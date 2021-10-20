Gettysburg College continued its three-decade domination of Dickinson College on the volleyball court with a quick 3-0 sweep inside the Kline Center Wednesday night.
Gettysburg (12-7, 4-3 CC) 25 25 25
Dickinson (12-7, 4-4 CC) 12 14 22
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Zanze Kuba-McCoy ’23: 10 Kills, 11 Digs
• Jordyn Horowitz ’22: 9 Kills
• Cat Holtz ’24: 8 Kills, 3 Blocks
• Ingrid Bayer ’22: 4 Kills, 5 Blocks
• Chelsea O’Leary ’24: 12 Digs, 3 Aces
• Callie Pidoriano ’24: 11 Digs, 2 Aces
• Sarah Ellis ’22: 14 Assists, 4 Digs
• Sophie Nasir ’25: 20 Assists, 4 Digs
Dickinson’s Top Performers
• Hanna Riley: 9 Kills
• Christina Chu: 14 Digs
• Emma Lange: 5 Kills, 3 Blocks, 3 Digs
• Jordan Schucker: 15 Assists, 5 Digs
Match Highlights
• First Set: Gettysburg benefited from a bevy of errors by Dickinson in the opening contest. The Red Devils posted a negative attack percentage (-0.28) with 10 hitting errors and tacked on a bad set, service error, and two receptions errors to account for 14 Bullet points. Holding a 9-7 lead, Gettysburg went on an 11-3 run and jumped ahead 20-10 on an ace by Kuba-McCoy. The visitors polished off the set with four-straight points.
• Second Set: The Red Devils’ hitting woes continued in the second set with 10 more hitting errors and a -0.81 attack percentage. The Bullets contributed to the poor hitting performance by posting four blocks, including back-to-back stuffs which made it a 15-10 lead. The blocks were part of a 9-1 run capped by an ace by Pidoriano for a 22-11 lead. Gettysburg’s final points came via a big smash by Holtz on the outside.
• Third Set: The Red Devils pulled it together early in the third set and jumped out to an 8-3 lead on a kill by Elise Butler. The margin remained five at 14-9 following a kill by Hannah Riley. The Bullets retook the lead in a big way over the next few minutes, running off 11 consecutive points. Dickinson was forced to use both of its timeouts to slow the momentum, but Gettysburg would not be denied and a block by Horowitz and Bayer pushed the advantage to 22-15. The Red Devils sliced the lead down to one at 23-22, but the visitors completed the sweep with back-to-back kills by Bayer and sophomore Izzy Lugar.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg hit .248 on the attack compared to just .035 for Dickinson. The Bullets led the way in kills (37-30), aces (7-2), blocks (8-3), and digs (51-50).
• The Orange and Blue posted seven or more team blocks for the sixth-consecutive match. Gettysburg has totaled seven or more blocks 11 times.
• Kuba-McCoy posted her 13th double-double of the season. The junior outside hitter has tallied double-figure kills and digs in six of the last seven matches.
• Bayer has totaled 25 blocks of her last six matches. During that time period, the senior middle hitter has averaged 1.3 blocks per set.
• With the win, Gettysburg slid into a tie with Franklin & Marshall for fourth in the Centennial Conference standings.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg has not lost to Dickinson since 1990. The Bullets extended their lead in the all-time series to 47-6 with their 34th-straight win over the Reed Devils.
Up Next
Gettysburg hosts Haverford College (18-4, 6-1 CC) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Bullets will recognize their three seniors prior to the match.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Gettysburg College scored two of its three goals in the second half to register its tenth victory and seventh shutout of the season with a 3-0 win at non-conference opponent Catholic University Wednesday afternoon.
Gettysburg (10-2-1) 1 2 3
Catholic (5-9-1) 0 0 0
Top Performers - Gettysburg
Erika Muskus ’22: Goal
Molly O’Shea ’22: Assist
Emma Bedell ’22: Goal
Paige Merz ’22: Assist
Top Performers - Catholic
Savannah Hensley – 2 Shots
Alexa Adelmann – 2 Shots
Liz Gorman – 2 Shots
Marykate Stack – 17 Saves
How it Happened
First Half: The Bullets didn’t waste any time putting their mark on the scoring column. Merz passed the ball to Muskus in the top of the box and drilled the shot into the top center to notch her eighth goal of the season six minutes into the match. The Orange and Blue took its final shot on goal in the 33rd minute when O’Shea was called to take the penalty kick, but Marykate Stack made her seventh save of the half to keep it 1-0 at intermission. Gettysburg finished the half outshooting Catholic 12-5.
Second Half: Gettysburg fired away two shots in the first 29 seconds of the second half as Marykate Stack turned aside both, but the Bullets broke through seconds later. O’Shea rocketed a shot outside the top of the box and over the goalkeeper’s head to collect her second goal of the season to make it a 2-0 advantage. After having a shot go wide and stopped by Stack, Bedell’s perseverance paid off as she drilled her third-straight attempt into the back of the net eight minutes later to extend the lead 3-0. Gettysburg’s defensive unit was unstoppable as they limited Catholic to two shots in the half to close out its final non-conference regular-season game with a victory.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg dominated in shots (28-7) and corner kicks (4-1). The 28 shot attempts are their highest of the season.
• Muskus is ranked seventh in program history in points with 62 (26 goals, 10 assists). She needs eight more points to move into sixth all-time.
• The Orange and Blue have outscored its opponents 21-7.
• The Bullets moved up in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division III Region V poll, ranking sixth. They also claimed a spot in the first NCAA Division III Region V Regional poll of the season.
• Gettysburg earned receiving votes in the latest D3Soccer.com Top 25 national poll.
Where The Series Stands
The Bullets have never lost to the Cardinals in eight meetings. Gettysburg posted its sixth shutout against Catholic and notched its third time scoring three goals.
Up Next
Gettysburg hosts Centennial Conference opponent Haverford College on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Bullets will recognize their seven seniors prior to the game on Clark Field.
