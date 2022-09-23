The Bermudian Springs Eagles flew into Biglerville on Friday night and snatched their first win of the season with a solid 28-6 victory over the Canners. The win ruined the Canners’ Homecoming festivities in front of an electric crowd of over 1,100 fans.
Bermudian started the game with a stalled first drive that was self-destructive. The Eagles ran the ball for 25 yards, but lost 20 on penalties. That stop set up the Canners at midfield, but their drive ended with a dropped bomb at the 15-yard line.
The Eagles then put together a solid drive, moving 67 yards in 11 plays to get the game’s first score. Three different players ran the ball, and quarterback Tyson Carpenter hit Jack Gautsch for a 14-yard pass to highlight the march. Tyler Staub put on the finishing touch with a two-yard plunge into the end zone with just over a minute left in the opening quarter.
“We are good at shooting ourselves in the foot sometimes, and a lot of that is our youth, for sure,” said Bermudian head coach John Livelsberger of the early penalties. “But we see the potential in our sophomore wings and fullbacks. It’s just a matter of being able to execute up front, and the line did a great job tonight opening up holes.”
Bermudian followed the same plan on its next possession, mixing the run and the pass nicely. Carpenter, who had by far the best game of his career, connected with Gautsch again for 11 yards, then lofted a beautiful pass to Staub, who collected the ball in the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown completion.
On the ensuing possession, Biglerville moved the ball well, and got the big crowd going. Tavian McAuliffe got things rolling with a dynamic 32-yard kickoff return to the Canner 32. The Canners moved down the field, reaching the Eagle 22-yard line when quarterback Joe Ney found Juan Morales for an 11-yard gain.
On the next play, Ney threw a perfect ball to McAuliffe in the end zone and the crowd went crazy. Alas, the play was called back for holding, and the Canners went backwards or had an incomplete pass for five consecutive plays moving all the way back to the 50-yard line.
The two teams went into the locker room with Bermudian leading 14-0 at the half.
“There were so many moments where we did some pretty great things and got ourselves into position, and then things like not executing in a big situation, or penalties, just hurt us,” said Biglerville head coach Brett Smyers. “We had plenty of opportunities, we just didn’t take advantage. That penalty right before the half was huge. We have to do a better job of rebounding from mistakes.”
Bermudian (1-4, 1-1 YAIAA-3) tried to fool everyone with an onsides kick to start the second half, but Christian Shaffer collected the ball and returned it all the way to the Bermudian 14. A fumble on the very next play gave the ball right back to the Eagles on the 15, and they took just three minutes to march 85 yards in seven plays to go up by three touchdowns. They were helped by a Biglerville personal foul, but a nice timing pass from Carpenter to Gautsch from seven yards out was run to perfection.
Down 21-0, the Canners (2-3, 0-2 Y-3) did not quit. A nice drive featuring Morales and Seth Lady got Biglerville to the Eagle nine, but a fourth down incompletion ended the threat. Bermudian then took the ball 91 yards in 13 plays, again powered by the running game with Storm and Staub. Carpenter had two nice passes on the drive, and his strike to Storm for a 33-yard touchdown ended the scoring for the Eagles.
“Once we cleaned things up, the backs got it going,” Livelsberger said. “Carter is working on his vision, but he is 110 percent all the time. He gets excited, and loves football and loves contact. And tonight, Tyson took a big step forward. He is working hard at practice and just having the throws and seeing the field is why we hit some of those deep balls. He is gaining confidence.”
The Canners finally got on the board after Bermudian tried another onsides kick. On the first play after the kickoff, Ney pitched the ball to Morales, who stopped and got off a nice pass to McAuliffe, who danced around three defenders into the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown play. But it was too little, too late for the Canners.
“We need to find more consistency, and just have to work on the little things,” Smyers said. “It’s blocking and tackling, and we were missing on both at times. There were times tonight that we were playing better as a unit, but we have to just keep getting better.”
Carpenter completed nine of 13 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, while Storm gained 93 on the ground. Staub had 76 yards rushing to go with his two touchdowns.
The Canners travel to York Tech next Saturday, while Bermudian will host Hanover next Friday night.
Bermudian Springs 7 7 7 7 — 28
Biglerville 0 0 0 6 — 6
First quarter
BS- Tyler Staub 2 run (Leo Hernandez kick) 1:11
Second quarter
BS- Staub 25 pass from Tyson Carpenter (Hernandez kick) 5:34
Third quarter
BS- Jack Gautsch 7 pass from Carpenter (Hernandez kick) 8:31
Fourth quarter
BS- Carter Storm 26 pass from Carpenter (Hernandez kick) 10:15
B- Tavian McAuliffe 55 pass from Juan Morales (kick missed) 10:03
Team Statistics
BS Big
First downs 24 9
Rushing 43-241 23-101
Passing 9-11-0 4-15-0
Passing yards 123 70
Total yards 364 171
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Punting 2-30.0 3-30.7
Penalties 7-67 6-45
Individual Statistics
Rushing: BS-Staub 14-76, Storm 13-93, Andrew Smith 7-34, Carpenter 5-17, James Mullins 3-15, Eddie Sebright 1-6; B-Seth Lady 8-50, Joe Ney 6-21, Juan Morales 5-42, Caden Althoff 3-(-7), McAuliffe 1-(-5).
Passing: BS-Carpenter 9-11-123-0; B-Ney 3-10-15-0, Morales 1-5-55-0.
Receiving: BS-Gautsch 4-43, Staub 1-25, Gabe Kline 1-12, Dylan Hubbard 2-17, Storm 1-26; B-McAuliffe 1-55, Morales 1-13, Colby Fulton 2-2.
