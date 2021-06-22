Behind the strong pitching of righty Jake Seymour, Shippensburg moved into sole possession of first place in the South Penn League as the Stars took down home standing Biglerville, 3-0, on Tuesday evening at Biglerville’s Oakside Community Park.
Seymour, the Pitcher of the Year in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference this spring, fired a two-hit shutout with eight punchouts and a pair of free passes. He threw strikes on 55 of his 78 pitches.
“I tried to throw a lot of strikes,” Seymour said. “My fastball away and my changeup down and in were working well and when I figured out that some of their guys couldn’t hit my curveball, I went to that more often.”
A senior at La Roche College in 2021, Seymour piled up an 8-0 record with a 0.81 ERA and 62 strikeouts over 55 innings of work for his college team.
Shippensburg (13-1) has won four straight since taking its only loss of the season, 7-6, to Littlestown on June 14. The Stars have yielded a total of just one run in that quartet of contests.
“Our strength is definitely our pitching, without question,” Ship manager Josh Petty said. “We’ve got a good lineup and we can score runs, too. But Tanner (Byers) did a good job of keeping us off balance and he frustrated some of our hitters with his pitches.”
Byers was tough in defeat as he went the route on 82 pitches. He allowed one earned run and eight hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
“They didn’t hit a lot of balls very hard against Tanner tonight,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “Really, he’s thrown well all year for us.”
The visitors got on the board right away in the top of the first when Jon Melendez ripped a ground-rule double that one-hopped the fence in left-center to score JuJu Cason, who had singled with one down. Justin Darden’s single moved Cason to second before Melendez’s two-bagger plated him.
Biglerville received a hit from Logan Brewer with one down in the first, but couldn’t do anything with it.
Things stayed the same until the fourth, when Braden Petty began the inning by reaching on a throwing error that allowed him to take second. A groundout moved him to third, then Joe Barbera sliced a single just inside the third base bag into left field to score him.
Biglerville (11-7) got a one-out double from Tyler Kime in the fourth, but Seymour froze the next hitter for a called strike three and then induced a fly out to get out of the inning.
“Jake was around the plate all night,” Josh Petty said. “He threw strikes and our defense played very well tonight.”
Ship added another run in the fifth when Darden reached on an error and then stole third. In the process of stealing third, the throw went into left field and Darden jogged home with the game’s third run.
The Black Sox had a chance to get off the schneid in the sixth when Brewer reached on an error and then advanced to third on a wild pitch. But he was stranded there when Seymour fanned the next batter.
“We’ve got to be more aggressive at the plate when their pitcher is throwing strikes,” Travis Byers said. “If he got behind in the count, he was able to throw strikes and when he got ahead, he had a good curveball that he went to.”
The win moves the Stars 1/2 game ahead of Littlestown and Hagerstown, both 14-3. Meanwhile, the Sox fell 1/2 game behind New Oxford (11-6) for fifth. The top eight finishers in the 12-team league qualify for the postseason.
Ship’s eight-hit attack was paced by a pair of knocks each from Cason, Darden and Barbera.
Biglerville returns to action on Thursday when it hosts Hagerstown, while Ship’s next contest is at Frederick, also on Thursday. Both games are slated to begin at 6 p.m.
Shippensburg 100 110 0 — 3 8 1
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Jake Seymour and Todd Weldon; Tanner Byers and Pat Armor. SO-BB: Seymour 8-2; Byers 2-1. WP-Seymour. LP-Byers. 2B: S-Jon Melendez; B-Tyler Kime.
