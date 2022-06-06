Whenever the momentum was up for grabs in the PIAA Baseball Championships opener, Delone Catholic grabbed it.
The Squires scored in the top of the first inning and answered every time Dock Mennonite Academy scored, including a five-run top of the seventh to pull away for a 9-3 win in Class 2A action at Widener University Monday afternoon.
“That was a big part of our postgame speech,” catcher Brodie Collins said. “If you look at the scoreboard, every time they scored, we scored and every time we scored, they got a zero. That’s big in baseball for momentum and coming back in and getting the guys fired up. We had a little bit of lapses in here at times in the dugout, but we stuck runs together and just got it done.”
Collins got the scoring started early. After Aidan Wittmer led off the top of the first inning with a walk, advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on a groundout to second, Collins crushed a triple over the centerfielder’s head to put Delone Catholic ahead, 1-0.
“He came out me with an 0-0 fastball and then he came at me with a breaking ball,” Collins recalled. “I was sitting fastball just because it was my first at-bat. I saw it – it was a little high and I just took it to center field. I didn’t know how far it went, I was just trying to go as fast as I could.”
When Dock Mennonite took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning, Delone came back with three runs in the top of the fourth. Two singles and four walks led to Ryan Moore scoring on a balk, Brady Dettinburn on a Wittmer single and Myles Shearer on a wild pitch for a 4-2 Squires lead.
The Pioneers cut their deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Once again the Squires answered – this time with the knockout punch. Three walks and a hit batter in the first six batters helped Delone Catholic add five runs in their final at-bat to extend their lead to 9-3.
Trent Giraffa and Moore had RBI singles in the inning while Nic Pierce worked a bases-loaded walk. Dettinburn capped the scoring with a two-run single.
Not only was the Squires’ offense taking the momentum every time it needed to, but the defense was holding onto it.
Jake Sherdel threw a complete game on the mound. He struck out six batters to no walks while allowing three runs on 12 hits. He delivered a shutdown inning following every time the Squires offense scored.
“(Assistant coach) Brett (Smith) always stresses putting a zero up after scoring just to help shut them down,” Sherdel, who credited his split-finger and curveball for his success, said. “Keep pushing them towards the ground and helping us win.”
Sherdel got some help from his defense making game-changing plays. In the bottom of the first inning with runners on the corners and one out, the Squires turned a double play when Dock tried a 1st-and-3rd steal.
“That was huge,” Sherdel said. “Right off the bat they were hitting. First-and-third with one out, with that double-play it just gave us all the momentum. They could’ve easily put two, three runs up there. It was great.”
“That’s a big momentum shift,” said Collins, who made the tag at home to start the double play and threw to second to start the rundown that ended it. “If they score there or if a ball goes away – you never know what could happen, they could put seven up in the first inning.”
In the fourth, the Squires threw out the leadoff batter attempting to extend a double into a triple.
“Defense and pitching has won us most of our games,” Collins said. “We haven’t given up more than I think seven runs all year. That’s been the biggest part of the game. Our coach told us if we score one run an inning, we’re going to win games. That’s seven. We scored nine and we ended up having more runs on the board than them.”
The Squires will face District 11 champion Schuylkill Haven, a 5-4 winner over Masterman, in the quarterfinals Thursday at a site and time to be determined.
“We have a great team,” Sherdel said. “We’re able to keep on fighting. I hope that we keep on winning, might as well take it the whole way, we’re here now.”
Delone Catholic 100 300 5 — 9
Dock Mennonite 002 001 0 — 3
WP: Sherdel. LP: Lapp. SO-BB: Sherdell 6-0, Lap 7-5. 2B: DC-Collins; DM-Ross. 3B: DC-Collins
