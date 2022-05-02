In a brisk 82 minutes, New Oxford senior Mason Weaver authored a 92-pitch complete game to lead the Colonials to a 3-2 victory over visiting West York in YAIAA-2 baseball action Monday afternoon at New Oxford.
Weaver retired the Bulldogs in order in every inning but one, as he allowed two runs and four hits in the fourth inning. For the game, he struck out 10 and didn’t issue a free pass, while throwing 66 strikes.
“Mason works quickly. He threw a lot of strikes and didn’t walk anybody,” Ox head coach Scott Anderson said of his ace. “That’s representative of what he’s been all year for us when he pitches. Aside from what he does on the field, he’s also a good leader, too.”
It was Weaver’s sixth start of the season and he’s tossed a complete game in all of them, while posting a 4-2 record.
West York (6-9, 4-8) plated its runs on RBI singles by Ricky Peters and Dylan Keller. Marcus Ropp followed Keller’s knock with a single to give the visitors runners on the corners with two away, but Weaver escaped additional danger by fanning the next hitter.
New Oxford (8-5, 7-5) answered with a three-run rally in its half of the fourth with Brennan Holmes’ sac fly scoring Adam Pascoe, then an infield single by Ethan Diehl scored Jake Sharrer to level things at two apiece.
Caden Gobrecht followed with a bloop double down the left field line and a wild pitch allowed Diehl to scamper home from third with the go-ahead tally.
“That gave us a boost to finish out the game,” Weaver said of the immediate answer. “We had hit the ball well early in the game, but didn’t have any luck. We had a few balls fall in in the fourth.”
Anderson added, “We needed to answer the bell when they scored and we did. It’s important to respond when you give up runs.”
Weaver put up a shutdown inning after his team gave him the lead and he ended up retiring the final ten batters that he faced.
“My two-seam fastball worked well up in the zone and on the outside corner,” Weaver said. “I got a few strikeouts with my splitter, too.”
New Oxford had threatened in the second following Adam Pascoe’s leadoff double and he was on third with one down following a wild pitch. Holmes then walked and stole second, but neither went any further as Ropp, West York’s righty hurler, retired the next two hitters.
“We had a couple of opportunities early in the game that we didn’t cash in on,” Anderson said. “Fortunately, we pitched and played defense well today and that’s something that we’ve done well all season.”
Pascoe and Aaron Smith led the way for the Ox with two knocks apiece towards the team’s total of seven hits.
The win allowed the Colonials to keep pace in the division race as they trail Spring Grove by 1/2 game and Gettysburg by a full game for the division lead.
Next up on the slate for the Ox is a home game with the Rockets, who beat the Colonials in the first matchup between the teams a couple weeks ago, on Wednesday at 4:15. They also have a home game with the Warriors next week. New Oxford beat the Warriors last week in a game pitched by Weaver.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
West York 000 200 0 — 2 4 1
New Oxford 000 300 x — 3 7 1
Marcus Ropp, Ricky Peters (6) and Braydon Harris; Mason Weaver and Coy Baker. SO-BB: Ropp 2-1, Peters 2-0; Weaver 10-0. W — Weaver. L — Ropp. 2B: NO — Adam Pascoe, Caden Gobrecht, Baker.
