BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 3, Northeastern 2
Parker Sanders and Lucas Snyder pulled out matching three-set wins to help the Eagles sweep singles play and take down the Bobcats on Friday.
Sanders rallied from a first-set loss to beat Gavohn Conley at No. 1 by a 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 score. At second singles, Snyder won a tiebreaker in the first set before Loghan Eckard squared their match. Snyder responded with a 6-3 nod in the decisive third set.
Eagle Eli Snyder took care of things in tidy fashion at No. 3, rolling 6-2, 6-3 to give Berm its fifth win of the season in six matches.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Gavohn Conley 4-6, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Lucas Snyder (BS) d. Loghan Eckard 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3; 3. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Caleb Oliver 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Hayden Dallam/Holt Dallam (NE) d. Hunter Madara/Nate Brown 6-4, 6-1; 2. King Igwe/Ty Stauffer (NE) d. Jaxson Bloom/Isaac Talkington 6-2, 2-6, 7-6(4)
Littlestown 3, York Country Day 2
The Bolts swept doubles action and Nate Snyder delivered a three-set win at No. 3 singles in Friday’s 3-2 victory.
Snyder won a tiebreaker in the first set befor Cameron Croon answered with a win in the second set. Snyder dug in from there, posting an 11-9 win in the pivotal third set to put a point on the board.
In doubles, the tandems of Shawn Nelson and Trent Boritz, and Carter Owins and Sam Kamara produced straight-set wins as Littlestown won its third consecutive match.
Singles: 1. Ethan Jacoby (YCD) d. Cyrus Marshall 6-4, 6-2; 2. Brady Frey (YCD) d. Nolan Westfall 6-2, 6-3; 3. Nate Snyder (L) d. Cameron Croon 7-6(8-6), 2-6, 11-9
Doubles: 1. Shawn Nelson/Trent Boritz (L) d. Maclean Abbott/Cohen Butter 6-4, 6-2; 2. Carter Owings/Sam Kamara (L) d. Ethan Markel/David Rodriguez 6-2, 6-0
Mechanicsburg 5, New Oxford 0
The Wildcats picked up their third straight win on Friday by blanking the Colonials, who slipped to 3-6 on the season.
Singles: 1. Will Johnson (M) d. Adam Farmer 6-0, 6-0; 2. Gabe Fatzinger (M) d. Avery Carter 6-0, 6-2; 3. Andrew Whetherford (M) d. Luke Malinowski 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Colin Flack/Evan Davis (M) d. Wade Deckman/Dylan Fissel 7-5, 6-2; 2. Xavier Karlson/Will Gavin (M) d. Edwin Garcia-Sanchez/Ethan Aiello 6-1, 2-6, 10-5
South Western 5, West York 0
The Mustangs improved to 5-2 with a shutout of the Bulldogs on Friday. Alex Guy, Mason Neiderer and Chase Anderson lost only one combined game as they swept the three singles matches.
Singles: 1. Alex Guy (SW) d. Jaydon Vue 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mason Neiderer (SW) d. Randelle Argavante 6-2, 6-0; 3. Chase Anderson (SW) d. Jackson Reiber 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Brody Rebert/Landon Salois (SW) d. Justin Joseph/Aidan Sherrick 6-3, 6-4; 2. Reece Stein/Owen Lucey (SW) d. Adam Noel/Jason Ye 6-0, 6-0
BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 10, Trinity 0
Starter Jake Sherldel twirled a gem for the Squires on Friday, striking out nine and allowing just two hits on 85 pitches over six innings to pick up the win.
Sherdel’s offense backed him early and often, with six runs in the second inning to break the game wide open. Leadoff hitter Aidan Wittmer reached base twice, scored twice and knocked in two runs, while two hole hitter Tyler Hillson went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Trinity 000 000 — 0 2 2
Delone Catholic 160 012 — 10 8 0
McCombs, Cherrup (2) and Thelen; Jake Sherdel and Brodie Collins. WP: Sherdel. LP: Cherrup. SO-BB: McCombs 1-8, Cherrup 3-4; Sherdel 9-2. 2B: DC-Tyler Hillson 2.
Red Lion 8, New Oxford 7
The host Lions pushed six runs across the plate in the sixth inning to rally past the Colonials on Friday.
The Ox led 6-0 after three innings of play but saw the Lions score twice in the fourth inning before scoring six times in the sixth. Offensively for New Oxford, Adam Pascoe went 2-for-2 with a triple and two runs scored. Mason Weaver also tripled and knocked in three runs, and Aaron Smith doubled.
New Oxford 303 011 0 — 7 7 3
Red Lion 000 206 x — 8 4 1
Ethan Diehl, Cade Becker (5), Aaron Smith (6). Connor Lawrence, Caleb Naylor (3), Chase Morris (5). WP: Morris. LP: Baker. SO-BB: Diehl 5-3, Baker 0-3, Smith 0-1, Lawrence 3-3, Naylor 1-1, Morris 5-1. 2B: NO-Smith; RL-Jakob Shaffer. 3B: NO-Adam Pascoe, Mason Weaver
South Western 9, CD East 1
Austin Long and Landen Eyster combined on a three-hitter Friday to pitch the Mustangs past the visiting Panthers.
Long went five innings, striking out five while walking one batter. Eyster whiffed four in a pair of scoreless innings of relief.
At the plate, Garrett Smith was 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored. Kamden Truelove singled three times, Eyster went 2-for-4 and Carlos Caraballo doubled.
CD East 010 000 0 — 1 3 2
South Western 015 210 x — 9 11 0
Brayden Paul, Chase Bradnick (4), Isaiah Kent (6). Austin Long, Landen Eyster (6). WP: Long. LP: Paul. SO-BB: Paul 2-3, Bradnick 3-1, Kent 1-2, Long 5-1, Eyster 4-0. 2B: CDE-Paul; SW-Carlos Caraballo
SOFTBALL
Trinity 10, Delone Catholic 0
Shamrocks ace Maddie Smith had her best stuff in the circle on Friday, no-hitting the Squirettes and striking out 16 batters along the way.
At the plate, Allie Aschenbrenner went 2-for-4 with a home run and 2 RBI for the hosts.
For Delone, Amy Anderson got the start and struck out 10 batters despite taking the loss.
Delone Catholic 000 000 - 0 0 5
Trinity 100 045 - 10 10 0
Amy Anderson; M. Smith. WP: Smith. LP: Anderson. SO-BB: Anderson 10-5; Smith 16-4. 2B: T-Seipp, Smith. HR: T-Aschenbrenner.
Bermudian Springs vs. Camp Hill
The Eagles won by forfeit over the Lions on Friday, improving their season record to 4-0.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, West York 0
The Colonials made quick work of the Bulldogs on Thursday, rolling to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-20 victory.
Up front, Aden Strausbaugh hammered 11 kills while Dennis Stambaugh smacked nine and Peter Brown added eight. Noah Haines set up the Colonial hitters to the tune of 23 assists.
Defensively, Evan Hull posted seven digs while Ethan Watkins and Haines had five apiece.
