The Gettysburg wrestling team had hardly put a foot wrong all year.
In fact, the District 3 champion Warriors entered Thursday’s PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center with a perfect 21-0 record.
But in their opening-round dual against a more than game District 4 champ in Williamsport, Gettysburg struggled to hit its stride. Instead, it was the Millionaires that came up with big bonus points in big spots and nabbed a comeback victory, 34-33.
In a match that was expected to come down to the wire, Warriors’ coach Chris Haines felt his side didn’t quite fire on all cylinders.
“We lost one of the toss-ups that I felt like we needed to win, but some of our better kids gave up bonus points, and that’s the difference,” Haines said afterward.
Gettysburg got off to about as good a start as it could’ve hoped for, with senior Sam Rodriguez needing less than a minute to pin opponent Charlie Lundy and give his team a 6-0 lead. After Trevor Gallagher fell to Charles Crews, 5-1, at heavyweight thanks to a last-secord score, Warriors’ sophomore Ethan Burgess picked up a first-period pin at 106 pounds to extend Gettysburg’s lead to 12-3.
The two teams then exchanged six points, as returning state finalist Cael Nasdeo picked up a forfeit for Williamsport (12-1) at 113 pounds before Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis pinned Kaylianna Coleman in the first period up at 120.
The Warriors’ normal starter at 113, Zoey Haines, has been in and out of the lineup of late while dealing with an injury.
“We’ll see how she feels tomorrow,” Chris Haines said of Zoey’s status. “But I mean it was Nasdeo, so the outcome of the match wasn’t going to change.”
Following the Pecaitis pin, Gettysburg freshman Wyatt Sokol extended his team’s lead to 21-9 with a 6-1 decision victory over the Millionaires’ Luke Segraves. But that’s when Williamsport began to hit its stride.
First it was sophomore Devin Harris, who entered his 132-pound match with the Warriors’ Christian Paul with a 9-10 record, that stepped up big. Harris scored early on a single leg before taking Paul to his back and securing the pin in 1:46. That marked a potential nine-point swing for Williamsport.
At 138, two-time state qualifier Braden Bower used a trio of takedowns to grab a 6-0 win over Gettysburg’s Dalton Redden, though Redden was able to avoid giving up bonus points. That cut the lead to 21-18.
The Millionaires then took their first lead of the dual when Bower’s twin brother Riley locked up a cradle and pinned the Warriors’ Jaxon Townsend in just 34 seconds.
The Millionaires never looked back.
They received a forfeit at 152 pounds to extend the lead to 30-21, which brought up a pivotal bout at 160 between Gettysburg’s Logan Newell (27-4), who bumped up from 152 pounds, and Williamsport’s Roman Morrone (23-9).
A win for Morrone would mean the Warriors would need pins in each of the last two bouts, while any bonus would lock up the dual victory.
Morrone set the tone early, picking up a takedown on the edge to go ahead 2-0. The pair then exchanged reversals to make it 4-2 after one period. In the second, Morrone used another reversal to go up 6-2 and then ran over an arm bar to lead 9-2 after two.
He would add yet another reversal in the third and secured an 11-2 major decision, putting the Millionaires up 34-21 and locking up the dual win.
Jake Cherry recorded a fall at 172 pounds and Gettysburg secured a forfeit at 189, but it wasn’t enough to change the outcome.
The win for Williamsport was just its second state dual win in program history. The Millionaires now get the opportunity to face off with state powerhouse Nazareth, which rolled Abington Heights, 53-14, in Friday’s first round.
The Warriors, meanwhile, return to the mat in consolation action at 10 a.m. on Friday morning to take on the very same Abington Heights team.
“I’d love to say ‘just forget about it and bounce back tomorrow morning’ but some of them went out there very nonchalant, without the right attitude,” Haines said of how his team will regroup. “So we’re going to have to talk and discuss what our objective is here and what they need to do to bounce back tomorrow.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Williamsport 34, Gettysburg 33
215-Sam Rodriguez (G) p. Charlie Lundy, :34; 285-Charles Crews (W) d. Trevor Gallagher, 5-1. 106-Ethan Burgess (G) p. Jack Heller, 2:29; 113-Cael Nasdeo (W) fft.; 120-Gabe Pecaitis (G) p. Kaylianna Coleman, :14; 126-Wyatt Sokol (G) d. Luke Segraves, 6-1; 132-Devin Harris (W) p. Christian Paul, 1:46; 138-Braden Bower (W) d. Dalton Redden, 6-0; 145-Riley Bower (W) p. Jaxon Townsend, :34; 152-Carter Weaver (W) fft.; 160-Roman Morrone (W) md. Logan Newell, 11-2; 172-Jake Cherry (G) p. Ryan Dunlap, 2:32; 189-Tyler Withers (G) fft.
