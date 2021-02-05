It’s been quite the eventful week for New Oxford senior Braden Carver.
On Wednesday, he signed on to continue his academic athletic careers at the University of Louisville to play NCAA Division I lacrosse in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
On Friday, Carver nailed a fadeaway 3-pointer to push the Colonials to a 68-66 victory over visiting Dallastown in YAIAA-1 in boys’ basketball action.
New Oxford had given away an 11-point lead that it had built with 3:55 to go and found itself trailing by a point following Jadon Green’s layup off an assist from D.J. Smith with 17 seconds left.
The Colonials (3-5, 3-3) had a timeout left, but head coach Nathan Myers chose not to use it, instead trusting his team to figure it out.
Carver brought the ball into the front court and drove into the lane. He kicked the ball out to Brittin Eakins, who had an open look for the lead from the left corner, but Eakins was off the mark.
Carver ran the ball down in the right corner and battled a pair of Wildcats before rising up and letting fly with a turn-around jumper that found nothing but net to set off a wild celebration by the Colonials.
“I drove in and saw that my guy Brittin was open, but his shot looked like it would be an airball,” Carver said. “I tried to get a rebound, but it went through my hands. I ran after it to the corner and just tried to get a shot up.”
Myers said of not calling a timeout, “We were in the bonus, so I thought we’d attack and maybe get fouled. Brittin had a good look, which I thought was good when he shot it.”
Carver was a bit player on last season’s 28-win team, seeing action in 15 of the team’s 31 games and scoring a total of eight points.
On Friday, he put in a career high 22 points, bumping his season average to 13.4 ppg in the process.
“Braden is a great athlete, obviously. I mean the kid is going to play Division I lacrosse for a reason,” Myers said. “He’s very long and he knows how to use his length well.”
Carver is amongst the rotation players for the Ox who didn’t get many minutes a year ago, as they return just one starter, fellow senior Connor Jenkins. Their eighth man last season, Torbyn Eakins, is also back but is currently injured.
“I didn’t get to play a lot last season, but we had a great team and we got to practice against them every day,” he said. “I think that helped me to improve my game a lot.”
Dallastown (4-6, 4-4) trailed 61-50 following Nick Lawrence’s pair of freebies with 3:55 remaining, but the visitors were far from finished.
They zipped off a 7-0 run in 40 seconds to cut the deficit to 61-57 with 3:15 left. But found themselves trailing, 65-59 with 1:29 to go after Jenkins’ free throws.
The hosts held a 65-62 lead when Green picked up a steal and slammed it home with 26 seconds to go, then a turnover out of a timeout by the Ox set the stage for Dallastown to take the lead.
“Their press hurt us, especially in the fourth quarter,” Myers said. “But we panicked, too. And that didn’t help us.”
New Oxford led by as many as 10 points in the first half and went to the break in front, 31-23.
But a 9-0 spurt to begin the third quarter for Dallastown gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game, following Michael Dickson’s 3-pointer.
Carver had an immediate answer with his own trifecta and the Ox built its lead to 49-40 heading for the final stanza.
Jenkins had a tough night shooting from the field (7-of-22) but finished with 20 points, while also corralling nine rebounds and handing out seven assists.
“I thought Connor played a complete game tonight,” Myers said. “He gets a lot more attention from the other team than he did last year, but he finds ways to help the team even if his shot isn’t falling.”
Dickson (29 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) and Green (23 points) led the way for Dallastown.
“We knew that Dickson and Green would get their points. It was about not letting anyone else go off,” Myers said. “They beat us at their place a few weeks ago and we let more than those two hurt us.”
Friday’s game was the first for the Ox since Jan 23. The Colonials have been off due to the weather, along with games having to be postponed because opposing teams have had issues with Covid-19.
“We’re gaining experience and getting better. Tonight we were lucky, but sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good,” Myers said. “This has been the most disjointed season I’ve ever had in my 22 years of doing this. All of the starts and stops, it’s hard to really build a rhythm.”
The Ox returns to the hardwood when it takes to the road to play at Gettysburg (0-10) on Monday.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Dallastown 12 11 17 26 — 66
New Oxford 18 13 18 19 — 68
Dallastown (66): Egan Granholm 2 0-0 4, Kane Bowers 1 0-0 3, Kurt Dallmyer 0 1-2 1, Michael Dickson 11 3-3 29, Jadon Green 9 5-8 23, D.J. Smith 3 0-0 6. Non-Scorers: Snyder, Ward, Lease. Totals: 26 9-13 66.
New Oxford (68): Nick Lawrence 2 2-2 7, Aden Strausbaugh 2 3-4 7, Braden Carver 9 0-0 22, Adam Pascoe 1 0-0 2, Connor Jenkins 7 4-4 20, Connor Rebert 1 0-0 2, Brittin Eakins 3 2-3 8. Non-Scorers: Crabbs. Totals: 25 11-13 68.
3-pointers: D-Dickson 4, Bowers; NO-Carver 4, Jenkins 2, Lawrence. JV: Dallastown 64, New Oxford 56
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.