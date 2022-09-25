Gettysburg racked up 530 yards of total offense, including 323 on the ground, to topple Juniata, 40-14 in Centennial Conference football action on Saturday in Huntingdon.
THE LEADERS
• Peter Schelling led the Bullets (1-3, 1-2 CC) with his first career rushing day, ripping off 129 yards on just nine carries with two touchdowns. He added a 48-yard reception.
• Tommy Megna led the defense with eight tackles and his first interception of the season, which he returned for the final touchdown of the day.
FOR THE FOES
• Noah Wright completed 23 of 42 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles (0-4, 0-3 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• After forcing a three-and-out by Juniata on the opening possession, Gettysburg took its first drive 62 yards in nine plays and grabbed an early 6-0 lead. Rocco Abdinoor hit back-to-back big pass plays to Ryan Furey and Aidan Feulner to move into the red zone. Three plays later, Abdinoor connected with Sebastian Gibbs on a swing pass for a seven-yard score with 8:41 to play. The ensuing PAT bounced off the upright.
• Taking over at their own 45 with 1:56 to play in the first quarter, the first play of the drive was an incomplete pass before Peter Schelling broke off a career-long 55 run for his first collegiate rushing score.
• Juniata got on the board with a 30-yard Noah Wright to Julian Jackson touchdown, capping a 12-play, 97-yard drive to make it a 13-7 game with 1:38 to play.
• The Bullets took the ensuing drive to the 10-yard line but a missed field goal kept it a one-score game at the intermission. However, Gettysburg received the second-half kickoff and took the ensuing drive 77 yards in 10 plays before Abdinoor took the final eight himself for a 19-7 lead with 9:43 remaining.
• A Schelling 29-yard run in the final 34 seconds of the quarter pushed the lead to 26-7 before Nick Riggio added a four-yard touchdown scamper to cap a 10-play, 70-yard drive and make it 33-7 with 9:49 to play.
• A Cameron Fabian 15-yard touchdown reception made it 33-14 just 93 seconds later.
• Tommy Megna sealed the victory with a 99-yard interception return down the near sideline for a touchdown with 2:14 to play.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Tommy Megna’s 99-yard interception was the first returned for a touchdown since 2014 and the longest in program history.
• The 530 yards of total offense and 323 rushing yards were the most for the Bullets since 2016.
• Rocco Abdinoor threw for 207 yards for his second 200-yard passing game of his young career. He also ran for 82 yards on 12 carries.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at Muhlenberg on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S GOLF: Gettysburg had three individuals in the top eight to help lead the way to a team victory at its own Gettysburg Fall Invitational on Sunday at Hanover Country Club. The Bullets’ Orange squad posted a season-low round of 343 to win by four strokes while the Blue team finished sixth with a round of 396.
THE LEADERS
• Abby McMonagle established a career low with a round of 82 to place fourth overall.
• Caroline Kurtt was tied for fifth with a round of 84.
FOR THE FOES
• Thomas Jefferson finished second with a round of 347 in the seven-team field behind the top two individual finishers. Vivian Chuang claimed individual medalist honors with a round of 77.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Ava Nicole Markunas finished eighth overall with a round of 86.
• Natalie Boyd carded a round of 91 to place 14th overall.
• Ella Zimmerman turned in her second round of 96 in as many days to finish tied for 18th.
• Sophia Chesner led the Blue team with a round of 88 to place 12th.
• Monica Solis made it back-to-back days with 97 to finish 20th in the field.
• Anne Harrower was 24th overall with a round of 99.
• Audrey Coughlin rounded out the Gettysburg competitors with a score of 112 to finish 33rd.
THE INSIDE STORY
• In addition to Abby McMonagle establishing a career low, Sophia Chesner and Natalie Boyd also posted their low rounds in their first fall of collegiate competition.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at the Golden Oaks Shootout hosted by Arcadia on Friday and Saturday. Tee time is 9 a.m. both days.
FIELD HOCKEY: Three different goal scorers recorded a total of six tallies for host Bryn Mawr to shut Gettysburg out in their first Centennial Conference matchup on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Jenna Vadinsky and Olivia Regan each took three shots for the Bullets (2-5, 0-1 CC).
FOR THE FOES
• Hazel Miller tallied four goals for the Owls (7-1, 1-0 CC).
• Thekla Jubinville scored the first goal of the game in the fourth minute.
• Lauren Barlow added a goal in the second quarter.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Bryn Mawr opened the game up early as Thekla Jubinville recorded her third goal of the season in the fourth minute of play.
• Hazel Miller quickly followed with a goal at the beginning of the fifth minute to make the score 2-0.
• In the 20th minute, Kate Ervin found Hazel Miller for her first goal of the game.
• Soon after, Eva Yacura sent the ball to Lauren Barlow, who fired it into the net for the Owls’ fourth goal of the game.
• In the 39th minute of play, Hazel Miller scored her second goal of the game off an assist from Thekla Jubinville. She followed up with one more tally in the 47th minute of play that would be the last of the game, making the score 6-0.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg outshot Bryn Mawr 13-12. Each team had five corners.
• Audrey Ross recorded one save.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at home against Franklin and Marshall on Wednesday. Game time is 4 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER: In a highly-competitive game played mostly between the 18s, both Gettysburg and Swarthmore converted on a free kick just outside the box to battle to a 1-all draw in Centennial Conference men’s soccer action on Saturday in Gettysburg.
THE LEADERS
• Matt Tennant netted his first goal of the season for the Bullets (5-0-2, 1-0-1 CC) in the 59th minute.
FOR THE FOES
• Sean Nolan netted the equalizer in the 75th minute for Swarthmore (5-0-2, 0-1-1 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• After a scoreless first 58 minutes, Gettysburg earned a free kick just outside the box on the right side. Nikko DiSimplico blasted the ball to the back post, where Matt Tennant was able to dive and get a head on the ball for a 1-0 lead.
• Just about 16 minutes later, Sean Nolan lined up a ball at the top of the box and blasted it home for the equalizer and eventual draw.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Kevin Muhic made three saves for the Bullets.
• Max Kral made five stops for the Garnet.
• Gettysburg finished with a 12-7 edge in shots and 7-3 advantage in corner kicks.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action at Dickinson on Wednesday. Game time is 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.