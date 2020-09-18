The scene at New Oxford high school for the Colonials opening football game of the season was anything but normal on Friday night.
But when the final buzzer sounded, that mattered not to fans, coaches and players as the Ox picked up a resounding 24-2 victory over visiting Susquehannock in front an eerily empty crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“You always expect week one to take some lumps and maybe for things to not go your way and then when you’re doing it in a quiet stadium it probably gets a little awkward,” Colonials coach Jason Warner said after the contest.
The Ox (1-0 YAIAA-2, 1-0 overall) did take some lumps early on. The visiting Warriors (0-1, 0-1) took the opening kick and drove deep into Colonials territory before pinning the Ox deep. After another exchange of possessions, a quick kick from Warriors quarterback Mike Staub pinned the hosts at their own 1-yard line.
One play later and it was 2-0 Susquehannock following a botched handoff that resulted in a safety.
“You could tell early on our offense struggled,” Warner said. “We were grateful that our defense continued to bail us out.”
Both offenses sputtered early and the Warriors maintained their 2-0 lead entering the second quarter.
That’s when New Oxford began to hit its stride. First-year starting quarterback Connor Beans, a senior, found Ben Leese for a 26-yard hookup out to midfield before a pop pass to tight end Torbyn Eakins put the Ox in business deep in Susquehannock territory.
“I was just a little nervous coming out but everyone did a nice job staying calm,” Beans said. “We started to go tempo there on that drive and I sort of got in a rhythm.”
The drive eventually stalled out at the Warriors 10-yard line but a Josh Little 27-yard field goal put the hosts ahead 3-2 with 4:42 left in the half.
Shortly thereafter the Colonials defense would extend the lead. Staub dropped back to pass on third and long and was hit by sophomore defensive end Brittyn Eakins. Eakins stripped the ball and proceeded to rumble 27 yards to pay dirt to make the score 10-2 after a Little point after.
“I was right there and he just handed it to me,” Eakins said of the play. “It was crazy. I don’t what was going through my head but he just handed it to me and I took off for a touchdown.”
The Colonials carried that lead, as well as the momentum into the halftime break.
Coming out of the intermission, they rubber-stamped their authority with a 72-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter, highlighted by a 51-yard completion from Beans to senior Connor Herring and capped with a 7-yard touchdown run from the New Oxford signal caller.
“He did a nice job of not trying to do too much,” Warner said of Beans. “The big play to Herring was probably a little late down the middle of the field but sometimes good players step up and make great plays. So Connor (Herring) bailed him out there but otherwise, Connor (Beans) maintained poise and sort of rallied the troops.”
Beans finished the evening 9 of 20 for 145 yards and the one rushing touchdown.
Now leading 17-2, the Colonials defense continued to cause chaos for the visiting Warriors, who were held to just 53 yards from scrimmage on the night.
In the fourth quarter, senior running back put the game to bed with a 3-yard plunge with 4:18 left on the clock to extend the lead to 24-2. Shaffer and fellow senior Dylan Forbes combined for 89 of New Oxford’s 121 yards on the ground.
The Colonials now look ahead to next week when they head on the road to take on Eastern York, which starts its season today evening against York Suburban.
“We’ve just got to keep getting better every day and every week,” Warner said. “We started to do some good things there in the second half and hopefully we’ll see even more of that next week.”
Susquehannock 2 0 0 0 — 0
New Oxford 0 10 7 7 — 24
First quarter
S-Team Safety, 1:59
Second quarter
NO-Josh Little, 27-yard kick, 4:42
NO-Brittyn Eakins, 27-yard fumble return (Little kick), 3:06
Third quarter
NO-Connor Beans, 7-yard run (Little kick), 8:43
Fourth quarter
NO-Hunter Shaffer, 3-yard run (Little kick), 4:18
Team Statisitcs
S NO
First downs 5 14
Rushing 29-46 31-121
Passing 5-12-3 9-20-0
Passing yards 7 145
Penalties-yards 3-22 7-60
Punting 5-36.2 2-32.0
Fumbles-lost 2-1 2-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: S-Ricky Ferguson 2-6, Dameon Carter 1-2, Zach Pecunes 6-23, Mike Staub 10-26, Brad Bennett 4-(-8), Mikey Gray 4-(-7), Bradley Simons 2-4; NO-Dylan Forbes 9-56, Hunter Shaffer 12-33, Connor Beans 8-15, Riley Killen 1-15, Derek Noel 1-2
Passing: S-Staub 5-9-7-2, Bennett 0-3-0-1; NO-Beans 9-20-145-0
Receiving: S-Pecunes 5-7; NO-Leese 3-59, Connor Herring 3-66, Torbyn Eakins 1-12, Anthony Withrow 2-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.