If Fairfield manager Dave Hazlett had his way, Knights’ pitcher Cody Valentine would’ve been done after a five strong innings of work.
Instead, Hazlett’s assistant coaches overruled him.
That turned out to be good news for Hazlett, as Valentine put together a complete game, two-hitter to help Fairfield to a 3-2 victory over Littlestown in a YAIAA baseball opener on Friday.
“Honestly, it was a collection of me and my assistant coaches Steve Bell and Derek Whalen,” Hazlett said of the decision. “We talked a lot and they out-voted me. And I said it to the team. Because normally I would’ve been like ‘okay, we need to go with someone else here,’ and those guys were just ‘no, no. We can see it Cody’s eyes. We need to stay with Cody.’”
Both Valentine and Littlestown starter Michael Henrie began the game strongly amid cold, blustery conditions at Fairfield. Each held serve over the first two innings, sending the teams into the third tied at 0-0.
It was in the top of the third inning that the Bolts struck first. After a pair of errors put runners on first and second, Bradin Peart delivered the go-ahead run with a single down the left field line that scored Brandon Clabaugh. Valentine limited the damage, however, inducing a Colby Hahn groundout to end the inning.
Henrie responded with a shutdown, 1-2-3 inning for Littlestown in the bottom half before Valentine answered with one of his own in the top half of the fourth.
In the bottom of the inning, the Knights struck back. Eric Ball started the rally by working a six-pitch walk. Jake Myers then smacked a double to left-center field, scoring Ball and tying the ballgame. Valentine followed with a pop up that got hung up in the wind and found the ground, putting runners and first and second.
An error by the Bolts loaded the bases with none down and Myers gave the hosts the lead when he tagged up to score on a foul out by Cameron Macinyak. A Josh Hazlett two-out sacrifice fly made it 3-1 before Henrie struck out Nate Baker to end the inning.
“They did a really good job of managing their emotions today. They just kind of had a very workmanlike attitude and kept with it, kept to task, came in, see who was up and talked about the things they were seeing on the field and the things they were seeing at the plate,” Hazlett said of his team’s response to falling behind. “We just stayed focused that we needed to score one more run than the other team.”
Valentine kept the momentum going with a shutdown inning in the top of the fifth before Alex Forsythe came in and retired the side for Littlestown in the bottom half.
The Bolts began to chip away in the top of the sixth. After retiring the first two hitters in order, Valentine hit back-to-back batters to put runners on first and second and bring Hazlett out of the dugout. But the senior wasn’t going to leave the game.
“The first time he came out I told him to go back in,” Valentine said of the moment. “I wasn’t going to let him take it.”
After the meeting, Henrie lined a single to center to cut the lead to 3-2, but catcher Ryan Jones was thrown out at home trying to score the tying run.
That sent a jolt back into the Knights’ dugout as they clung to a 3-2 lead.
After another scoreless inning in the bottom of the sixth for Forsythe, Valentine returned to the mound looking for the complete game.
A leadoff walk by Brandon Morgret turned up the pressure, but the Fairfield hurler was up to the challenge, retiring the next three batters in order, including two strikeouts to close the game in style.
Valentine’s final line was seven innings pitched, two runs, one earned, on just two hits to go along with six strikeouts and two walks.
Hazlett feels the win wasn’t only indicative of his team’s effort, but also what they could do as the season progresses.
“They a confident bunch,” Hazlett said. “For being a small school, we have 12 seniors on our roster. We’re experienced and these boys have played together and played championship-level baseball since they were seven. And they’re not bashful. They’re not shy about being successful.”
The Knights will look to keep the success rolling Monday when they travel to Eastern York, while Littlestown will aim to rebound when it plays host to Biglerville.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
Littlestown 000 101 0 – 2 2 1
Fairfield 000 300 x – 3 3 2
Michael Henrie, Alex Forsythe (5) and Ryan Jones. Cody Valentine and Wil Myers. WP: Valentine. LP: Henrie. SO-BB: Henrie 5-3, Forsythe 1-0; Valentine 6-2. 2B: F-Jake Myers.
