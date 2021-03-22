Littlestown senior Jayden Weishaar was selected as the YAIAA Basketball Coaches Division 3 Player of the Year.
Weishaar averaged 14.5 points per game this season, helping the Bolts lead the Times Area with a nightly scoring average of 57.6 points. The senior led all local players with 45 3-pointers, finishing his career with 1,465 points.
Fellow Thunderbolt Jake Bosley also received a first-team nod after averaging 10.5 points per game, which included a season-high 27 points in the ninth game of the season.
Weishaar and Bosley were key components for Littlestown, which went 17-4 and reached the District 3 Class 4A championship game under Jonathan Forster, who was voted as the division’s coach of the year.
Biglerville’s Drew Parker made the first team after leading all Times Area players at 19.2 points per game. Parker piled up 364 points in his senior campaign.
Nik Nordberg of Fairfield joined the local trio on the first team after showing his shooting prowess. Nordberg averaged 15.9 ppg, was second in 3-pointers with 44 and shot a steady 78% at the foul line.
In Division 1, New Oxford’s Connor Jenkins landed on the first team. Jenkins was sixth locally in scoring at 14.5 points per contest and knocked down 35 3-pointers, ranking fourth in that category and helping the Ox put up 56.3 points per outing.
The entire Division 3 second team was comprised of Times Area players, including Bermudian Springs’ Jay Martinez and Ethan Beachy, Delone Catholic’s Camdyn Keller, Littlestown’s Rachard Holder and the Hanover duo of Kyle Garman and Zyaire Myers.
Trent Ramirez-Keller of Gettysburg made the grade for the Division 2 second team after a season in which he averaged 18.1 points per game, second among county players.
YAIAA Coaches All-Stars
Division 1
Co-Players of the Year
Michael Dickson, Dallastown
Davante Dennis, Red Lion
Coach of the Year
Steve Scheml, Red Lion
First Team
Nolan Hubbs, Central York
Greg Guidinger, Central York
Michael Dickson, Dallastown
Connor Jenkins, New Oxford
Karron Mallory, Northeastern
Davante Dennis, Red Lion
Second Team
Jadon Green, Dallastown
Kaden Hamilton, Northeastern
AJ Virata, Red Lion
Evan Watt, Red Lion
Antoine Beard, York High
Honorable Mention
Kai-ryn Brown, Central York
Braden Carver, New Oxford
John Fenwick, South Western
Shilo Bivins, South Western
Seth Sager, South Western
Diarmid Stewart, Spring Grove
Rashim Lee, York High
Division 2
Player of the Year
Aidan Hughley, York Suburban
Coach of the Year
Mitch Kemp, York Suburban
First Team
Micah Myers, Eastern York
Carter Day, Kennard-Dale
Jalen Franklin, Susquehannock
Ty Nalls, West York
Aidan Hughley, York Suburban
Cam Brewer, York Suburban
Second Team
Austin Bausman, Eastern York
Trent Ramirez-Keller, Gettysburg
Drew Dressell, Kennard-Dale
Alon Gorham, York Suburban
Jaden Walker, West York
Honorable Mention
Jacob Smyser, Dover
Tristan Sawmiller, Eastern York
Mike Hankey, Gettysburg
Koy Swanson, Kennard-Dale
Pierce Ragland, Kennard-Dale
Josh Franklin, Susquehannock
Dan Benna, Susquehannock
Michael Staub, Susquehannock
AJ Williams, West York
Division 3
Player of the Year
Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown
Coach of the Year
Jonathan Forster, Littlestown
First Team
Drew Parker, Biglerville
Nik Nordberg, Fairfield
Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown
Jake Bosley, Littlestown
Luke Forjan, York Catholic
Preston Boeckel, York Catholic
Second Team
Jaylen Martinez, Bermudian Springs
Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs
Camdyn Keller, Delone Catholic
Kyle Garman, Hanover
Zyaire Myers, Hanover
Rachard Holder, Littlestown
Honorable Mention
Connor Shaw, Bermudian Springs
Jacob Schriver, Bermudian Springs
Eli Weigle, Biglerville
Coltyn Keller, Delone Catholic
Eric Ball, Fairfield
Peyton Stadler, Fairfield
John Forjan, York Catholic
Caden Boeckel, York Catholic
Abdias Hernandez, York Tech
Nehemiah Stubbs, York Tech
Bishop Banks, York Tech
