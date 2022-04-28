For me, one of the highlights of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission quarterly meeting on Monday, was voting to authorize leasing the former Knouse Foods property along the Conewago Creek, to Adams County Trout Unlimited.
It was another significant step in the process of a terrific, local team effort to acquire the property for permanent access to anglers and the public.
The community minded Knouse was patient in working to sell the property to local entities.
The section of the Conewago is stocked by the commission and McSherrystown and Knouse cooperative trout nurseries. It has been managed and nurtured with sweat equity into restoration work by the ACTU and Northern Virginia Trout Unlimited for over 30 years.
The lease will be for 25 years, and ACTU will be responsible for the routine maintenance, operation, repair, and supervision of the lease area. The lease will also require the site to remain open for public fishing and boating free of charge. Fishing and boating will take precedence over all other recreational activities.
In other Fish and Boat business:
Boating Facility Grants were awarded to three nearby projects in the Susquehanna River watershed. Funds are derived primarily from boat registration fees, state motorboat fuels tax, and restricted revenue accounts, if applicable. In certain instances, federal aid is also used, if appropriate.
Receiving grants were:
• South Middleton Township, Cumberland County, for Childrens Lake Boat Launch Parking Improvements in Boiling Springs.
• The Partnership for Economic Development of York County, for the Foundry Park Boat Basin at Codorus Creek.
• Lower Susquehanna River Keeper Association for the Conestoga River Access and Trail Improvement Assessment, Lancaster County.
Preliminary approval was also given to establishing a process for authorizing the stocking of fish in the Commonwealth.
To properly manage and protect the Commonwealth’s aquatic resources against the risks of aquatic invasive species and pathogens being introduced by stocking with fish purchased from commercial fish producers and dealers, there is a need to ensure that all proposed stockings of fish into waters of the Commonwealth are reviewed, considered for their ecological risk, and where appropriate, authorized for stocking.
As such, commission has established a stocking authorization application and review system, including fish health requirements.
Over 30 states have requirements (stocking authorizations or regulations) for determining how and when fish are stocked in state waters, including all states in the Northeast. But not Pennsylvania.
That needs to change!
There may also be prohibition on releasing or disposal of live bait fish into Commonwealth waters, with narrow exceptions. A fish health inspection protocol will provide additional protection to the Commonwealth’s aquatic resources to prevent the introduction of aquatic invasive species and pathogens. Watercraft inspection requirements will prevent the spread of aquatic bad actors by watercraft throughout the Commonwealth. At least 19 other states already have watercraft inspection requirements in place. If adopted on final rulemaking at a future meeting, these amendments will go into effect on January 1, 2023.
Next, in response to current unsustainable levels of mortality, the daily limit of American Shad within these waters would be reduced from three to two fish. This reduction is consistent with a decision by the Delaware River Basin Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative, of which Pennsylvania is a member, to reduce shad harvest by approximately 33 percent for both recreational and commercial fisheries.
In another move, the board clarified changes to snatch fishing, foul hooking, and snag fishing, and the legality of using devices like trout beads. These devices consist of a small bead that sits several inches above the hook and generally hook a fish on the outside of the mouth. Under the current regulations, any fish not hooked inside the mouth must be released. Under the proposal, devices such as trout beads are not prohibited so long as the eye of the hook is no more than two inches below the device.
The board wasn’t able to pull the trigger on a trio of bowfishing regulations.
The proposal would prohibit bow fishing on any special regulation trout waters; make it unlawful to cast direct rays of a spotlight, mounted headlight, or any other artificial light of any kind from any watercraft upon any occupied building, or another watercraft; and limit noise from generators used aboard a boat while bow fishing to no more than 90 dB(a), which is consistent with regulations for noise produced by motorboats.
In measuring noise emissions, the test measurement will be made with the sound level meter at a distance of at least four feet above the water at a point where the transom gunwale and the port or starboard gunwale intersects.
The bowfishing measures were tabled until a meeting of the Law Enforcement Committee, to be scheduled later.
Send your wild thoughts, fish tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
