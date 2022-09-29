GOLF
YAIAA Championships
Delone Catholic kept its remarkable season going in a big way on Thursday in the YAIAA Championships at Briarwood. Tim Burke led a 1-2-3 Squire finish in the boys’ Class 2A competition by shooting a 79. Bryson Kopp and Evan Glass will join Burke in the individual District Championships after placing second and third, respectively, with scores of 81 and 82.
All told, five Delone qualifiers punched their postseason tickets on Thursday.
“I don’t think we’ve ever done that before,” said Delone head coach Chuck Minchik by telephone on Thursday. “It’s quite an accomplishment.”
Burke was steady on Thursday, carding one birdie while avoiding anything over a bogey. He shot a 41 on the front nine and a 38 on the backside.
Elliot Evans and Ian Sarasky of York Catholic finished fourth and fifth to lock in automatic D3 2A bids as well.
Delone nearly had a fourth qualifier as Camdyn Keller placed sixth with an 85, one stroke behind Sarasky. Keller is the first altnernate for districts.
Bermudian Springs’ Mason Diaz and Derek Freeman followed Keller with scores of 90 and 92.
Delone’s big day included strong performances by Kat Keller and Amalia Romero, who finished second and third, respectively. Keller’s solid 80 put her three shots behind 2A winner Olivia Kury of York Catholic. Romero carded a 95, well under the D3 cutline of 104.
Minchik indicated that Kat Keller is likely to move into Delone’s top five for the District 3 team championships next week.
Joining the Squirettes next weekend will be Fairfield’s Elysabeth Haugh and Sarah Devilbiss, who were fourth and fifth in the 2A tourney. Haugh shot a 96 while Devilbiss was right on the cutline number of 104 to advance.
In 3A girls’ action, Taylor Hicks of Dallastown was the medalist with an 81. Liesel Stine of South Western took runner-up honors after posting a round of 89.
In the Class 3A boys’ competition, Dallastown’s Lane Krosse and Reed Krosse both shot 2-under par 70s, with Lane winning the event. South Western had a pair of district qualifiers in Ryan Hilyard, who was eighth at +4, and Dylan Paolucci who placed 16th at 7-over par.
Trent Uhler of New Oxford finished 20th in 3A, four strokes off a district qualifying placement.
The District 3 Championships take place next Friday and Saturday, with 3A at Briarwood and 2A at Honey Run.
“Like I told my team, half the league was not here, it’s quite an honor to be a county qualifier,” said Minchik. “Now we move on. It’s a pretty neat accomplishment and it’s not over yet.”
GIRLS SOCCER
Delone Catholic 4,
Bermudian Springs 0
Maddie O’Brien netted a hat trick to push her season goal total to 23 and career number to 72 to lead the Squirettes to a YAIAA-3 home victory on Thursday afternoon.
Delone (9-2-1, 8-1-1) is now 9-0-1 in its past 10 matches and currently holds the fourth spot in the district power rankings in Class 1A.
Molly Fleming posted four saves to earn the clean sheet for the winners.
Bermudian 0 0 — 0
Delone 3 1 — 4
Goals: DC-Maddie O’Brien 3, Fina Mochi. Assists: DC-Mochi, Joceyln Robinson, Maggie Rabaiotti. Shots: BS-4; DC-12. Corners: BS-1; DC-3. Saves: BS-Chloe Stuart (8); DC-Molly Fleming (4). JV: Delone 1, Bermudian 1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 10, Fairfield 0
The Thunderbolts struck all afternoon long in blowing past the host Knights in a YAIAA-3 contest on Thursday.
Bailey Rucker led the way with a hat trick, while Kelsey McClintock found the back of the net twice and Tyiler Blume scored once and distributed three helpers for the Bolts, who lead the YAIAA-3 at 6-1-0.
Fairfield keeper Bella Kozack had 36 saves.
Littlestown 4 2 2 2 — 10
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Bailey Rucker 3, Kelsey McClintock 2, Tylier Blume, Ada Slagle, Ashlyn Rebert, Reese Rucker, Giana Grelli. Assists: L-Blume 3, McClintock, Kamryn Bittle, Miranda King, Emmy Nunemaker. Shots: L-44; F-0. Corners: L-20; F-0. Saves: L-no keeper listed (0); F-Bella Kozack (36).
Hanover 1, Delone Catholic 0
Jaden Bowers’ marker 36 seconds into the fourth quarter was the only goal of the match, but it was enough to push the Hawkettes past the Squires in a YAIAA-3 matchup on Thursday.
Reagan Wildasin turned aside all four shots that she saw to earn the shutout for the winners.
Hanover 0 0 0 1 — 1
Delone 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: H-Jaden Bowers. Assists: H-Emily Leonard. Shots: H-3; DC-4. Corners: H-3; DC-6. Saves: H-Reagan Wildasin (4); DC-Sophia Galysh (2).
GIRLS TENNIS
New Oxford 5, Kennard-Dale 0
Sixteen teams have tried and all have fallen victim to the Colonials so far this season and the Rams were their latest victim on Thursday afternoon.
The Ox won all five matches in straight sets and they’ll look to finish out the regular season undefeated when Hershey visits on Monday.
Singles: 1. Allison Horick (NO) d. Mackenzie Warner 6-0, 3-0; 2. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Katie Hayward 6-1, 6-2; 3. Alex Wolf (NO) d. Leeah Jacobs 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Jessica Fistterer/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Hailey Marslett/Rhylinn Webb 6-0, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Anna Doron (NO) d. Hailey Serruto/Jadyn Davidson 6-0, 6-2.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
James Buchanan 3, Gettysburg 0
The Rockets made quick work of the Warriors in a Mid-Penn Colonial contest on Thursday night 25-20, 25-22, 25-18.
Maya Brainard had 10 digs, Addalyn Hebert had 14 digs and Hailey Williams produced five aces and four kills for the Warriors.
New Oxford 3, William Penn 0
The Ox diced the Bearcats up 25-4, 25-7, 25-7 in a YAIAA-1 contest on Thursday night.
Cora Diviney (5 kills, 7 digs) and Emma Helt (10 aces, 17 assists) led the way for the Colonials, while Megan Adams and Lindsay Leatherman each had five kills.
South Western 3, Hershey 1
On the road in Chocolate Town, the Mustangs dropped the opening set and then stormed back for the win by taking the next three sets.
Katlyn Grempler (10 kills, 17 digs, 5 assists), Emma Baney (6 aces, 15 assists), Lilly Sullivan (9 kills, 9 aces), Kellyn Ford (22 assists, 9 digs) and Jayda Lichty (12 kills) led the way for the winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.