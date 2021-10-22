There are big victories, and then there are small victories.
The Hanover Nighthawks invaded Musselman Stadium Friday night and put on an offensive clinic in a dominating 68-14 win over Biglerville.
And yet, while the first half alone in which Hanover racked up 62 points and over 400 yards of offense could have demoralized Biglerville, the Canners responded in the second half by scoring two touchdowns – their first offensive touchdowns of the 2021 campaign.
“It was good to see our guys execute drives,” said Canners head coach Brett Smyers. “We were getting our blocks, we’re hitting where things are supposed to go, and when we do things the way they are coached it’s amazing how things work out.”
Hanover (3-5) got contributions from all facets, with the running game, defense, and special teams unit all creating big plays. But it was the air attack and the right arm of junior signal caller Chase Roberts that made the biggest impact. Roberts completed 11 of 13 pass attempts for 333 yards and 5 touchdowns – all coming in the first half.
“We had a great game plan coming in, knowing that we had this game and another next weekend that’s very big,” said Roberts. “I have great guys around me that I trust and I can put my trust in, and we have great chemistry.
“It all starts with practice,” he added. “We’ve worked and worked and worked. Maybe some games it hasn’t all come together, but tonight was pretty impressive I thought.”
Roger Romany Walker took the opening kickoff 63 yards deep into Biglerville territory. Roberts misfired on his initial throw before Romany Walker carried three straight times, taking it in from a yard out on his final tote for the first points of the game less than minutes in.
After that, Roberts began to heat up. He connected with Mitchell Brown for 24 yards on the Nighthawks next drive and followed with a strike to Breyden Parry behind the Canners secondary for a touchdown.
On Biglerville’s subsequent possession, quarterback Seth Lady carried up the middle for a 2-yard gain but was stripped by Nighthawks lineman Evan Fiorelli, who returned the ball down to the Biglerville 13. On the next play, Roberts threw to Brown for a 13-yard score.
Romany Walker scored again – his second of four touchdowns on the night – when he picked off a Lady pass and returned it 35 yards to paydirt to put Hanover up 28-0 less than five minutes into the game.
Biglerville (0-8) got deep into Nighthawks territory on its next drive thanks in large part to a 42-yard slant from Lady to Caden Althoff, but the drive fizzled on downs at the Hanover 10-yard line.
Four plays later, Roberts showed off both his arm strength and precision by hitting a streaking Joey Wilkinson in stride for a beautiful 60-yard touchdown.
“He threw some great balls tonight,” said Smyers of Roberts. “We told the kids that he was going to make plays, we just had to limit those and they can’t be big ones. And they were. Props to him and to Hanover. If you don’t tackle them, who’s going to stop them?”
Roberts carried 16 yards for a score early in the second quarter, then later connected for two more scores through the air, one going to Romany Walker for 59 yards and the other to Brown from 88 yards away. Both of the touchdown passes came on short throws as Roberts mixed in some quick hitters and shovel passes and let his receivers do most of the work.
“You never go broke taking a profit,” said Roberts of the short passes. “It’s something me and my offensive coordinator talk about all the time, setting up the long stuff with the short stuff.”
Both teams traded punts to start the second half before Biglerville put together back-to-back scoring drives.
Taking over at its own 49, Lady connected with Luke Showers for a 7-yard gainer before Althoff took a handoff 35 yards to the Hanover 9-yard line. Disaster was narrowly avoided on the next play, when Althoff fumbled an option toss but he fell on it at the 11. Two plays later, Althoff ran it in from 8 yards out for the first offensive touchdown of the year for the Canners.
Hanover’s Dakota Day scored on a 32-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter before the Canners struck again. Althoff, Lady and Showers alternated carries on a 6-play, 62-yard drive that culminated with Showers plowing 3 yards for the score.
Despite the lopsided setback, Smyers saw the progress his team made in the second half as a positive and a confidence booster heading into a rivalry game against Bermudian Springs next week.
“They’re a young group and they’re resilient,” said Smyers. “Things don’t really bother them too much. They’ll be ready to come in Monday and work on the next game plan.”
Hanover 35 27 0 6 — 68
Biglerville 0 0 7 7 — 14
1st Quarter
H-Roger Romany Walker 1 run (Dylan Bull kick) 10:34
H-Breyden Parry 31 pass from Chase Roberts (Bull kick) 8:03
H-Mitchell Brown 13 pass from Roberts (Bull kick) 7:35
H-Romany Walker 35 interception return (Bull kick) 7:17
H-Joey Wilkinson 60 pass from Roberts (Bull kick) 3:01
2nd Quarter
H-Roberts 16 run (kick failed) 10:22
H-Romany Walker 59 pass from Roberts (Bull kick) 5:26
H-Brown 88 pass from Roberts (Bull kick) 1:35
H-Romany Walker 31 run (Bull kick) 1:03
3rd Quarter
B-Caden Althoff 8 run (Levi Roberts kick) 2:57
4th Quarter
H-Dakota Day 32 run (kick failed) 11:52
B-Luke Showers 3 run (Roberts kick) 8:03
Team Statistics
H B
First downs 20 8
Rushing 24-190 35-160
Passing 15-17-0 3-10-1
Passing yards 380 47
Total yards 570 207
Fumbles-lost 2-0 5-2
Penalties-yards 4-35 0-0
Punting 1-23.0 6-29.3
Individual Statistics
Rushing: H-Romany Walker 5-66, Day 1-32, Zion Heath 4-26, Jayden Stanfield 4-20, Bull 5-20, Roberts 1-16, Sage Hartlaub 3-8, Lex Martinez 1-2; B-Althoff 8-74, Showers 15-51, Seth Lady 10-31, Colby Fulton 1-3, Landen Taylor 1-1.
Passing: H-Roberts 11-13-0-333, Hartlaub 4-4-0-47; B-Lady 3-10-1-47.
Receiving: H-Brown 5-135, Bull 3-34, Wilkinson 2-90, Parry 2-41, Romany Walker 1-59, Day 1-14, Stanfield 1-7; B-Althoff 1-42, Showers 1-7, Kyler Johnson 1-(-2).
