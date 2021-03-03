Bermudian Springs junior Hannah Chenault suffered an injury in the Eagles’ three-point loss to Delone Catholic on Feb. 6 that caused her to miss the next three games, two of which Berm lost.
While the losses hurt the team’s seeding in the District 3 Class 4A playoffs, the team may have benefited in the long-run with Chenault having to sit and watch.
She sure was on her game in the team’s opening round district playoff victory over visiting Wyomissing, 70-45, as she posted a season-high 29 points to go along with ten boards to lead the way for her team.
“I saw how differently we played when I wasn’t out there,” Chenault said. “I picked up a few things from watching that I could do to help the team.”
Berm head coach Todd Askins added, “When Hannah couldn’t play, she kept asking me why we couldn’t run certain things and it was because she wasn’t out there. Everybody knows about her ability to shoot and score, but her rebounding, defense and passing are excellent, too. She reads the game extremely well.”
Chenault missed her first two attempts from beyond the arc, but her first made trifecta of the night broke a 4-4 tie at the 5:12 mark of the opening quarter and the hosts never trailed again.
She put in Berm’s first 13 points of the contest and had 16 when the opening quarter horn sounded with the Eagles comfortably ahead, 28-10.
Berm (13-6) kept things rolling in the second quarter and Chenault’s sixth triple of the opening half gave the hosts a 41-14 lead with 4:23 left until intermission.
Wyomissing (12-7) finished the half strong and managed to trim the halftime score to 45-24.
“We want to play fast, transition basketball,” Askins said. “We want to get up and down the floor and we did that well in the first half.”
Chenault added, “I thought this would be a close game after watching some film of them. We were a little nervous at the start, but we got over it quickly.”
The pace slowed in the third quarter, but Berm grew its advantage by two in the frame and went to the final stanza in charge, 54-31.
A banked in triple from the top of the key by Chenault began the fourth quarter scoring, before the Spartans slapped together a last-gasp 11-2 run to get within 59-42, the closest they had been since late in the first quarter.
“I expected them to make a run at us in the second half,” Askins said. “They trailed Bishop McDevitt by 15 in the third quarter and came back to win.”
Berm made 10-of-22 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished with 12 makes from deep for the game, enjoyed a 50-36 edge in rebounding, while also turning the Spartans over 25 times.
“The first half was a clinic,” Askins said. “We changed a few things up after halftime and wanted to try to get inside more often.”
Fellow juniors Lillian Peters (15 points, 9 rebounds) and Bailey Oehmig (8 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists) followed Chenault in the scoring column.
Lily Seyfert took scoring honors for Wyomissing with 19 points and eight boards, while Abby Doyle tossed in 16.
The win earns Berm a quarterfinal matchup with YAIAA-3 rival Delone, which defeated the Eagles in both prior meetings this season. The Squirettes took the first matchup, 63-34, on Jan 11 and then 49-46 on Feb 6. That game is slated for Friday at 7:00 p.m. in McSherrystown.
“Facing Delone, we know what to expect and I think we can compete with them,” Askins said. “But we’re gonna have to handle their press and play our best game.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Bermudian Springs 70, Wyomissing 45
Wyomissing 10 14 7 14 — 45
Bermudian Springs 28 17 9 16 — 70
Wyomissing (45): Vicky Heliodoro 0 2-6 2, Lexi Loeb 1 0-0 3, Abby Doyle 6 2-2 16, Maddie Campbell 1 1-2 3, Lily Seyfert 6 3-4 19, Caroline Blickley 0 2-6 2. Non-scorers: Zechman, Cohen, Burger, Reber, Brumer. Totals: 14 10-20 45.
Bermudian Springs (70): Avery Benzel 1 1-2 4, Megan Huntington 1 0-0 2, Leah Bealmear 2 0-0 6, Keri Speelman 2 0-0 6, Lillian Peters 6 3-5 15, Bailey Oehmig 4 0-0 8, Hannah Chenault 9 4-4 29. Non-scorers: Amelia Peters, Rebecca Durbin, Sarah Keller, Payton Feeser, Brynn Kline. Totals: 25 8-11 70.
3-Pointers: W — Seyfert 4, Doyle 2, Loeb; BS — Chenault 7, Bealmear 2, Speelman 2, Benzel.
