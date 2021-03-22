WEISHAAR

Littlestown senior Jayden Weishaar was named the YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball player of the year in a vote of division coaches. Weishaar finished his career with 1,465 points.

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Littlestown senior Jayden Weishaar was selected as the YAIAA Basketball Coaches Division 3 Player of the Year.

Weishaar averaged 14.5 points per game this season, helping the Bolts lead the Times Area with a nightly scoring average of 57.6 points. The senior led all local players with 45 3-pointers, finishing his career with 1,465 points.

Fellow Thunderbolt Jake Bosley also received a first-team nod after averaging 10.5 points per game, which included a season-high 27 points in the ninth game of the season.

Weishaar and Bosley were key components for Littlestown, which went 17-4 and reached the District 3 Class 4A championship game under Jonathan Forster, who was voted as the division’s coach of the year.

Biglerville’s Drew Parker made the first team after leading all Times Area players at 19.2 points per game. Parker piled up 364 points in his senior campaign.

Nik Nordberg of Fairfield joined the local trio on the first team after showing his shooting prowess. Nordberg averaged 15.9 ppg, was second in 3-pointers with 44 and shot a steady 78% at the foul line.

In Division 1, New Oxford’s Connor Jenkins landed on the first team. Jenkins was sixth locally in scoring at 14.5 points per contest and knocked down 35 3-pointers, ranking fourth in that category and helping the Ox put up 56.3 points per outing.

The entire Division 3 second team was comprised of Times Area players, including Bermudian Springs’ Jay Martinez and Ethan Beachy, Delone Catholic’s Camdyn Keller, Littlestown’s Rachard Holder and the Hanover duo of Kyle Garman and Zyaire Myers.

Trent Ramirez-Keller of Gettysburg made the grade for the Division 2 second team after a season in which he averaged 18.1 points per game, second among county players.

YAIAA Coaches All-Stars

Division 1

Co-Players of the Year

Michael Dickson, Dallastown

Davante Dennis, Red Lion

Coach of the Year

Steve Scheml, Red Lion

First Team

Nolan Hubbs, Central York

Greg Guidinger, Central York

Michael Dickson, Dallastown

Connor Jenkins, New Oxford

Karron Mallory, Northeastern

Davante Dennis, Red Lion

Second Team

Jadon Green, Dallastown

Kaden Hamilton, Northeastern

AJ Virata, Red Lion

Evan Watt, Red Lion

Antoine Beard, York High

Honorable Mention

Kai-ryn Brown, Central York

Braden Carver, New Oxford

John Fenwick, South Western

Shilo Bivins, South Western

Seth Sager, South Western

Diarmid Stewart, Spring Grove

Rashim Lee, York High

Division 2

Player of the Year

Aidan Hughley, York Suburban

Coach of the Year

Mitch Kemp, York Suburban

First Team

Micah Myers, Eastern York

Carter Day, Kennard-Dale

Jalen Franklin, Susquehannock

Ty Nalls, West York

Aidan Hughley, York Suburban

Cam Brewer, York Suburban

Second Team

Austin Bausman, Eastern York

Trent Ramirez-Keller, Gettysburg

Drew Dressell, Kennard-Dale

Alon Gorham, York Suburban

Jaden Walker, West York

Honorable Mention

Jacob Smyser, Dover

Tristan Sawmiller, Eastern York

Mike Hankey, Gettysburg

Koy Swanson, Kennard-Dale

Pierce Ragland, Kennard-Dale

Josh Franklin, Susquehannock

Dan Benna, Susquehannock

Michael Staub, Susquehannock

AJ Williams, West York

Division 3

Player of the Year

Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown

Coach of the Year

Jonathan Forster, Littlestown

First Team

Drew Parker, Biglerville

Nik Nordberg, Fairfield

Jayden Weishaar, Littlestown

Jake Bosley, Littlestown

Luke Forjan, York Catholic

Preston Boeckel, York Catholic

Second Team

Jaylen Martinez, Bermudian Springs

Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs

Camdyn Keller, Delone Catholic

Kyle Garman, Hanover

Zyaire Myers, Hanover

Rachard Holder, Littlestown

Honorable Mention

Connor Shaw, Bermudian Springs

Jacob Schriver, Bermudian Springs

Eli Weigle, Biglerville

Coltyn Keller, Delone Catholic

Eric Ball, Fairfield

Peyton Stadler, Fairfield

John Forjan, York Catholic

Caden Boeckel, York Catholic

Abdias Hernandez, York Tech

Nehemiah Stubbs, York Tech

Bishop Banks, York Tech

