Twill totaled five saves.
Ally Tobler and Anna Wright each finished with four goals and an assist for TCNJ. Jillian Westerby scored a hat trick and LaRocca posted two goals and three assists. Sabrina Phillips led the defensive effort with four caused turnovers and three draw controls. Charest totaled seven saves.
Gettysburg resumes its Centennial Conference schedule with a road trip to Washington College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.