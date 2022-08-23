There are rebuilding years, and then there are rebuilding years.
The Bermudian Springs football team, having lost most of its firepower from 2021, could certainly be considered to be rebuilding, but that may be an overstatement. While the big guns are gone, there is a wealth of young talent with varsity experience in York Springs, and the players are just chomping at the bit to begin the 2022 season.
The Eagles lost a lot of scoring personnel from last year. Ricky Pacana led the area with 13 touchdowns, and Ethan Beachy was not far behind with nine. Chanse Boyer scored eight TDs, and kicker Jacob Keller scored 28 points with his foot.
All are gone, but John Livelsberger, in his third year as head coach, played a lot of underclassmen last year in anticipation of the graduation exodus, and has high hopes for the Eagles making it to the district playoffs for the seventh consecutive year.
“With a lot of our young guys we could see the potential in them last year,” Livelsberger said. “Our current senior class, and there are only seven of them, are the first group that played varsity when they were freshmen. What we found from them is that when they had that other year, they were ready sophomore year and could start to contribute. That extra year with us gets them to know what the expectations are, and get them ready a lot sooner.”
Any success that Bermudian enjoys in 2022 will start with the interior line. Montana Speelman has been a stalwart on the line for two years, and the senior co-captain is a solid anchor for the people-movers up front. Livelsberger praises Speelman for his playing leadership, but also for his positive presence on the field.
Junior Kayden King played at guard last year and shows a lot of promise. He has gotten bigger and stronger and looks ready to go. Luke Goldhahn, just a sophomore, got some playing time last year and has had a good camp and will surprise some people at guard.
“With Montana and Kayden in there, I think we will be pretty solid up front,” Livelsberger said. “We have another senior, Brennon Ault, who we asked to make a big sacrifice for us this year. He was really excited to be able to step in for Chanse at running back, but we felt like he would serve us better at offensive tackle, and he has made the sacrifice for what is best for the team, so he is our right tackle now. That gives us three big boys across the line. We won’t be the biggest line, but we will know what we are doing.”
The players that will be opening the holes will have some pretty nice talent trying to hit those holes. Carter Storm, another sophomore, played linebacker last year but has been moved to a primary duty as fullback. While it will be tough to replace Boyer, Storm is ready for the opportunity.
The wingbacks will be young, but there are two or three players who will rotate that show some real speed. While Ault’s departure to the line and Pacana’s loss to graduation will present a challenge, sophomore Jack Gautsch has some good speed and the Eagles will rely on him a great deal.
“On the wing we are young,” Livelsberger said, “but we are excited to see what these young guys can do. I think our backs have the speed, but it’s a matter of them learning when to cut and to turn it on.”
Traditionally, Bermudian has had one of the strongest running games in the area, and this year looks like that trend will continue. But Livelsberger is blessed with a hard-working, dedicated group of receivers to haul in passes from quarterback Tyson Carpenter, looks ready to take over from the graduated Beachey. The junior has led by example with his hard work and preparation for the season, and his commitment has been contagious with the receiving corps.
“With Tyson’s confidence at quarterback and with these receivers, the ball might be in the air a little more,” says Livelsberger. “We will remain balanced, but will take our chances, especially when defenses try to crowd the box. We have some kids on the outside who can really run, and have good hands, so we really want to try to get the ball into those athletes’ hands.”
For fans who have become accustomed to the Eagle ground attack, there is no need to worry. Berm will still pound the ball, but has the personnel to emphasize the passing game more than before. It is good to make changes based on who you have on the field.
“I don’t want to say that Bermudian football is leaving its roots, because the run game is as important as it always has been,” Livelsberger says, “but it’s nice to have options and it’s nice to be adjustable. The end goal is that if you have the personnel to do something you didn’t do before, then get the ball into their hands as much as possible.”
There will also be some changes on the defensive side. The major change defensively is that the Eagles will go from a 4-4 defense to a 4-3 umbrella, so the corners’ roles and responsibilities will be a lot different from what they used to be. Their job will be to defend the pass, and not as much to worry about the run. Livelsberger will have junior Gabe Kline, sophomore Colby Watkins, and Gautsch in the defensive backfield, and he thinks they will benefit from the different scheme.
At safety, it will not be easy to replace Beachey, with his athleticism and football IQ, and that position remains an unknown. Much of the offensive line will also line up on the defensive side, but that is something the Eagles, and most of the smaller schools in the area, are used to.
Bermudian had the chance to scrimmage Northeastern, which is a 5A school. The Bobcats are big, and they platoon on offense and defense. They were a little bit much for the Eagles to handle, but the experience was good and they learned a lot.
“We were a little shaky in the scrimmage, but we expected that across the board,” Livelsberger said. “Between the youth, learning the offense, and just being confident in what we’re doing, we will improve. As we go through the season, our focus is just to get better each week. This may be a year where we could have benefited from a second scrimmage, but I know we will be ready for Friday against New Oxford.”
It seems to be a consensus that York Catholic looks good to repeat as league champions. But that is not to say Bermudian, or anyone, is going to just hand it to them. The young team sees each other’s talent, and there is competition within the entire 46-man roster.
“These guys get along, they compete, and at the end of the day we are just trying to come together and play as a unit,” Livelsberger says. “One of the things we preach is that we want to get back to winning that league championship, getting that number one or two seed, and see how far we can get in districts. In order to get back to where we want to be, we have to win the league first. We want to enter every league game with the confidence that we can win it. Strength-wise, we have done what we have to do in the offseason, so now it’s time to compete on the field. The community support and the tradition we have here is awesome. I am so lucky to have the opportunity to carry on that tradition of fundamental Bermudian football.”
Rebuilding or not, the Eagles are eager to get this party started.
Bermudian Springs Eagles
Head coach: John Livelsberger, 3rd season, 15-14
First varsity season: 1959
Record in first season: 1-5
Program record: 367-265-7
Record by decade: 1950s (1-5), 1960s (44-35-3) 1970s (39-57-2), 1980s (57-47-2), 1990s (76-41), 2000s (62-41), 2010s (75-29), 2020s (9-9)
Last 5 seasons: 7-4, 9-4, 6-5, 4-3, 5-6
2021 record: 5-6
District 3 playoff appearances: 1982, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1998, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
District 3 championships: 1992 Class 2A, 1993 Class 2A, 1998 Class 2A
District 3 playoff record: 15-16
2021 Results
New Oxford 7, Bermudian 0
Boiling Springs 35, Bermudian 0
Bermudian 31, Susquehannock 14
Bermudian 41, Hanover 15
Fairfield 14, Bermudian 13
York Catholic 39, Bermudian 25
Delone 39, Bermudian 28
Bermudian 35, York Tech 6
Bermudian 33, Littlestown 21
Bermudian 27, Biglerville 0
District 3 Class 3A Playoffs
Hamburg 31, Bermudian 27
2022 Schedule
Fri 8/26 New Oxford at Bermudian
Fri 9/2 Boiling Springs at Bermudian
Fri 9/9 Bermudian at Susquehannock
Fri 9/16 Bermudian at York Catholic
Fri 9/23 Bermudian at Biglerville
Fri 9/30 Hanover at Bermudian
Fri 10/7 Fairfield at Bermudian
Fri 10/14 Delone at Bermudian
Sat 10/22 Bermudian at York Tech
Fri 10/28 Bermudian at Littlestown
Returning Leaders
Rushing
Dalton Litzinger: 3 carries, 35 yards, 0 TDs
Receiving
Jack Gautsch: 6 catches, 99 yards, 1 TD
Passing
Tyson Carpenter: 1-7, -8 yds, 0 TD, 3 INT
2021 Team Statistics
Offense
Scoring: 23.6 ppg
Rushing: 216.5 ypg
Passing: 102.9 ypg
Total: 319.4 ypg
Defense
Scoring: 20.1 ppg
Rushing: 146.1 ypg
Passing: 71.6 ypg
Total: 217.7 ypg
Turnover Margin
Takeaways: 13
Giveaways: 16
Ratio: -3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.