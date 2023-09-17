BOYS’ SOCCER
New Oxford 2, Northeastern 1
Harvin Flowers notched a pair of second-half goals as the Colonials claimed a battle of unbeatens on Saturday.
New Oxford (6-0-0) trailed 1-0 at the half but squared things on a Flowers goal at 38:27. The Ox standout then struck the game-winner with just over four minutes remaining to hand the Bobcats (6-1-1) their first setback of the season.
Owen Ragula registered three saves in the win.
New Oxford 0 2 — 2
Northeastern 1 0 — 1
NO-Harvin Flowers 2; NE-Weekley. Assists: NO-Diego Diaz, Edgar Garcia. NE-Thomas. Shots: NO-4; NE-2. Corners: NO-1; NE-3. Saves: NO-Owen Ragula 3; NE-Sprague 2. JV: New Oxford 1, Northeastern 1
Delone Catholic 1, Littlestown 0
The Squires improved to 4-2-1 by edging the Bolts in YAIAA play on Saturday.
Ethan Sevison provided the game’s lone tally, striking for a goal 11 minutes into the first half. Angello Salazar assisted on the goal.
Squire keeper Nik Holtz came up big in the second half by stopping a penalty kick
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 1 0 — 1
Goals: DC-Ethan Sevison. Assists: DC-Angello Salazar. Shots: L-7; DC-8. Corners: L-2; DC-0. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 5; DC-Nik Holtz 5
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 4, Littlestown 0
Marissa Moore netted a pair of first-half goals and Molly Fleming made eight saves as the Squirettes took down the Bolts on Saturday.
Olivia Knox and Jocelyn Robinson also scored goals for Delone, which improved to 3-3.
Victoria Childs notched 21 saves for Littlestown (1-6).
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 2 2 — 4
Goals: DC-Marissa Moore 2, Olivia Knox, Jocelyn Robinson. Assists: DC-Robinson, Knox. Shots: L-8; DC-25. Corners: L-6; DC-1. Saves: L-Victoria Childs 21; DC-Molly Fleming 8. JV: Delone 2, Littlestown 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Big 8 Tournament
Delone Catholic split a pair of matches on Saturday, falling in five sets to Bethlehem Catholic (25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 27-29, 11-15) before sweeping Holy Redeemer (25-12, 25-20, 25-18).
Against Bethlehem Catholic, Meredith Keefer put away 25 kills to go along with eight digs and five aces. Marley Rudolph and Campbell Chronister combined for 15 kills, with both players adding eight digs.
Kayden Bello led the way with a dozen digs and Megan Jacoby had 10.
Chronister directed the offense to the tune of 39 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ben Bloser Invitational
Littlestown’s Peyton Small ran to a seventh-place finish in the Class 2A 5,000 meter race on Saturday at Big Spring. Small posted a time of 16:50.08
Ryan Young of Delone Catholic was 13th in the 1A race, covering the course in 17:46.76, and Parker Sanders of Bermudian placed 28th in 2A in 17:59.39.
BOYS
Bermudian Springs (Class 2A): 28. Parker Sanders 17:59.39, 33. Cole Stuart 18:20.53, 46. Owen Dull 18:49.78, 82. Lucas Campagna 19:31.86, 102. Chandler McNulty 20:07.38
Biglerville (2A): 85. Liam Hardy 19:35.91, 143. Landon Anglin 22:03.36, 153. Austin Woltz 22:27.41, 171. Anthony Kane 25:53.95
Delone Catholic (1A): 13. Ryan Young 17:46.76, 33. Evan Donnelly 19:31.71, 38. Owen Ignatowski 19:52.20, 41. Owen Darlington 19:57.31, 42. Kaiden Miller 20:01.09
Fairfield (1A): 59. Matthias Sacco 21:08.33, 100. Tristin Barnhart 31:03.61
Littlestown (2A): 7. Peyton Small 16:50.08, 75. Jared Lochary 19:27.78, 122. Cyrus Marshall 20:51.26, 154. Robert Seubert 22:28.03
New Oxford (3A): 53. Neal Price 17:33.67, 104. William Schuck 18:38.16, 139. Liam Rosenbach 19:22.35, 181. Gavin Miller 20:38.28, 186. Javier Salazar 21:00.87
GIRLS
New Oxford (3A): 51. Vivian Millar-Kellner 21:57.16, 108. Kali Neiderer 23:55.23, 135. Carmen Foster 26:04.60
