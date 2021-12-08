Gettysburg wrestling coach Chris Haines has never been one to shy away from a challenge.
In fact, Haines has regularly sought out the best competition for his program, regardless of who it is.
This time, however, Haines has presented his team with quite the test.
“I definitely see it as a much stronger end-of-season team,” Haines said of his relatively young group. “Unfortunately, the coach did some bad scheduling and gave us four duals here to start out.”
The Warriors lose standouts Max Gourley (95 career wins) and Nathan Ridgley (104-52) as well as lineup staples Montana DeLawder (85 career wins), Jacob Fetrow, Ethan Dalton and Jared Townsend after the 2020-21 season and will be thrown into the fire so to speak this weekend at the Case-Flynn Duals at Pottsville High School. They’ll first square off PIAA District 12’s Roman Catholic, then District 4 standout Milton before meeting District 2 rep Tunkhannock and District 11’s Emmaus.
But Haines is still confident in his group, which boasts a number of talented returnees led by state qualifier Jake Cherry (27-7) as well as upperweights Sam Rodriguez (20-5) and Trevor Gallagher (26-5).
“If you just kind of look at last year, the guys who made some noise, obviously Jacob Cherry, but then you had Sam Rodriguez and Trevor Gallagher who had strong seasons and guys like Dalton Redden and Gabe Pecaitis who proved in the postseason how good (they) can be,” Haines said of some of his team’s standouts.
Despite mixing in a number of new names, the standard for the upcoming season hasn’t changed.
“Well, our program goal is always to win a team district championship, that’s what we view the standard to be and what we want to work toward every single season,” Haines said. “Then, obviously, we have individual goals that some of our wrestlers have set, but that team championship is something we always want to compete for.”
One way to team success is through producing bonus points, something Gourley and Ridgley did in spades. Though Haines still believes the potential is there throughout his lineup to score big.
“Honestly I think the majority of our lineup can do that,” he said “We have a lot of guys who people don’t know about because they were sitting behind some really good guys. But I look up and down the lineup and I see guys capable of putting up those points.”
One name to look for who could make an impact is that of returning starter Tyler Withers. The junior has had a pair of up and down seasons to begin his career, but he’s now gained more than 20 pounds and looks to provide yet another spark for Gettysburg toward to back end of the line.
“What to look for is that he’s gotten huge,” Haines said while chuckling in reference to Withers. “He could be (1)72 (pounds), he could be (1)89 (pounds) depending on what the team needs. But the big thing for him is just consistency.”
With the Warriors set to compete in YAIAA Division 2 again, Haines emphasized the need for his team to get off to a fast start.
“We’ve got to win those early duals because of the way the power rankings work,” he said. “We’re not going to have a ton of opportunities to move up as we get into the league. So we can’t fall behind.”
Gettysburg has made the district finals in each of the last two seasons, taking home the championship in 2020 and finishing as the runner-up to Central Dauphin a year ago. The Warriors are also hoping to run their streak of District 3 team tournament qualification to six straight seasons.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
