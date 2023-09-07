Gettysburg College broke through in a scoreless game late in the third quarter and made that tally stand for a 1-0 victory at Lebanon Valley in field hockey action on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Bella Bonazinga scored the lone goal of the game for the Bullets (2-1).
FOR THE FOES
• Lauren Jancsarics made one save in goal for the Flying Dutchmen (1-2).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The first half featured just three total shots before the third quarter featured five of the combined nine shots for the game. With just 1:03 to play in the period, Bella Bonazinga was able to notch the lone tally before the defenses took over again, allowing just one shot over the final 16 minutes.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Lebanon Valley finished with a 7-2 advantage in shots and 8-2 advantage in penalty corners.
• Emilia Saccento needed to make just one save for the shutout win.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at Juniata on Saturday. Game time is 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
York College found the net once in half and withstood a late flurry from Gettysburg for a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Jane Daiutolo led the Bullets (0-1-1) with her first collegiate tally in the 85th minute.
FOR THE FOES
• Meg Kaithof opened the scoring for the Spartans (1-2).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• In the 19th minute, Sara Frensley dribbled down the near sideline and sent a ball into the middle of the box, where Meg Kaithof was able to collect the loose ball and slot it into a wide-open net for a 1-0 York lead.
• The chances for both teams were few and far between after that until Ashlynn Weger had a breakaway in the 53rd minute. She rifled a shot from the top of the box that was initially saved but the power of the shot continued to carry it toward the goal and a second attempt came to clear the ball off the line but it was ruled the ball had crossed the line for a 2-0 lead.
• Gettysburg carried play for the final 38 minutes before finally breaking through. Jane Daiutolo played a ball around her defender at the top of the six-yard box before turning and firing into the backside of the net to make it a 2-1 game.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg finished with a 16-6 advantage in shots, including 11-3 after halftime, while York had an 8-4 edge in corner kicks.
• The Spartans’ Teresa Gonzalez made five saves in net.
NEXT UP
The Bullets return to action at No. 6 Christopher Newport on Friday. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Gettysburg played Stevenson to three back-and-forth sets, but the Mustangs used long consecutive point runs in all three sets to earn the 3-0 match win on Wednesday.
THE LEADERS
• Kylie Ulrich led the Bullets (3-2) with nine kills and three blocks.
• Sophie Nasir put up 15 assists and eight digs, while Halle Feth contributed 12 assists to go with two aces.
• Chelsea O’Leary led the team defensively with 20 digs and had four assists.
FOR THE FOES
• Rileigh Kimball tallied nine aces, two blocks and 13 digs for the Mustangs (2-2).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg took the early 4-2 lead over the Mustangs in the first set, using three Stevenson errors, before a five-point Mustangs run quickly gave them the 7-4 advantage. The Bullets grabbed another point on an error before Stevenson countered with three consecutive points, all coming from Gettysburg errors. The teams went point for point to make the score 12-7 in Stevenson’s favor before Gettysburg responded with four straight off the backs of kills by Izzy Lugar, Kylie Ulrich, and Mary Huegel to close within one. A 5-3 run by Gettysburg gave them their first lead since the beginning of the set, 16-15, but Stevenson killed and aced the ball in succession to regain the advantage. A Brooke Lauletta kill brought the Bullets back within one point again, before Stevenson hit a key 5-0 run to bring them to set point. Lauletta killed the ball once more before Stevenson notched the final point of set one, winning it 25-19.
• Two three-point Mustangs runs sandwiched one Bullets point to begin the first set as Stevenson got up to an early 6-1 lead. Three Gettysburg points started to chip away at the deficit before the Mustangs hit an 8-3 run to double up on the Bullets, 14-7. The teams went back and forth to notch a 20-14 second set score, with Gettysburg finding their offense form Ulrich, Huegel, Gonzalez, and Lugar. However, Stevenson held off Gettysburg with a key five point stretch which finished off the set, 25-14.
• Stevenson quickly went up 3-0 in the final set, with all of their points coming from Bullets errors. A 4-2 run by the Mustangs made it a 7-2 final set score, but Gettysburg used several Mustangs service errors to close within three, 10-7. Two blocks and a kill, along with a Bullets’ service error, pushed Stevenson’s lead back out to five, and another block and ace made it 18-11 in the Mustangs’ favor. Gettysburg tried to chip away via blocks by Kylie Ulrich and Gianna Galli and a kill by Ulrich, going on a 4-0 run to make the score 18-15, and the teams traded points before Stevenson scored three in a row to bring them two points from winning the set and the match. Gettysburg scored two more on an Erin Gonzalez kill and Stevenson error to close within four before a kill by Kyle DesLauriers brought the Mustangs to set point. Gettysburg scored three more on a service error and two Ulrich kills to stay in the set a little longer, but ultimately a Mustangs kill ended the match with a 25-22 third set score.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Stevenson had a narrow 35-34 edge in kills, while Gettysburg led in digs, 62-59.
• The Mustangs tallied 12 aces to Gettysburg’s two, and had six blocks, while Gettysburg put up three.
• Catherine Holtz contributed five kills.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg will return to action at the Kean Invitational this weekend. The Bullets’ first match is against Manhattanville on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
